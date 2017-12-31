Use the best car-selling apps to buy your next ride with your smartphone

Smartphones have changed every aspect of our lives, from the way we communicate to the way we order food. They’re also changing the way we shop for a car. There are dozens of applications designed to let you buy or sell a car without leaving the comfort of your couch or having to boot up your laptop. The best car-selling apps for Android and Apple devices let you research a car and while making sure you’re not buying from a swindling dealer.

CarMax The CarMax application lets shoppers browse the retailer’s huge inventory of about 40,000 used cars scattered across the nation. The app provides key information about each model, and it also lets users compare up to 10 cars at a time. Imagine you’re hesitating between a Mercedes-Benz C-Class, a BMW 3 Series, and an Audi A4. Decisions, decisions, right? You can use the CarMax app to put the three side by side to look at specs and features. Once you’ve found your car, you can use the CarMax app to obtain a vehicle history report, read reviews written by experts and customers, and, when you’re ready, line up financing. Can’t find what you’re looking for? No problem! You can set alerts so you get a notification when a CarMax dealer lists a model that meets your requirements.

Edmunds Edmunds prides itself on offering the most comprehensive application for car buyers. It’s a one-stop app that lets you compare vehicles, check features and prices, and browse local listings. If you’re buying new, you can even configure your next car without leaving the app. How’s that for convenience? The handy price calculator tool tells you how much you should expect to pay, regardless of whether you’re buying or leasing. You can also access safety, warranty, and fuel economy data. High-resolution photos and informative videos help you whittle down your options. Once you know what you’re looking for, you can use the app to contact the nearest dealer.

Used Car Search Pro Developed by website iSeeCars, the Used Car Search Pro application boasts 59 search filters to help you find the car of your dreams. You can even search for cars based on your height; it knows which cars you won’t fit into if you’re 6’5″. The app also calculates whether you’re getting a good deal or whether you’re about to get ripped off by examining the average price of the specific make and model you’re looking at. Users can browse through roughly 40,000 ads posted by dealers and private owners, and they can track the price of a specific car to know immediately when it gets bumped down. We like that dealers are ranked using a star-based rating system. It gives them an overall score by taking into account price competitiveness and transparency.

Hemmings Classic Cars Hemmings is the most trusted name when it comes to buying and selling a classic car. Its app is unique because it only lets sellers list vintage cars. If you’re looking for a 2018 Volkswagen Atlas, you’ve just downloaded the wrong app. If you want a 1972 Super Beetle, odds are you can find one among the roughly 20,000 ads packed into the app. There are parts, too, so you can source the missing pieces to complete your project. As you look for your next pride and joy, you can refine your search by distance or seller type, among other parameters. The app also showcases relevant stories from Hemmings’ magazines and website so you can learn all more about your favorite car while you browse.