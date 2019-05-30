Digital Trends
Cars

Uber’s earnings report could give a clearer picture on self-driving cars

Trevor Mogg
By
autonomous driving fatalities get the attention of auto insurance companies uber arizona1

With Uber set to release its first earnings report as a publicly-traded company Thursday afternoon, expect to see some updates on the company’s troubled self-driving car program.

Uber suspended the program in March 2018 following a fatal accident involving one of its prototypes. In December, the company announced that it was ready to resume testing its autonomous technology on public roads, and it pledged to put a bigger focus on safety than ever before.

“Over the past nine months, we’ve made safety core to everything we do,” said Eric Meyhofer, the head of Uber’s Advanced Technologies Group, in a statement sent to Bloomberg.

The ridesharing giant planned to resume testing by deploying one or two prototypes on the streets of Pittsburgh. It plans to operate its autonomous cars along a mile-long route between two of its offices in Pittsburgh, with the vehicles traveling no faster than the posted speed limit of 25 mph. The cars will also stay off the road in wet weather and at night. The company will also increase the number of safety personnel inside the vehicle from one to two.

The self-driving program is still a major focus for Uber. The company found three investors — Toyota, Softbank’s Vision Fund, and the Denso Corporation, a Japanese auto parts manufacturer — to provide the program with a big infusion of cash. The Japanese companies invested a combined $1 billion into the self-driving car project, Uber said in April.

The investment is a sign that Uber still sees self-driving cars as the future of the company, but a recent MIT study found that driverless ride-hailing could still be more expensive than car ownership.

Before the March accident in which an Uber test car struck and killed 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg as she crossed the street in Tempe, Arizona, Uber was operating its self-driving program in four cities — three in the U.S. and one in Canada. The autonomous cars drove at speeds of up to 55 mph, and also operated at night and in various weather conditions.

When Herzberg was struck, the Uber car was traveling at 39 mph at night and its technology failed to spot her in the road ahead. The safety driver is believed to have been streaming a TV show on her phone. Local police described the incident as “entirely avoidable.” It marked a significant setback for the firm, and for self-driving car technology in general.

To enable the restart of its trial program, the San Francisco-based company had to get permission from Pennsylvania state officials, as well as submit a voluntary report to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration detailing all of the safety improvements that it has incorporated into its autonomous car technology. In July, Pennsylvania’s Department of Transportation (DOT) tightened up its guidelines for autonomous car testing, resulting in companies being told to submit more detailed information about their operations on the state’s roads.

Uber will need to play catch-up. As the company worked to get its autonomous car program back on track, competitor Waymo scored a big win in December when it became the first company in the U.S. to launch a full-fledged robot taxi service in and around Phoenix.

Updated December 20, 2018: Added information about Uber resuming testing.

Updated May 30, 2018: Added information about Uber’s earnings report and investment into the self-driving car program.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The most expensive cars in the world
waymo returns its huge autonomous trucks to the roads of arizona truck
Cars

Waymo’s huge autonomous trucks return to the roads of Arizona

Waymo is ramping up testing of its autonomous trucks with the relaunch this week of tests on freeways near Phoenix, Arizona. The company last tested there in 2017 before starting similar trials in Atlanta, Georgia, in 2018.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Alaka'i Technologies Skai
Cars

The Skai is a multipurpose flying car powered by hydrogen fuel cells

Alaka'i Technologies is the latest startup to attempt to launch a flying car. But unlike its rivals, the Alaka'i Skai is powered by hydrogen fuel cells. Alaka'i plans to use the Skai as a flying taxi, delivery van, and ambulance.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
BMW iNext teaser
Cars

BMW gives us a sneak peek at the technology it will release in 2021

BMW released preliminary information about a model called iNext internally. Presented as its technology flagship, the iNext — which might be called i5 — will be entirely electric, partially autonomous, and fully connected.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Cruise
Cars

Watch Cruise Automation’s driverless car perform one of the trickiest maneuvers

Unprotected left turns in urban environments are one of the trickiest maneuvers a driver has to perform — and the same goes for self-driving cars. Autonomous-vehicle company Cruise Automation appears close to nailing it.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
(L to R) Audi S6 TDI, S7 TDI, S6 Avant TDI
Cars

Audi launches sportier diesels in Europe, but don’t expect them in the U.S.

Audi is adding TDI diesel mild-hybrid powertrains to most of its sporty S models in Europe. It aims to boost performance without sacrificing fuel efficiency. Audi parent VW's diesel emissions cheating means they won't come to the U.S.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
hondas new electric car will feature side camera mirrors as standard honda e mirror system
Cars

Honda E compact electric car will feature side camera mirrors as standard

The Honda E will feature side camera mirrors as standard when it lands in showrooms in 2020. But until local regulators change the rules, U.S.-based drivers will have to make do with physical mirrors on Honda's new electric car.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Hyundai N Nürburgring
Cars

Hyundai is flying Veloster N owners to the Nürburgring to watch its cars race

Hyundai is hosting an "N Homecoming" for fans of its budding N performance sub-brand at the 2019 Nürburgring 24 Hours race. Hyundai i30 N TCR and Veloster N TCR race cars will compete in the race.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 bmw x1 gets new look front end interior upgrades official 2
Cars

BMW argues bigger is better as it gives the X1 crossover a nip-and-tuck

BMW is giving the X1, its entry-level crossover, updates inside and out for the 2020 model year. The soft-roader receives a new-look front end, a bigger touchscreen for the infotainment system, and a new trim level structure.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Bentley Flying Spur
Cars

Bentley Flying Spur aims to balance old-school luxury with modern agility

Good news, business tycoons! The next-generation Bentley Flying Spur is on its way. The new luxury sedan will get upgrades from the latest Bentley Continental GT, as well as a model-specific all-wheel steering system.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Volksawgen ID R 5-8
Cars

VW may shift $56 billon in battery spending from Samsung over concerns

Volkswagen may shift some of its electric-car battery business away from Samsung over concerns that a deal with the Korean firm will unravel. Volkswagen plans to spend $56 billion on batteries to power a growing lineup of electric cars.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Volvo augmented reality
Cars

Volvo wants to use augmented reality tech to help design future cars

Volvo and Finnish tech firm Varjo developed an augmented reality headset that can be used while driving a real car. Volvo claims this will help speed up the development process of future cars.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Ferrari SF90 Stradale
Cars

Ferrari’s SF90 Stradale, its most powerful road car ever, is a plug-in hybrid

Ferrari's latest supercar features a hybrid powertrain that's expected to produce more than 900 horsepower. Boasting 986 horsepower and all-wheel drive, it will be a terror on any racetrack
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
uber multiple stops feature
Mobile

Get your walking shoes on. Uber kicks low-rated riders to the curb

Uber is changing the rules. Falling in line with drivers, poorly rated passengers now face the risk of being booted off the service, too. The company says it's going to send out messages to riders to remind them how to play nice.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2020 lexus rx gets touchscreen smartphone connectivity official 2
Cars

For 2020, the Lexus RX finally gets the tech owners are clamoring for

Lexus is making significant tech updates to the RX crossover for the 2020 model year. The model finally receives a touchscreen-based infotainment system, and it's finally compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Posted By Ronan Glon