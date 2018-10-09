Digital Trends
Cars

Vespa Elettrica: Piaggio’s first all-electric scooter is about to hit the road

Trevor Mogg
By
1 of 3
Piaggio Vespa Elettrica
Piaggio Vespa Elettrica
Piaggio Vespa Elettrica

Italian scooter manufacturer Piaggio has launched online pre-orders for its first all-electric scooter and on Monday priced the machine at 6,390 euros — that’s about $7,350 in American money.

Delivery of the Vespa Elettrica to European customers will begin toward the end of the year, though customers in the U.S. will have to wait until “the start of 2019” before they can hop aboard the two-wheeler.

With its 4-kilowatt motor electric motor, you can expect a ride similar to that of a 50cc scooter, though Piaggio promises better hill starts and acceleration with the Elettrica.

The new scooter has a maximum range of 62 miles (100 km), which should change very little between urban and extra-urban environments thanks to its modern lithium-ion battery and an efficient kinetic energy recovery system that recharges the battery during deceleration.

Charging is carried out by connecting the cable located beneath the saddle into a normal electric wall socket or at a charging station in the city, with a complete recharge taking no more than four hours.

Piaggio, Europe’s largest scooter manufacturer, unveiled a concept design for the Elettrica two years ago, though delivery has come about a year later than originally planned.

It promised at the time that its first all-electric Vespa would retain the qualities familiar to fans of the brand, saying: “The style, agility, ease of use, and riding pleasure will be the same as the Vespa we have always known, with the addition of technological and innovative connectivity solutions.”

Those solutions have been possible in part by Gita, the autonomous robot being developed by Piaggio Fast Forward, a Boston-based off-shoot of Piaggio engaged in research. Piaggio said recently that it wants to gradually incorporate some of Gita’s artificial intelligence technology into the Elettrica to make it “aware of people and other vehicles operating in the vicinity [and] extend the operator’s ability to sense potential perils and opportunities.”

It added, “Most of all, these new-generation vehicles will thoroughly know their operators: they will recognize them without key fobs, anticipate their driving choices, interact with other devices and vehicles on the road and allow for degrees of personalization that can barely be imagined today.” Full integration of such technology into the Elettrica looks to be some way down the road, but to begin with, the scooter comes with full smartphone connectivity and a 4.3-inch thin-film transistor (TFT) screen showing data such as riding mode, speed, and range.

Full more information on the Elettrica and how to order it, visit Piaggio’s website.

Fancy a look at the rest of the electric-scooter market? New ones are hitting the market all the time, and Digital Trends has picked out some of the best ones available today.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best camper vans
awesome tech you cant buy yet irl glasses feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Screen-blocking specs, cybershoes, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
vw i.d. vizzion concept
Cars

Flat, fast, and flexible, Volkswagen’s new electric platform can power any car

VW’s new EV architecture is scalable and adaptable enough to produce anything from sports cars to cargo vans. MEB vehicles can be front-wheel-drive, rear-wheel-drive, or all-wheel-drive, and will travel up to 350 miles on a charge.
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
bird will deliver one of its electric scooters to your door rides
Outdoors

Bird will deliver one of its electric scooters straight to your door

With so many scooter-share services out there, Bird thinks it may have found a way to stay ahead of the pack. Bird Delivery lets riders request delivery of one of its electric scooters to their home or office for all-day use.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
ubers first electric scooter service in santa monica uber jump and bike
Outdoors

Uber’s first electric-scooter service takes on Lyft in Santa Monica

Uber and Lyft are expanding their rivalry to services with two wheels, not just four. Both companies now operate scooter- and bike-sharing services in the U.S., with Uber launching its very first scooter scheme on October 3.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Tesla Roadster
Cars

Tesla co-founder Elon Musk reacts to costly SEC settlement with a fiery tweet

Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk has settled a lawsuit filed by the SEC. He got the fraud charges dropped by agreeing to step down as Tesla chairman and pay a $20 million fine. The company will pay an additional $20 million.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2018 Cadillac Super Cruise
Cars

Cadillac Super Cruise beats Tesla Autopilot in Consumer Reports testing

Consumer Reports' first comparison of advanced driver-assist systems pitted Cadillac Super Cruise, Nissan/Infiniti ProPilot Assist, Tesla Autopilot, and Volvo Pilot Assist against each other. Cadillac came out on top.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Volvo 360c concept
Cars

The White House will promote autonomous cars without forcing you to use one

The White House has published a policy initiative that outlines how it plans to promote the development of self-driving cars. It will make infrastructure upgrades when necessary, but it won't fund the technology.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 Ford Ranger
Cars

2019 Ford Ranger tries to match V6 muscle with four-cylinder turbo torque

The 2019 Ford Ranger marks Ford's long-awaited return to the midsize truck segment, which has seen a resurgence lately. But will being late to the party make Ford's job more difficult?
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
honda invests in gm cruise mass production driverless vehicle
Cars

Honda hands GM $2.75 billion so it can get the Cruise self-driving unit moving

American Honda Motor Company and General Motors will partner on GM's Cruise self-driving unit, showing that developing safe, autonomous vehicle tech is too big a task for even the largest automobile manufacturers to handle alone.
Posted By Bruce Brown
2017 Honda CR-V
Cars

Consumer Reports says Honda CR-V is plagued by an engine defect

Consumer Reports reported that 2017 and 2018 Honda CR-Vs sold in the U.S. have an engine problem in which gasoline gets into the oil system. Hundreds of thousands of 2018 CR-Vs sold in China were recalled with a similar defect.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Audi e-tron FE05 Formula E race car
Cars

Audi’s latest Formula E race car is charged up, ready to vie for the green flag

The Audi e-tron FE05 electric car is ready to take the fight to BMW, Jaguar, and Nissan in the upcoming Formula E racing season. Like all new Formula E cars, Audi's latest incorporates some important changes.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2018 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Unlimited review
Cars

2018 Jeep Wrangler JL frame defect may force sales stoppage, recall

A frame weld defect that causes steering failure has reportedly resulted in a safety recall and a stop-sale for certain 2018 Jeep Wrangler JLs, some of which may be on dealer lots. FCA has not confirmed the recall publicly.
Posted By Bruce Brown
tesla-autopilot-model s
Cars

‘Navigate on Autopilot’ is conspicuously absent from Tesla software Version 9.0

Tesla began a wide rollout of software update version 9.0 with a number of enhanced features, but without Navigate on Autopilot. New features include mobile apps, a dash cam, obstacle-aware acceleration, and enhanced 360-degree views.
Posted By Bruce Brown
honda smar intersection technology maryville ohio
Cars

Honda is giving cars the ability to see around corners to avoid accidents

Honda is aiming to cut down fatal traffic accidents by introducing new "smart intersection" technology that gives vehicles the ability to see around corners and predict possible peril.
Posted By AJ Dellinger