Outdoors

Bird’s new electric scooter may let you go on very long journeys

Trevor Mogg
By
birds new electric scooter may let you go on very long journeys bird 2 escooter
Bird

With vandalism, and general wear and tear, continuing to take a heavy toll on electric scooters used for app-based rental services, many operators are continuing to improve the design of the two-wheelers in a bid to keep them on the road — or, indeed, sidewalk — for longer.

Bird, a major player in the scootersharing space, has just unveiled the Bird Two, its most durable and advanced design yet.

Set to begin replacing its existing fleet of escooters across the U.S. in the fall, the Bird Two incorporates self-reporting damage sensors that alert Bird mechanics to any issues that occur as the rideable transports people around town.

Tires that won’t puncture are also part of the new design, as is an anti-tipping kickstand, which will hopefully help Bird to end complaints from pedestrians about its scooters being strewn across sidewalks.

The Bird Two is also being touted for what it doesn’t have: exposed screws. In other words, the seamless design means it should be a lot harder for vandals to dismantle the escooter. Now all Bird needs is some kind of anti-throw-in-the-river system and it’ll be well and truly sorted.

The Santa Monica, California-based company has declined at this stage to offer details on the Bird Two’s top speed, though if it’s anything like the Bird One, which it unveiled just a few months ago, then it should be around 19 mph.

What we do know is that the scooter’s battery has 50 percent more capacity than its predecessor, which suggests it could have a very impressive range of some 60 miles.

The Bird Two won’t be available for general sale to customers who’d like one for themselves, meaning it’ll be used exclusively for sharing as part of Bird’s scooter service. This is in contrast to the Bird One, which can be bought for $1,300.

The early indications are that the Bird Two is the company’s most durable machine to date, though the true test, of course, will be when it hits the streets.

We’ve reached out to the company for more details on the Bird Two and will update this article if he hear back.

Don't Miss

How to jump a car battery
Whistle Go Explore
Wearables

Whistle's new Go Explore tracker goes beyond GPS to monitor your pet's health

Whistle's latest line of pet trackers don't just track activity and GPS, but health trends as well. The Whistle Go and the Whistle Go Explore use research collected in a three-year span from more than 55,000 dogs.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
walmart deals on george foreman electric grills and griddles 15 serving indoor outdoor grill with ceramic plates 3
Deals

Amazon cuts up to 50% off the price of George Foreman electric grills

The George Foreman electric grill can give you the same grilling experience inside your home. If you’re thinking of buying one, Amazon is selling it by up to 50% off its price so you better hurry and check them out here.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
best amazon prime day deals 2019
Deals

Amazon Prime Day deals are ending, but you can still get great bargains

Prime Day 2019 has come to an end for Amazon, but that doesn't mean the deals have ended. Amazon will continue to have sales through Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and all the way through Prime Day 2020.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
sonys reon pocket is a smartphone controlled wearable air conditioner sony
Emerging Tech

Sony’s Reon Pocket is a smartphone-controlled wearable air conditioner

Sometimes it feels like there's no escaping extreme temperatures, especially when you have to venture outside and face the weather. Sony may have a solution, however, in the form of a small, wearable air conditioner.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Rylo
Deals

Get the Rylo Action Cam at a discounted price of $350 on Best Buy and Amazon now

The usually $500 Rylo Action Camera is now only $350. Order from Best Buy for the option to pay six monthly payments of $58.34. Save an additional $50 if you apply for an Amazon Rewards Visa Card and use the gift card.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
best cars for camping car
Cars

Built-in coolers, tents, and kitchenettes make these the best cars for camping

For a successful camping trip, you’ll need a tent, s’mores, and some quality humans to share them with. A good car can transform the entire experience, though, so we’re counting down 15 of the best cars for camping.
Posted By Ronan Glon
awesome tech you cant buy yet voyager kettle feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Collapsible coffee kettles and tiny robotic arms

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
segway electric scooter and more amazon prime day deals es2 lifestyle 03
Deals

Score a Segway electric scooter for its lowest price with this exclusive deal

For a limited time, tech retailer Wellbots is providing an exclusive discount for Digital Trends readers on both the Ninebot by Segway ES2 and ES4 scooters. All you need to do is enter our exclusive code at checkout to claim the savings.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Nike Joyride
Health & Fitness

Materials in new Nike Joyride running shoes put environmentalists on alert

Nike Joyride is a new type of cushioning designed for use in running shoes, but its reliance on microplastics is already causing some to question its long-term impact on the environment.
Posted By Kraig Becker
specialized turbo ebikes creo 6
Health & Fitness

Specialized’s new road ebike will cure your range anxiety for good

Specialized's new road ebike weigh just 26.8 pounds, offers pedal assist speeds of up to 28 miles per hour, and has a range of as far as 120 miles between recharges, virtually eliminating range anxiety altogether.
Posted By Kraig Becker
Deals

The best budget-friendly GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke

Warm weather is here, and a good action camera is the perfect way to record your adventures. You don't need to shell out the big bucks for a GoPro: Check out these great GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best GoPro accessories
Photography

The best GoPro accessories for 2019, from dive housings to dog harnesses

A GoPro is only as good as the tools you use with it. With so many options on the market, finding the best GoPro accessories can be a hassle, but you'll find our favorites here, from dive housings to dog harnesses.
Posted By Dan Ginn
lyft pumps 100 million into new york citys citi bike
Outdoors

Lyft pulls its bikes from San Francisco streets after apparent battery fires

Lyft has suspended its bikesharing operation in San Francisco following two fires in the space of a few days. The cause is thought to be faulty batteries that power the electric two-wheelers, though this is yet to be confirmed.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
under armour backpack sale
Deals

Under Armour cuts an extra 25% off backpacks for your back-to-school needs

With a new school year around the corner, now’s the time for deals on backpacks. Under Armour is running its own back-to-school sale right now which knocks another 25% off already-discounted backpacks, clothing, and more.
Posted By Lucas Coll