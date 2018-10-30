Digital Trends
Cars

Volkswagen and Mobileye plan autonomous ridesharing service for Israel

Stephen Edelstein
By
Volkswagen I.D. Crozz concept

Volkswagen and Intel-owned Mobileye are teaming up to launch a ridesharing service in Israel using autonomous electric cars. Development of the project will begin in 2019, with full commercialization in 2022, the partners said in a press release. VW and Mobileye are racing against competitors like Waymo, Uber, Ford, and General Motors to be the first to commercialize self-driving cars.

Under the terms of the partnership, Volkswagen will provide electric cars, while Mobileye will provide the hardware needed to make them autonomous. A third partner, Champion Motors, will oversee fleet management and run a control center. The Israeli government will clear any regulatory red tape, as well as provide access to traffic data and infrastructure. This will clear the path for other ventures wishing to launch autonomous ridesharing services in Israel, VW and Mobileye said.

As both automakers and tech companies continue to develop self-driving cars, the emphasis is firmly on ridesharing rather than private ownership. Waymo plans to launch a commercial-scale ridesharing service in Arizona before the end of this year, and Uber has long sought to replace its human drivers with machines. General Motors has indicated that it is close to launch a ridesharing service through its Cruise Automation division, while Ford has said the self-driving car it has promised to launch in 2021 will be aimed at commercial fleets rather than individual owners.

Concentrating on ridesharing offers a number of advantages. It allows companies to maintain tighter control of what is, after all, a new and largely untested technology. Operators can ensure that cars never stray out of a well-mapped area through geofencing, and can regularly evaluate vehicles when they return to their home base.

Cars used for ridesharing can also continually generate revenue for automakers and tech companies, while selling them to individual buyers severely curtails opportunities for future revenue. Compared to human drivers, autonomous cars could generate vastly more money in ridesharing because they can stay on the road longer.

Mobileye previously supplied hardware to Tesla for the Silicon Valley automaker’s Autopilot driver-assist system, but discontinued that relationship. The company now conducts autonomous-car research in concert with parent Intel, as well as BMW. Volkswagen previously partnered with U.S. startup Aurora Innovation on autonomous-driving tech. VW is planning to launch a family of electric cars over the next few years as it looks to put a massive diesel-emissions scandal behind it.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Electriq-Global wants to power cars with zero-emission, water-based fuel
awesome tech you cant buy yet every day calendar feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Automatic litter boxes and mobile cereal cups

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Ford self-driving car in Washington, D.C.
Emerging Tech

Should A.I cars put passengers before pedestrians? Here’s what millions said

Should a self-driving cars value the life of its driver over that of pedestrians? The results of a large scale study show what 2.3 million people from all over the world think about it.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Product Review

Mitsubishi’s Eclipse Cross revives an old name in a very different form

The 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross relies on 1990s nostalgia, spiffy styling, and a new turbocharged engine to add some spice to a bland crossover recipe. But can Mitsubishi do anything that hasn’t been done before?
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV
Cars

Bolt vs. Volt: Chevy’s electrified models explained

The Chevy Bolt and Volt overlap in multiple ways, but they're two completely different cars. Here, we pitted the two vehicles against each other in multiple categories, including design, tech, and performance.
Posted By Ronan Glon
nomad wireless charger tesla model 3 for 00
Cars

Tesla drivers in N. America will soon be able to put lane changing on autopilot

Tesla's Navigate on Autopilot feature, which goes live tonight, will assist drivers by guiding the car from the on-ramp to the off-ramp of a highway, including making suggestions for lane changes and navigating highway interchanges.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
history of self-driving cars
Cars

Sit back, relax, and enjoy a ride through the history of self-driving cars

It’s not easy to compress the history of self-driving cars into 10 milestones, but we’ve done our best. From a 1920s stunt in downtown New York to Google's Waymo, here are the events you should know.
Posted By Luke Dormehl, Stephen Edelstein
Audi MMI Touch Infotainment
Cars

With benefits — and risks — software updates are coming to the car

Automatic over-the-air updates have been happening for years on laptops, phones, even TVs. They remain rare in the auto industry, partly because companies are afraid of opening the door to hackers, but they're slowly becoming more common.
Posted By John R. Quain
2019 Ford Edge ST camera car
Cars

This 2019 Ford Edge ST camera car is ready to capture all the action

A 2019 Ford Edge ST was transformed into a camera car for Hollywood films by specialist firm Pursuit Systems. The matte-black crossover sports a roof-mounted rig that can house a remote-control camera.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Porsche Project Gold
Cars

Porsche’s stunning 1990s throwback sold for much more than anyone expected

Porsche is celebrating its 70th birthday by building a stunning, one-of-a-kind 911 called Project Gold. It started life as a 993-generation 911 from the 1990s and underwent a full restoration that includes a variety of improvements.
Posted By Ronan Glon
dot designated proving grounds automated vehicles route 101 california ventura highway 1200x0
Cars

Electriq-Global wants to power cars with zero-emission, water-based fuel

Australian-Israeli startup Electriq-Global claims to have developed a water-based fuel that offers zero emissions, with greater range than batteries or fuel cells, and at a lower cost to boot.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
waze new audio player wants to make your commute more bearable
Mobile

Waze’s new audio player aims to make your commute more bearable

Waze is launching a new Audio Player as part of its navigation app, offering easy access to streaming services that include Pandora, Deezer, iHeartRadio, NPR One, and TuneIn, as well as Spotify, which is already integrated.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Nissan 370Z Project Clubsport 23
Cars

Project Clubsport 23 shows the tuning potential of Nissan’s 370Z sports car

Debuting at SEMA 2018, the Nissan 370Z Project Clubsport 23 is the kind of car Nissan envisions its customers building with factory and aftermarket performance parts. The 370Z was treated to an engine swap and numerous other upgrades.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
lexus es trunk mounted wine cooler sema 2018 8
Cars

The Lexus ES 350 measures its trunk space in wine bottles, not cubic feet

One of the concepts Lexus is bringing to the annual SEMA show in Las Vegas is a 2019 ES 350 with a wine cooler built into the trunk. It's beautifully integrated with an oak floor and wine barrel inserts.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Chevrolet eCOPO Camaro concept
Cars

Burn rubber, not gasoline with Chevy’s electric eCOPO Camaro concept

The Chevrolet eCOPO Camaro concept is an all-electric drag racer that points toward a future of zero-emission performance. The 700-horsepower eCOPO can run the quarter mile in under 10 seconds, according to Chevy.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein