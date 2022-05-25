Waze finally adds Apple Music to its audio player

Waze has finally gotten around to integrating Apple Music. The new feature comes a whole five years after the popular navigation app did the same for Spotify, and means Apple Music subscribers can now access all of their favorite content via Waze’s built-in audio player.

Waze’s audio player lets you link to your favorite audio streaming service so you can control your music without having to fiddle around switching between apps, enabling safer driving.

Google-owned Waze tweeted a short video explaining how iPhone users can use Apple Music within its navigation app.

“Starting today, Apple Music will seamlessly integrate with Waze, so you can keep your eyes on the road while enjoying the ride,” the company said in a blog post announcing the news.

It added: “With a direct connection between the apps, you can now access Apple Music content directly from the Waze audio player. Enjoy more than 90 million songs, tens of thousands of curated playlists, Apple Music Radio, and more while you navigate. We’re thrilled to join forces with Apple Music to bring Apple Music subscribers their tunes while driving with Waze on iPhone.”

Waze automatically detects compatible music apps on your device and displays the audio player icon (a white music note on a pink circle) on the map. If you can’t see it, make sure you have it turned on by going to My Waze and then Settings. Select Audio player and turn on Show audio player.

Besides Apple Music and Spotify, compatible music apps for Waze also include Amazon Music, Deezer, iHeartRadio, Pandora, and YouTube Music, among others.

