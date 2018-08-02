Digital Trends
Cars

From buses to trucks, here’s how heavy haulers are going electric

Chris Chin
By
ZF yard tractor

You may know ZF as a major supplier of automatic transmissions and driveline components for companies like BMW, Audi, Land Rover, Porsche, and pretty much all of Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles (FCA). Well, that’s just part of what ZF does.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG, also known as the ZF Group, is a leading Germany-based engineering and manufacturing firm. Transmissions aren’t the only things it makes. It also specializes in major auto parts and component supply for road-going commercial vehicles. And it does the same for rail, defense and aviation, marine, and general industrial applications.

Every year, the company holds a major conference at one of its facilities somewhere in Europe or North America. The company invites media from around the world to showcase some of its latest efforts and developments. If there’s one thing the company wants everyone to know, it’s that it’s just as committed as automakers to blazing a trail towards widespread electrification, reducing carbon footprints, and developing autonomous driving tech, safety systems, and inter-vehicle connectivity.

ZF also specializes in major auto parts and component supply for road-going commercial vehicles.

This is in addition to the fact that someone has to make the parts for automakers to build electric and autonomous vehicles. That’s where firms like ZF come into play. But passenger cars aren’t the only vehicles benefitting from electrification and autonomous driving technology.

It’s easy to forget about the other vehicles that we also share the road with daily. Like, the ones that deliver our Amazon Prime Day deals, or the ones that transport goods and freight. Or, how about the ones that move millions of people around in pretty much every major city in the world? Yep, we’re talking buses, trucks, big-rigs, box vans, or essentially, commercial vehicles. ZF is as much of a supplier to all of the manufacturers of those machines as they are for major European and American car companies. And the company is putting forth its efforts in hopes to help make smelly, dirty, diesel-powered commercial vehicles obsolete.

Some of those commercial vehicle manufacturers include: PACCAR (who builds Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks in America, and DAF trucks in Europe), Daimler Trucks North America (Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner Commercial Vehicles), Motor Coach Industries, Prevost, Van Hool, New Flyer, and Volvo Trucks. You’ve probably driven past many of them on the road.

ZF demonstrates their self-driving truck dropping off and picking up a shipment

While shifting towards electrification, autonomous driving technology, and intervehicle connectivity has become a leading trend for innovation with passenger cars, the prospects for increasing operational and cost efficiency have greater potential in commercial vehicle applications. Most, if not all, operators run on a premise of efficiency and effectiveness, which includes improving logistics and reducing operational costs. The more efficient a commercial entity is at performing its job, the better it functions.

For example, electrification of buses and trucks can help companies reduce their carbon footprint, dependency on oil, and fuel costs. Autonomous driving technology can potentially make driving safer and reduce downtime for big-rig operators that constantly do cross-country runs. And, intervehicle connectivity can help the managers of these commercial vehicles operate with greater logistical efficiency. It has so much potential that even the government is getting involved as it looks for ways to improve infrastructure as the population grows.

ZF partners with e.GO for autonomous minibuses

Automakers aren’t the only entities interested in self-driving vehicles. Before these can exist, someone has to develop and provide manufacturing resources to make the parts and equipment for such technology to function. That’s particularly where ZF comes in for a recent start-up’s latest effort to introduce autonomous vehicles for intercity people-moving and courier deliveries.

1 of 5
e.Go Mover
Chris Chin/Digital Trends
e.Go Mover
Chris Chin/Digital Trends
e.Go Mover
Chris Chin/Digital Trends
e.Go Mover
Chris Chin/Digital Trends
e.Go Mover
Chris Chin/Digital Trends

ZF partnered with a German start-up named e.Go to co-develop and produce the world’s first production-ready autonomous, all-electric urban people mover. At ZF Technology Days, both companies held a press conference to announce that series production for this autonomous-capable people-mover and courier vehicle, the e.Go Mover, will begin next year.

The more efficient a commercial entity is at performing its job, the better it functions.

Making the e.Go Mover’s autonomous driving capabilities possible is ZF’s latest artificial intelligence central computer, dubbed ProAI. ZF also provides the e.Go Mover’s 150 kW electric motor powertrain, suspension, and steering components, as well as various types of sensory and computing technology.

Chris Chin/Digital Trends

With seating up to 10 and standing room for as many as five, the e.Go Mover can be paired with up to a 60 kWh battery for a total operation time of up to 10 hours.

ZF and e.Go hopes the Mover will provide the world with a proof of concept that autonomous, road-going public transportation is possible and ready for implementation in the real-world. But it won’t stop there as they hope the e.Go Mover will also find a space in autonomous vehicles for urban courier and parcel delivery.

Beyond the transmission

If you’ve been on any type of commercial heavy-duty bus, whether it’s a long-distance motor coach or a metropolitan transit bus, you can safely bet there are some ZF components at work. It may not necessarily be in the form of an engine or a transmission, but perhaps a suspension or steering system. Or a sensory network that gives a vehicle blind-spot detection, or optics for a rear-facing reverse camera. The story remains the same with any fairly new truck you drive past on the interstate.

Ave 130 Portal Axel
ZF’s Ave 130, a new portal axle built specifically to carry the electric motor on buses.

The company’s latest efforts in hybridizing and electrifying the commercial vehicle sector include a new 12-speed automatic transmission with an integrated electric motor for trucks, and a new centralized electric drive unit for vans. There’s also a new portal axle for buses called the AVE 130, which integrates an electric motor into a city bus’s axle, similar to how a Tesla mounts its electric motors on an individual axle. And a new eight-speed automatic transmission for large trucks is in the pipeline.

On the components front, there’s a new electric power steering system for trucks and buses which is designed specifically for commercial vehicles with hybrid and electric powertrains. An electric power-steering assist system helps improve maneuverability, reduce fuel consumption, system weight, and complexity over the traditional hydraulic setup, like in passenger vehicles.

Cars weren’t left out

While ZF’s Technology Days focused on the company’s innovations in the commercial vehicle sector, passenger cars weren’t quite left out, either.

Chris Chin/Digital Trends

One of two innovations the company is developing is a safety system that notifies drivers when an emergency vehicle is approaching. Even with loud sirens and bright flashing lights, emergency vehicles can be difficult to locate. Engineers developed a safety system that detects a siren and tells the driver which direction it’s coming from. This could potentially reduce the response times of first responders, and it can reduce the number of accidents involving emergency vehicles. ZF isn’t alone; Jaguar showcased similar technology two years ago.

ZF hopes to integrate all mobility expenses into the smartphone experience.

And, to make pay-on-the-go situations easier, such as paying for parking, motorway tolls, or even electricity at a public charger, ZF is currently developing various aspects of e-wallet services. It hopes to allow users to integrate all of their mobility expenses into the smartphone experience with wireless connectivity.

Although very early in its developmental stage, ZF engineers demonstrated the e-wallet system, consisting of a centralized smartphone app and connectivity service, using live data and NFC connectivity. This allows users to essentially use their smartphone as their e-mobility wallet and pay services—think of it as Apple Pay or Android Pay, but for specifically paying for e-mobility services such as public electric-vehicle charging stations or paying for motorway tolls.

An electric and automated commercial vehicle future

So while passenger cars appear as the subjects of focus for developing intervehicle connectivity services, electric powertrains, and autonomous driving technology, the drive for innovation isn’t just limited or exclusive to everyday private vehicles. As we move towards an automated and electric vehicle future, you can bet that we’ll be seeing a rise in emissions-free and driverless commercial vehicles.

Don't Miss

We dragged 7 crossovers onto 4WD trails to see what breaks, and who makes it
2019 aston martin dbs superleggera press
Product Review

Aston’s reawakened DBS pummels with torque and pampers with luxury

Aston Martin’s new DBS Superleggera assumes the mantle of flagship model, succeeding the beloved Vanquish S and taking Ferrari’s 812 Superfast head-on. The rear-drive coupe boasts phenomenal power, sultry design, and long-haul comfort…
Posted By Miles Branman
Check engine light
Cars

Is your ‘check engine’ light on? Here are 10 possible reasons why

The check engine light isn't a nuisance -- it's a sign that something is wrong under your hood. Before you panic, check out the 10 most common issues that cause the check engine light to turn on.
Posted By Ronan Glon
drive ai frisco 1
Cars

Drive.ai's free on-demand self-driving car service is now available in Frisco

Beginning now, Drive.ai and the Frisco Transportation Management Association will offer more than 10,000 people rides in self-driving vehicles. The best part? They'll be free.
Posted By Lulu Chang
Automatic vs. manual: Inside a Pagani Huayra BC
Cars

Manual vs. automatic vs. CVT: Different types of transmissions explained

From automatic to manual to CVT, there are several types of transmissions in the automotive world. In the battle of automatic versus manual, which wins? We'll help you pick the right gearbox for you.
Posted By Ronan Glon
nissan wants no child or pet left behind in a hot car with rear door alert
Cars

Nissan’s Rear Door Alert makes sure drivers leave no child or pet behind

Nissan introduced Rear Door Alert (RDA), a warning system that reminds drivers to check the back seat after the vehicle is parked. For the 2019 model year and beyond, Nissan will now equip all of its four-door models with Rear Door Alert…
Posted By Chris Chin
Toyota Project Portal 2.0 hydrogen fuel-cell semi truck
Cars

Toyota’s 2nd-generation hydrogen fuel-cell semi truck in it for the short haul

Toyota is ready to roll out the second generation of its Project Portal hydrogen fuel-cell semi truck. Version 2.0 can travel 300 miles on a tank of hydrogen, which is 100 miles more than its predecessor.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Trail Trek Tour
Cars

We dragged 7 crossovers onto 4WD trails to see what breaks, and who makes it

Compact SUVs are often seen as pavement-only vehicles, yet we challenged 7 of the top CUVs to a contest seeing who could handle the muddy, rocky trails the best. After one blown tire, numerous underbody scrapes and a few close calls, we had…
Posted By Tim Esterdahl
what is apple carplay new 1
Cars

Want to smarten up your ride? Here’s a list of all the cars with CarPlay support

Wondering if you can connect your iPhone to your car's infotainment center? Apple's CarPlay standard is great, but not all cars are compatible. Thankfully, we've put together a list of all the cars with CarPlay to save you time.
Posted By Ronan Glon
road rave subscription direct sales threaten traditional car dealers belgium us auto tesla
Cars

Tesla warns owners to protect against car thieves using key fobs

Tesla emailed its owners about steps to lower the chances thieves will exploit the brand's passive entry system, which allows owners to enter their vehicles without removing digital key fobs from their pockets or bags.
Posted By Bruce Brown
cars with Android Auto
Cars

Want to join the Android Army? Here are all the cars with Android Auto

Android Auto is great, but not every vehicle has it. If you want to know if your car compatible with Android Auto -- or if you're looking for a new ride that is -- we've compiled a list of all the cars that currently offer Android Auto…
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
Tesla Model 3
Cars

Tesla adding in-car Atari games, a party mode, and an improved Autopilot

Tesla will release the next version of its infotainment system in early September. Called V9.0, it will add fun features including at least three Atari games displayed on the touch screen plus a party and camper mode.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 Jaguar F-Pace
Cars

Jaguar’s best-seller, the F-Pace, gets more tech for ’19, but it comes at a cost

Jaguar has updated the F-Pace, its best-selling model, for the 2019 model year. The SUV gets more standard tech features, including a standard 10-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system, and new driving aids.
Posted By Ronan Glon
how to check your tire pressure 2017 dt photos by chris chin 11
Cars

Checking the pressure in your car’s tires is vital — here’s how to do it

Routinely checking your tire pressure and making sure your tires are properly inflated is key to maintaining safety while driving. Luckily, it's easy to do, and requires little more than a tire gauge and a few minutes.
Posted By Chris Chin
Tesla Model 3
Cars

Tesla aims for 6,000 Model 3s per week as it continues posting losses

Tesla recently hit a major Model 3 production milestone and raked in record revenue, but continues to lose money. Still, the company is aiming to continue increasing Model 3 production and achieve profitability.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein