Digital Trends
Computing

Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti vs. RTX 2060

Does the GTX 1660 Ti's leaner design make it a better GPU than the RTX 2060?

Jon Martindale
By
1660 ti vs rtx 2060 geforce gtx gallery b

Six months on from the unveiling of Nvidia’s high-end RTX graphics cards like the RTX 2080 and 2080 Ti, Nvidia has a few cards priced competitively enough to be called mid-range. But what are the differences between them? Why are their naming conventions different? Is the price gap between them worth bridging?

To find out, we pitted the Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti versus the RTX 2060 in a battle of the mid-range powerhouses.

Performance

The GTX 1660 Ti is an intriguing new addition to Nvidia’s graphics card line up because it is built on the same Turing architecture as the RTX 2060, but in many ways it has much more in common with the last-generation GTX 1060 that it (sort of) takes its name from. Not only does it sport the GTX moniker, but it lacks the RT and Tensor cores for ray tracing and deep learning super sampling, which have been hallmarks of the RTX generation of GPUs.

RTX 2060 GTX 1660 Ti GTX 1060
GPU TU106 TU116 GP106
Manufacturing process 12nm 12nm 16nm
RT Cores 30 0 0
Tensor Cores 240 0 0
CUDA Cores 1,920 1,536 1,280
Core Clock 1,365Mhz 1,500MHz 1,410MHz
Boost Clock 1,680MHz 1,770MHz 1,708MHz
Memory 6GB GDDR6 6GB GDDR6 6GB GDDR5
Memory Speed 12Gbps 12Gbps 8Gbps
Memory Bus With 192-bit 192-bit 192-bit
Memory bandwidth 336GBps 288GBps 192GBps
TDP 160w 120w 120w
Price $350 $280 $200

It does share a number of specifications with the RTX 2060 though. Its memory is the same 6GB of 12Gbps GDDR6 and it too is built on a 12nm process, representing a 25 percent die shrink over the 16nm GTX 1060. It also has a bumped clock speed (even higher than the RTX 2060) and features 1,536 CUDA cores. That’s a convenient 20 percent increase over the GTX 1060 and a 20 percent drop-off from the RTX 2060.

But how does this equate to real world performance? Early reviews are now in, and the 1660 Ti looks like it fits quite comfortably into Nvidia’s line up as you might expect considering its price point. It performs favorably compared to last-generation graphics cards, equating to roughly a GTX 1070 in terms of raw performance, although the last-generation card does pull slightly ahead in some games. It’s also able to beat out AMD’s RX 590 in most tests, which appears to be the main target of Nvidia’s pricing on the new card.

Considering the RTX 2060 tends to compete more favorably with higher-end cards like the GTX 1070 Ti and the AMD Vega 56, it should be no surprise that is noticeably more powerful than the GTX 1660 Ti. It differs from game to game, but in general there is a 10 and 15 percent gap in performance.

While that is significant enough to make the RTX 2060 a better gaming card — especially if you’re looking to play at 1440p — for those at 1080p, the savings made by opting for a GTX 1660 Ti may be worth it, especially if you aren’t interested in some of the visual features offered by RTX GPUs.

Ray tracing and DLSS

Ray tracing ultra — Screenshot 5

Outside of raw power, the two main selling points for Nvidia’s RTX-generation of Turing graphics cards was, and still are, ray tracing and deep learning super sampling (DLSS). Much like in our comparison of the AMD Radeon VII and Nvidia’s RTX 2080, there is a stark difference between the two cards we’re comparing here: One supports both of these features and the other supports neither.

While there were early rumors that the GTX 1660 Ti may have Tensor cores on board, now that it’s launched, we can categorically say that it does not. That means that neither RTX-powered ray tracing nor DLSS are possible with any GTX graphics cards. That’s a big factor in why the GTX 1660 Ti has a smaller GPU and why it’s noticeably cheaper.

Does this matter when it comes to picking one card over the other? It depends. The RTX 2060 definitively offers more in terms of an expanded feature set. DLSS in particular holds potential to increase the visual quality of a scene and its performance. Ray tracing is arguably wasted on a card at the level of the RTX 2060, but it is at least possible and some games may leverage its limited number of RT cores to decent effect in the future.

At this time, though, there are few games that support either or both features and those that do, don’t take great advantage of the technology or deliver an experience that is arguably poorer for their support.

Compatibility and price

RTX 2080
Riley Young/Digital Trends

Neither the RTX 2060 or the GTX 1660 Ti are monstrous graphics cards that will stress your power supply or the interior design of your PC. The 1660 Ti is a much smaller card, however, so would be a better pick for most compact systems built on the mATX or Mini-ITX form-factor. You wouldn’t need anything more than a 450-watt or 500-watt PSU in your system for either of these cards. 400 watts may even be sufficient for the 1660 Ti.

Most modern motherboards should have no problem running either of these cards, and you won’t run into any bottlenecks with PCIexpress 3.0 x16 or x8, nor PCIexpress 2.0 x16.

The RTX 2060 debuted with a price of $350, and although there are some third-party options now available, they trend upwards in price rather than down. Today, you can buy an RTX 2060 for between $350 and $400, often with a free game.

The GTX 1660 Ti is available in an impressively wide array of models, though none come in under the launch price. You can find GTX 1660 Tis of various types for between $280 and $320.

GTX still holds the bang for buck crown

1660 ti vs rtx 2060 81znllvz3wl 2

Nvidia made a big gamble with its RTX Turing cards. The offer was modest performance improvements over 10-series Pascal cards, with large justifying the launch price hike by doubling down on visual features and enhanced AI function. At this time, with the limited number of available games, it’s hard to recommend any of them unless you have deep pockets. The RTX 2060 offers the greatest bang for buck of any RTX card at its more modest price point, but the GTX 1660 Ti is the better value card.

The newer, leaner, and weaker GPU, is by no means a record breaker in its class. It’s a GTX 1070 with a lower power draw and a smaller form factor, at a slightly reduced price point. That’s not exactly a major sell from Nvidia more than two years on from the launch of the Pascal generation. But for those looking to upgrade from a card that’s a few generations old, the GTX 1660 Ti makes for a great 1080p and 1440p gaming card without many of the — at this point — rather unnecessary bells and whistles championed by the overpriced RTX generation.

It is also a much more favorable competitor for AMD’s RX 590 and is the true successor to the GTX 1060 Nvidia fans have been waiting for. If Nvidia could kept the price a bit lower, it would be a must-buy.

 

Don't Miss

10 common laptop-buying mistakes you can easily avoid
Privacy security stock photo
Computing

Potentially malicious WinRAR vulnerability patched after almost 20 years

WinRAR, a piece of Windows software for managing archival formats, has been harboring a vulnerability for nearly two decades, potentially allowing malicious software to insert items into a computer's startup folder without user permission.
Posted By Michael Archambault
apple mac sales drop off macpro
Computing

Apple is reportedly set to showcase a new Mac Pro at WWDC 2019 in June

Our Mac Pro 2019 rumor roundup covers all the news, leaks, and rumors about Apple's new machine, set to be announced sometime in 2019. Here's what Apple has said, what the experts think, and what we're likely to see with the new Mac Pro.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
How to uninstall Steam games
Gaming

Learn to uninstall a Steam game and clear some space on your PC

Looking to learn how to uninstall Steam games? You've come to the right place. In this guide, we walk you through the process step by step, whether you want Steam to do it for you or handle the process manually.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Chrome Apps
Computing

Prone to web surfing? Google Chrome’s new Focus Mode fights internet distractions

Finding yourself distracted by the web when you need to get work done? A new flag in Google Chrome could hint at a new Focus Mode. The feature may allow computer users to block distracting websites or notifications.
Posted By Michael Archambault
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

Intel expects Apple to transition Macs to ARM processors in 2020, report says

It has been rumored for some time that Apple could transition away from Intel to ARM processors, but a new report now claims that Intel is aware of the decision and that it could happen in 2020.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
how to make windows 10 look like 7 cropped wallpaper
Computing

Still miss Windows 7? Here's how to make Windows 10 look more like it

There's no simple way of switching on a Windows 7 mode in Windows 10. Instead, you can install third-party software, manually tweak settings, and edit the registry. We provide instructions for using these tweaks and tools.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
Nvidia
Computing

The rumors were true. Nvidia’s 1660 Ti GPU, a $280 powerhouse, has arrived

Nvidia has officially launched the GTX 1660 Ti, its next-generation, Turing-based GPU. It promises to deliver all the performance and efficiency for all modern games, but without stepping into the high price range of the RTX series. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
top laptop buying mistakes guide
Computing

Dodge the biggest laptop-buying mistakes with these handy tips

Buying a new laptop is exciting, but you need to watch your footing. There are a number of pitfalls you need to avoid and we're here to help. Check out these top-10 laptop buying mistakes and how to avoid them.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Computing

Great PC speakers don't need to break the bank. These are our favorites

Not sure which PC speakers work best with your computer? Here are the best computer speakers on the market, whether you're working with a tight budget or looking to rattle your workstation with top-of-the-line audio components.
Posted By Jon Martindale
what is an rss feed 31019544 woman reading text message on bus
Computing

Confused about RSS? Don't be. Here's what it is and how to use it

What is an RSS feed, anyway? This traditional method of following online news is still plenty useful. Let's take a look at what RSS means, and what advantages it has in today's busy world.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
modem vs router plugging in
Computing

Everything you need to know about routers, modems, combos, and mesh networks

Modem vs. router: what's the difference? We explain their functions so you can better diagnose any issues prior to contacting technical support. We also talk about a few variants you'll see offered by ISPs and retailers.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
metro exodus e3 2017 gameplay reveal
Computing

Metro Exodus update brings DLSS improvements to Nvidia RTX 20-series PCs

Having issues in Metro Exodus? A February 21 update for the title recently delivered enhancements to Nvidia’s deep learning supersampling feature and other fixes for low-specced PCs. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Razer Blade 2019 review
Computing

Limited-time sale knocks $500 off the price of the Razer Blade Pro 17

Looking for an ultra-powerful laptop for yourself or someone else? You're in for some luck. Razer is running a sale on some of its best gaming laptops, cutting down pricing on the Razer Blade 15 and the Razer Blade Pro 17. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
apple iie robot
Emerging Tech

Engineer turns his old Apple lle into an wheeled robot, and even gives it a sword

How do you give new life to a 30-year-old computer? Software engineer Mike Kohn found a way by transforming his old Apple IIe into a wheeled robot. Check it out in all its 1980s glory.
Posted By Luke Dormehl