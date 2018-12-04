Digital Trends
Computing

Dice, Nvidia promise ‘Battlefield V’ ray tracing performance boost via updates

Jon Martindale
By

A new update for Battlefield V and a driver release from Nvidia could make ray tracing in the World War II shooter far more viable for those running Nvidia’s new RTX Turing graphics cards. Developers pledge as much as a 50-percent improvement in overall performance when ray tracing is enabled as a result of optimizations and bug fixes. That should make it possible, we’re told, to hit a consistent 60 FPS at 1440P with ray tracing at its most realistic level.

The ray tracing performance in Dice’s Battlefield V left us rather underwhelmed when we first tested it. It was and is definitely pretty to look at, but it doesn’t have a dramatic effect on gameplay and the performance hit that comes with it is far from worth it. Fortunately, it appears that a big component of why it was such a drain on system resources, with even the most powerful of hardware at its disposal, was because it needed better optimization. With that now in place, we may have to retest the experience to see how much it has improved.

By the numbers pushed front and center by Dice and Nvidia, the improvement could be dramatic. Citing performance gains as much as 50 percent in some scenarios, Dice analyzed the way that rays are drawn in various scenes and made adjustments to make them focus on reflective surfaces specifically, adding more to those areas and less to those with very little or no reflective properties. This reduces the overall number of rays drawn, leading to much less of a performance overhead. It also fixed a couple of bugs related to ray tracing and adjusted the way reflections work on destructible environment elements, among other fixes.

All of these improvements will be released as part of the Tides of War Chapter 1: Overture update for Battlefield V. That update was supposed to be released by now, but Dice announced that extra testing was needed and therefore it had delayed the roll out ever so slightly.

Nvidia has made some optimizations of its own, which aren’t quite as detailed, but they come as part of the new Game Ready 417.22 driver, which also optimizes Nvidia graphics cards for Just Cause 4 and World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth.

Overall, Nvidia and Dice claim that with the new patch in place, RTX Turing GPUs should be capable of delivering the following:

  • GeForce RTX 2080 Ti: 60+ FPS at 1440p resolution with DXR Raytraced Reflections set to Ultra quality.
  • GeForce RTX 2080: 60+ FPS at 1440p resolution with DXR Raytraced Reflections set to Medium quality.
  • GeForce RTX 2070: 60+ FPS at 1080p resolution with DXR Raytraced Reflections set to Medium quality.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best web browsers
Up Next

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL: Everything you need to know
nvidia rtx titan 2080 ti titanrtx02
Computing

Nvidia’s Titan RTX is the first full Turing GPU with 24GB of memory

Nvidia has unveiled its Titan RTX graphics card. It's aimed more at professional use cases like creating neural networks, but it would still be the most powerful gaming card in the world if given the chance.
Posted By Jon Martindale
RTX 2080
Computing

3DMark’s Port Royal lets you benchmark ray tracing on Nvidia’s RTX cards

UL is adding another benchmarking utility to its popular 3DMark suite to help gamers measure their graphics card's ray tracing performance. You'll soon be able to measure how Nvidia's RTX 2070, 2080, and 2080 Ti stack up.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
canon pixma printers printer
Computing

Someone is selling a mass-hacking service, leaving your printer exposed

Your internet-connected printer might be at risk for a hack. Someone attempted to sell a mass printing service, which could cause your printer to spit out any given message on a hacker's command.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Acer Chromebook 15
Computing

You don't have to spend a fortune on a PC. These are the best laptops under $300

Buying a laptop needn't mean spending a fortune. If you're just looking to browse the internet, answer emails, and watch Netflix, you can pick up a great laptop at a great price. These are the best laptops under $300.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Lenovo IdeaPad 530S
Computing

Will Chrome remain our favorite web browser with the arrival of newest version?

Choosing a web browser for surfing the web can be tough with all the great options available. Here we pit the latest versions of Chrome, Opera, Firefox, Edge, and Vivaldi against one another to find the best browsers for most users.
Posted By Mark Coppock
how to download music from youtube vubey01
Computing

How to download music from YouTube

Ripping audio from YouTube has never been easier, but with so many tools out there, which is the best? In this guide, we teach you how to download music from YouTube with a couple of different tools. Just proceed with caution.
Posted By Jon Martindale
quora
Computing

Quora hit by data breach affecting around 100 million users

Question-and-answer website Quora has revealed that hackers may have stolen data belonging to 100 million of its users. The recently discovered security breach is still being investigated, and Quora is contacting affected users.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G Review fingers motherboard
Computing

In 2018, the rivalry between AMD and Intel has become more interesting than ever

When it comes to selecting a CPU for your PC, there's no shortage of chips for you to choose from. With Ryzen, Threadripper, and Core i9 CPUs though, the AMD vs. Intel argument is muddier than ever.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Windows 10 Laptop
Computing

How to change your Windows 10 login screen background, desktop wallpaper

Microsoft has made changing your login screen background and desktop wallpaper easy, but if you're new to Windows 10, there are no road signs leading the way. We provide a quick guide on how to make these changes and spice up your PC.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Dell XPS 15-2-1 review
Computing

Here’s how to quickly and easily convert a PDF file to Excel

If you have a PDF file full of useful data you'd love to extract into an Excel document, we're here to help. In this guide, we'll walk you through the steps for how to convert a PDF into an Excel document.
Posted By Jon Martindale
iPhone XS Max
Mobile

Apple opens new online store with discounts for veterans and active military

Apple has launched a dedicated online store for former and current members of the armed forces, as well as their immediate families. Those shopping at the store can enjoy a 10 percent discount on most of the company's products.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
windows 10 april 2018 update next week spring
Computing

Microsoft to target Chromebooks with new Windows Lite OS, report says

With Chromebooks becoming ever more popular, Microsoft is reportedly once again looking to target Google's popular Chrome OS with a new lightweight version of Windows dubbed "Lite OS."
Posted By Arif Bacchus
razer blade stealth 2018 discrete new
Computing

The redesigned Razer Blade Stealth can actually game now — but it’ll cost you

Razer launched a redesigned version of its 13.3-inch Blade Stealth, now featuring an optional discrete graphics solution to improve gaming. The new Blade Stealth also features a complete redesign to match the look of the Razer Blade.
Posted By Luke Larsen