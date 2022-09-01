 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Guides

4 ways to scroll on a MacBook

Mark Coppock
By

Apple's MacBook line has some of the best touchpads around. Using the company's Force Touch haptic technology, the touchpads are larger than most and offer the best all-around experience. When it comes to scrolling on a MacBook, the touchpad is the best way to go. But it's not the only way. We cover three other ways to scroll on a MacBook for those times when the touchpad isn't the most convenient option.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • MacBook

  • MacOS Monterey

  • External mouse

Using the MacBook touchpad

Yes, there are other ways to scroll on a MacBook, but the touchpad remains the best option in most cases. By default, the touchpad scrolls in what Apple calls the "natural" direction — that is, you swipe with two fingers, and the screen follows you directly. Swipe up and the screen scrolls up, and swipe down to move the screen to scroll down.

If you want to reverse the scroll direction, open System preferences > Trackpad > Scroll and zoom. Uncheck the Scroll direction: natural option, and scrolling up will move the screen down and vice versa.

You can also change zoom and rotate options on this settings page.

Changing the MacBook touchpad croll direction.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Alternative methods for scrolling on a MacBook

There are three other ways you can scroll on a MacBook. Two are built-in, while one requires an external mouse.

Step 1: You can use the Arrow keys to scroll on a MacBook. Just as expected, hitting the Up arrow scrolls up while hitting the Down arrow scrolls down. That's just one of the MacBook keyboard shortcuts you can use.

Step 2: If you hit the Space bar, you'll scroll down a step. There's no key for scrolling up.

Step 3: Finally, if you attach an external mouse, then you can use the scroll wheel.

Want more tips on how to better use your MacBook? Here are some guides on how to turn your MacBook on in different ways and how to stop your MacBook from sleeping.

Editors' Recommendations

The best desktop computers for 2022: Dell, HP, Apple, and more

HP Omen 30L DESKTOP PC

Looking for a cheap gaming laptop? This Lenovo is under $700

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i at a side angle on a white background.

Dell XPS laptops and desktops are ON SALE today

A Dell XPS 13 Laptop sits open on a white background.

Samsung finally brings OLED to its Odyssey gaming monitors

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 was announced at IFA on Wednesday in Berlin, Germany.

Logitech’s gaming handheld runs on Android, but looks like a Steam Deck

The leaked Logitech gaming handheld, in someone hands.

A NordVPN 2-year plan is 64% off for the rest of today

Cartoon man sitting at a desk with secure images around him.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X vs. Intel Core i9-12900K: spec comparison

AMD Ryzen 7000 processor being installed inside a MSI motherboard.

How to use Twitter Analytics

Twitter app on the OnePlus 10T.

How to save Google Slides as a PDF

Google Slides with a PDF image on a MacBook.

How to add columns in Google Sheets

how to add columns in google sheets inserted macbook table

How to delete messages on your Mac

iPhone placed on MacBook.

How to delete a Slack Account

Using Slack on phone and computer.

How to convert Excel files to Google Sheets

A MacBook on a table using Google Sheets.