In the ongoing AI revolution, images and text are yesterday’s news, leaving audio as a new frontier to explore, and incredible progress has already been made. Here are six examples of AI audio generation that will leave you speechless.

Twitter is a hub of AI excitement, and notable artificial intelligence curator Barsee collected 13 examples of computer audio that create music, vocals, and speech, and we’re highlighting six of those. Musicians and voice actors might be the next to face the challenge of AI encroachment.

Related Videos

We’ll start off with one of the most chilling examples from Barsee showing Matt Damon’s speech to the UN about climate change, but in a number of different voices.

11labs new AI voice cloning technology is alarmingly good. pic.twitter.com/omEiuHYRf3 — Barsee 🐶 (@heyBarsee) February 13, 2023

The voice cycles between Damon’s own to that of Joe Rogan, Steve Jobs, Robert Downey Jr., Bill Gates, and Kim Kardashian. The flawless lip sync and spot-on replication of celebrity voices mean we can no longer trust our ears.

Another impersonation example takes a humorous approach, pitting President Joe Biden against former President Donald Trump in a trash-talking (and freely cursing) game of Overwatch. This example was taken from a tweet by Twitter user bug, who explained that it was made with the free voice.ai tool.

this is what ai voice generation is meant to be pic.twitter.com/VASGmKasOU — bug (@augerbug) February 16, 2023

Next up is a somewhat obscure example from Barsee features an AI simulating Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s voice describing a day in the life of an internet troll while showing a photo of American Psycho star Christian Bale.

Nvidia demonstrated voice generation in 2021 — ancient history, given the rapid pace of advancement, and the process has become much easier now, managing to clone a voice with just three seconds of audio.

Perhaps the most shocking example? AI-generated vocals that impersonate popular artists. Vocals are no problem for an AI, and Roberto Nickson tweeted a snippet of a rap song that replaced his voice with Kanye’s. If you’re familiar with his voice, the impersonation really is uncanny.

And just like that. The music industry is forever changed. I recorded a verse, and had a trained AI model of Kanye replace my vocals. The results will blow your mind. Utterly incredible. pic.twitter.com/wY1pn9RGWx — Roberto Nickson (@rpnickson) March 26, 2023

Adding to the fun of AI and music, Spotify recently announced it’s partnering with OpenAI to offer an AI-generated DJ that introduces songs and picks music you’ll like.

Lastly, check out this refreshing and creative use of AI that was tweeted by Tobi. The example is an intriguing short film, The Last Stand. The creators used brightpen.ai to generate dozens of voices speaking various languages reacting to first contact with aliens.

First proper #AI generated movie is fucking scary pic.twitter.com/y2zbJm8vli — Tobi (@notTobi_) April 1, 2023

You can see the whole thread with 13 audio AI examples collected by Barsee on Twitter.

Editors' Recommendations