Some of the best laptop deals at the moment are courtesy of Best Buy’s 3-day sale. A whole host of different laptops from popular brands are on sale right now so there’s something for everyone. If you’re looking for a cheap laptop for occasional use or you’re seeking out a high-end gaming laptop, Best Buy has something that’s going to suit you. We’ve picked out some of our highlights below.

Asus 14-inch laptop — $130, was $250

Incredibly basic, the Asus 14-inch laptop isn’t a smart move if you need to use a laptop regularly but if you seriously need the most basic system around and you can’t afford more, it’ll do the trick. It has an Intel Celeron processor along with 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage. This Chromebook level of performance but it runs Windows 11 in S Mode. Predictably, it’s going to be slow going for many tasks but if you desperately need a Windows-based machine, it could be worth the very low asking price. A 12-hour battery life is a useful bonus too.

HP 14-inch Chromebook — $219, was $299

One of the cheaper Chromebook deals around, this HP 14-inch Chromebook won’t be challenging anything on our list of the best Chromebooks. It’s reasonably well suited for students or for your child’s first computer though. It has an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage, just like the Windows model above. However, such hardware works better with ChromeOS so it’s smoother sailing as you rely on using the cloud for mostly everything. Up to 14 hours of battery life and a HP TrueVision 720p webcam round off the essentials.

HP 15-inch touchscreen laptop — $350, was $500

HP is one of the best laptop brands you can buy from today and this HP 15-inch touchscreen laptop looks classier than its price suggests. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. That’s simple stuff but it’s fine for running Windows 11 in S mode. Surprisingly, its 15.6-inch HD screen is a touchscreen model for any time you need to tap rather than click. A full HD screen may have been better here but it’s a nice novelty and you still get up to 11 hours of battery life. It’s a fairly stylish-looking laptop too if you want something that looks good in class.

HP 17-inch laptop — $450, was $680

A pretty great deal for what you get, this HP 17-inch laptop has a sizeable 17-inch full HD screen so you can see plenty of what’s going on while you work. An AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor proves reasonably efficient with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Odds are you won’t need this much storage space, but it’s great to have some added breathing room for those times when you do. Due to the large screen, battery life is a little weak at up to 8 hours but there’s HP Fast Charge support to help you get back up to 50% charge in about 45 minutes.

Lenovo Yoga 7i — $600, was $1,000

Lenovo is responsible for some of the best 2-in-1 laptops. The Lenovo Yoga 7i reminds you of why that’s the case. It uses a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. So far, so reliable, but it’s the screen that’s the highlight here. There’s a 16-inch touchscreen with a 2.5K resolution of 2560 x 1600 and 400 nits of brightness. With a 360-degree design, you can flip it into one of four modes — laptop, tablet, tent or stand. It’s ideal for those times when you need a tablet more than a laptop and vice versa. Other useful features include a fingerprint reader for better security, a backlit keyboard that looks great in any light, and a sleek design that looks good in all situations.

Apple MacBook Air (M1) — $800, was $1,000

One of the best MacBooks you can buy, as well as ranking highly in our look at the best laptops overall, the Apple MacBook Air is the ideal entry point for someone diving into the world of MacOS. It uses Apple’s M1 chip which may not be the latest anymore, but is still very powerful. Paired up with that is 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage so you have the essentials here. Its 8-core CPU provides up to 3.5 times faster performance than earlier models with 7-GPU cores for graphics-intensive apps and even some games. Its 13.3-inch Retina display looks gorgeous with P3 wide color providing you with vibrant images and incredible detail, while a fanless design means you don’t even notice the laptop working. Other useful additions include a backlit Magic Keyboard, touch ID support, and two Thunderbolt ports.

MSI Delta AMD Advantage Edition — $900, was $1,400

The MSI Delta AMD Advantage Edition is a great gaming laptop at this price. It has an AMD Ryzen 7 5800 processor along with 16GB of memory and a huge 1TB of SSD storage. Many gaming laptops only have 512GB or even just 256GB of SSD storage so it’s good to see you have plenty of room to have multiple games installed at once. There’s also an AMD Radeon RX6700M graphics card with 10GB of dedicated VRAM. To keep games running well, the 15.6-inch full HD screen offers a response time of 3ms along with a 240Hz refresh rate so you won’t have to worry about any lag issues here. Action will always look silky smooth.

Asus Rog Zephyrus 14-inch gaming laptop — $1,300, was $1,900

If you don’t mind a slightly smaller screen, the Asus Rog Zephyrus is a powerful gaming laptop for this price and great value. It has an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor along with 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. Best of all is its AMD Radeon RX6800S to ensure gaming performance will be great. The downside here is that it only has a 14-inch screen. It’s an excellent one with a resolution of 2560 x 1600, 500 nits of brightness, and a 120Hz refresh rate, but it’s a little smaller than most of the other best gaming laptops. On the plus side, that makes this a more lightweight gaming laptop than most so if you need something portable that you can still use for gaming, this is a good solution.

