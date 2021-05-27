  1. Computing

Acer launches the first 17-inch Chromebook, and it’s just $380

By

The rumors were indeed true. Acer is taking Google’s Chromebooks to a place usually reserved for Windows laptops like the XPS 17. Coming in June and starting at $380 is the new Acer Chromebook 317 — the first 17 inch Chromebook to ever be released.

The star feature of this Chromebook is its super-sized 17.3-inch FHD 1920 x 1080 resolution IPS display, which should be more than enough space for multitasking in Chrome OS. The display has an anti-glare coating, and sports some support narrow bezels on the top and the sides — though it still has a thick bottom chin as with most Chromebooks.

1 of 2
acer launches 17 inch chromebook model 317 cb317 1h t 04
acer launches 17 inch chromebook model 317 cb317 1h t 05

Acer is bundling a touch-screen option as well, for those who might need it. And, if you like to jam out to music, there are upward-facing speakers on all models, a rarity on Chromebooks in this budget price range.

Under the hood of the new Acer Chromebook 317 are options for Intel’s Celeron N5200 or N4500, or Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor. This combination promises up to 10 hours of battery life on the laptop. Connectivity includes two USB 3.2 Type C ports, USB-A, as well as a headphone jack and a MicroSD card reader. Of course, since this is a 17-inch laptop, there is a number pad on the side. As for storage, you can configure it with up to 128 GB SSD.

If the Acer Chromebook 317 is too big for you, then Acer still has you covered with two new 14-inch Chromebook models. That includes the Acer Chromebook 514 and the Acer Chromebook 314. The Chromebook 514 comes with up to 11th generation Intel processors and 10 hours of battery life. The Chromebook 314, meanwhile, comes with a MediaTek Mt8183 octa-core processor, for 15 hours of battery life. and a touch-screen option. These are priced at $600, and $270, respectively.

Capping out Acer’s announcements in the Acer Chromebook Spin 713. This top-end Chromebook is one of the first to be Intel Evo Certified. It comes in with options for Intel’s 11th generation Core i7 processors It also sports an aluminum chassis, two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, and an optional fingerprint reader. Unlike its counterparts, the display is of higher quality on this model, coming in at 2256 x 1504 resolution.

The first configuration of the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 will go on sale within the next week. It will come with the Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB solid-state drive, retailing for $700.

