  1. Computing

Acer’s 5G Spin 7 is the world’s first laptop powered by the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2

By

Following Qualcomm’s announcement of the new Snapdragon 8cx 5G compute platform at IFA, Acer revealed that its new Spin 7 will be the world’s first laptop to be powered by the ARM-based silicon. With a convertible form factor that allows the notebook’s screen to fully rotate around on a 360-degree hinge, you can easily switch between laptop mode and tablet mode, and a Wacom AES 1.0 pen with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity will be useful for drawing and taking digital notes on the go.

In total, the package weighs just 3.09 pounds and is constructed using a magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis for a more premium feel. The Spin 7 comes with a 14-inch FHD display that’s coated with the same antimicrobial Gorilla Glass found on Acer’s other products. The laptop is just 0.63 inches thin, making it a portable option for business, travel, and school. Acer isn’t giving specifics on battery life at this time, though the company stated that the Spin 7’s battery is good for multiday usage.

“We envision notebooks of the future to provide exceptional productivity and portability with human-centric design, ultralong battery life, blazing-fast 5G connectivity, and beyond,” said Acer co-COO Jerry Kao in a statement. “The new Acer Spin 7 is an Always On, Always Connected notebook capable of keeping up with the modern work-from-anywhere lifestyle with its sleek form factor supporting up to multiday use on a single charge.

The Spin 7 is Acer’s first Windows PC powered by the ARM processor architecture, and more specifically by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon platform. The laptop will likely compete in the same space as Intel’s new Evo platform, which was previously known as Project Athena. Both Intel and Qualcomm promise thin and light form factors, robust connectivity options up to 5G, long battery life, and consistent performance for their respective platforms.

Other features of the Spin 7 include a Windows Hello fingerprint scanner for password-free logins, a screen that lifts the rear of the keyboard up for a more ergonomic typing experience and better thermal regulation, and a stylus silo that stores and recharges the included digital pen.

Details on pricing and availability were also not provided by Acer at IFA, though partner Qualcomm had stated that systems powered by its Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 platform will be available starting later this year. Acer stated that it will provide exact specifications for the Spin 7 at a later date.

