OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G has 65W charging, coming on February 17

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will get its official unveiling on February 17, and the company has circulated a teaser showing the rear camera module to build anticipation, plus it has revealed a few key facts from the spec sheet. The Nord CE 2 5G is the sequel to the Nord CE, released in June 2021, which provided great mid-range device value.

What about the Nord CE 2 5G? The teaser image shows a very different camera module to the first Nord CE. This time it’s a rectangular shape and houses two cameras and two smaller apertures, potentially for another camera and a flash, or a flash and an additional sensor for focusing. The Nord CE had three cameras — a 64-megapixel main, an 8MP wide-angle, and a 2MP monochrome camera.

OnePlus will also add its 65W SuperVOOC fast charging system to the Nord CE 2 5G, which should see the battery race to about 60% capacity in just 15 minutes, and that should be enough for a full day’s use. It’s also about twice as fast as the charging offered by the first Nord CE. The new phone will have a MicroSD card slot capable of supporting 1TB cards, plus a 3.5mm headphone jack on the body, both of which are unusual features on flagship phones today.

#OnePlusNordCE2 launching Feb 17. A little more than you'd expect — OnePlus (@oneplus) February 10, 2022

The price hasn’t been mentioned yet, but OnePlus does say it’ll be more affordable than the 400 British pound OnePlus Nord 2. The first Nord CE cost 300 pounds, so this could mean the sequel will be around the same price despite the improved specification. We’re hoping OnePlus pays attention to the screen this time around, which was the main feature that let the first model down. The Nord CE, just like the Nord 2, wasn’t released in the U.S., but was found in the U.K., India, and several other regions. It’s not known if this will change for the Nord CE 2 5G.

OnePlus will show off the Nord CE 2 5G on February 17, but if its treatment of the OnePlus 10 Pro is anything to go by, it will drip feed more specification details and information about the phone ahead of that day.

