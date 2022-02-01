OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G gets leaked ahead of launch

While OnePlus is prepping to launch the Nord 2T and Nord CE 2, a new Nord series smartphone has popped up online. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 could get a Lite variant, and it is reportedly launching soon. It is likely going to be a budget offering with 5G connectivity.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G specifications have appeared online, courtesy of OnLeaks in association with Smartprix. It will feature a 6.59-inch Full HD display with a high refresh rate. The rumored display size is bigger than the 6.43-inch screen found on the original Nord CE 5G. It is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM, and 128GB/256GB storage.

The upcoming budget smartphone will get a triple rear camera setup. It will be led by a 64-megapixel primary lens along with two 2MP lenses, so it’s basically a single workable camera with two 2MP lenses. On the front could lie a 16MP selfie shooter. It will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33-watt fast charging support.

The smartphone is expected to launch soon.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 specs

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 is likely to feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset and get up to 12GB RAM, which could be the differentiating factor from the Lite variant. As for the cameras, it could swap a 2MP camera for an 8MP lens, with the other two being 64MP and 2MP shooters. The front camera is likely to remain the same as the Lite version.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2is rumored to be launched on February 11, 2022. The company could also launch the Nord 2T in April, perhaps after an announcement during Mobile World Congress.

