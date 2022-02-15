  1. Mobile
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Motorola’s 5G neckband can power lightweight XR glasses

Cristina Alexander
By

Motorola has introduced a new 5G neckband designed to make your extended reality (XR) glasses and other headsets feel light as a feather.

In a press release posted on its blog on Monday, Motorola said it collaborated with Verizon to design the neckband and engineer it to power lightweight XR headsets, such as the ThinkReality A3 smart glasses from Lenovo. It takes on the appearance of a necklace holding a compact remote control-like pendant equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, a 5,000mAh battery, a touchpad, a SIM card slot, speakers, and multifarious sensors like the gyroscope and barometer (via Engadget).

Motorola is still workshopping the official product name for the neckband as of this writing, but it performs all the heavy lifting for XR wearers — literally. It offloads the weight of the XR device of the user’s choice from their head to their neck, transferring the weight of its battery and processor, among other components, to make wearing the headset more comfortable for the user. The ThinkReality A3 smart glasses, for instance, were designed to project five virtual desktops to the user’s eyes to make working from home easier, but because the weight of the glasses adds more strain to the user’s head, the neckband would offset that weight and save them the headache.

Given its peculiar design, the 5G neckband won’t just be for any XR user waiting to enter the metaverse from their smartphone or PC. Verizon’s vice president of device technology, Brian Mecum, noted in his statement that it would potentially be used at businesses such as sports stadiums, theaters, and possibly theme parks for training and entertainment purposes.

“Motorola’s wearable neckband and ultra-lightweight [augmented reality] smart glasses leverage Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network and mobile edge compute platform, enabling us to deliver immersive technology in many fields, such as sports training and fan experiences, as well as making VR theaters scalable,” Mecum said.

The price and release date for the 5G neckband are currently unknown.

Editors' Recommendations

The Fitbit Sense is $100 off with this Best Buy deal

Fitbit Sense vs Fitbit Versa 3

Walmart is having a SECRET SALE on gaming laptops right now

MSI GF65 Thin Gaming Laptop (white background)

This 17-inch HP laptop is down to $520 for a limited time

HP 17-inch Laptop - Silver

Watch the Galaxy S22 Ultra survive getting run over by a car

Galaxy S22 Ultra in burgandy.

M2 MacBook Pro might launch next month with no notch

Fortnite running on a Macbook M1.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 may destroy its predecessor

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5-inch touch screen shown in four colors.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is 50% off right now

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition on table.

Looking for a small TV? This 24-inch smart TV is only $100

24-inch Insignia TV on white background.

Get a 55-inch Samsung Frame TV for under $1,000 at Walmart

SAMSUNG 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV

Google Pixel Buds A-Series vs. Apple AirPods 3

AirPods 3 on an athlete.

How does Garmin measure stress?

Garmin Vivomove Sport dial close up. Credits: Garmin official.

How to add an app to a Vizio smart TV

Vizio SmartCast movie screen.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 could be getting the S22 Ultra’s S Pen

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 display turned off and device lying on leaves.