 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Alienware gaming laptop is $450 off for Black Friday

Albert Bassili
By
A person types on an Alienware M15 at a desk.
Digital Trends

Delia Weir has been around for quite a while now, and it’s especially known for making gaming laptops and desktops, so if you go for an Alienware device, you know it’s likely to be high-end. Of course, all that experience making gaming gear means that Alienware stuff can be quite expensive, so if you’ve ever wanted to pick one up, Black Friday is the perfect time. To that end, we’ve found some great Black Friday deals on Alienware laptops, like this great configuration of the Alienware M16, which is a perfect entry-to-mid-range gaming laptop. You can pick it up from Dell right now for $1,250 instead of the usual $1,700.

Why you should buy the Alienware m16 gaming laptop

Under the hood, the Alienware m16 runs an RTX 4060, which is a much better being in a laptop than a desktop, given its cost savings and better efficiency when it comes to gaming. The RTX 4060 is made for playing games at 1080p and 60fps, which means it might struggle a little bit with the 2560 x 1600 resolution and 165Hz refresh screen. That said, the Alienware m16 seems to be made to give you a bit of versatility where you can prioritize either resolution or framerates, such as when playing narrative games compared to competitive games.

Aside from gaming, the Alienware m16 has a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700HX, which is a mid-to-high-end CPU that’s not only great for gaming but can also handle most productivity and editing tasks rather well. The 16 GB of DDR5 RAM is also going to give you a great day-to-day experience, even if you’re a bit of a power user. As for storage, the 512GB you get included is pretty good, although game sizes have ballooned a lot in recent years, so you might either have to do storage management or go for one of these external hard drive deals to help.

Don't Miss:

If you want a great mid-range gaming laptop that has a lot of versatility, the Alienware M16 is the one to go for, especially with the discount from Dell that brings it down to $1,250. You might also want to take a look at a few other Alienware gaming laptop Black Friday deals for alternatives if you want something high-end.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Beats Studio Pro headphones are 51% off for Black Friday
Beats Studio Pro on side.

We've seen an incredible number of Black Friday headphone deals pop up over the past week, as retailers just can't seem to wait for the official Black Friday date to start their sales. Amazon Black Friday deals have been a particularly fertile ground for discounts, including this awesome deal on a pair of Beat Studio Pro headphones. Normally $350, these bad boys are down to $170, a half their normal price. If you've been scrolling through our list of the best Beats Black Friday deals and decided the Studio Pros are the option for you, grab this deal before Amazon brings the price back up.

Why you should buy the Beats Studio Pro
Beats headphones aren't everyone's first pick, but for people who like their unique style and sound presentation, there's nothing better. Beats signature style is bass heavy, so if you listen to a lot of music with an emphasis on low-end, you'll enjoy the Beats Studio Pro. These are the premier Beats headphone model, so if you're interested, here's your chance at the best of the best while the price is low.

Read more
16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro is $200 off for Black Friday
An open MacBook Pro on a table.

The MacBook Pro is a popular machine for MacOS users who only settle for the best. The laptop has a reputation for power, elegance and synergy with other Apple products. Unfortunately that comes with the Apple price tag. Even with Black Friday MacBook deals, these powerful machines are still expensive. One of the best out there, the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M3 Pro chip, currently has a $200 price cut that brings it from $2,499 down to $2,299 as part of Best Buy Black Friday deals. It's worth checking it out if you're in the market for Black Friday deals on Apple products. We've broken down the benefits of the MacBook Pro below.

Why you should buy the 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro with M3 during Black Friday
Our MacBook Pro M3 review breaks down everything you'd need to know about the newest model. To make it short, we gave the laptop a 9 out of 10. The most important factor that went into that ranking was the massive increase in performance in the new GPU. You'll be flying through demanding tasks like video and photo editing or 3D rendering. The display itself is even brighter, which will make those photo and video edits pop even more. The only disadvantage of the screen setup is that you can only plug in one external monitor. Overall the entire design of the laptop is gorgeous -- but that's what we've all come to expect from Apple. We particularly like the new Space Black.

Read more
Holy smokes! This 32-inch WQHD monitor is $200 for Black Friday
The Acer EI322QUR curved gaming monitor.

For gamers who are on the hunt for cheap gaming monitor Black Friday deals, you're going to want to consider this offer from Amazon. The Acer EI322QUR curved gaming monitor, originally $300, is down to just $200 following a $100 discount for the shopping holiday. It's not going to stay this cheap for long as there's always high demand for gaming monitors with incredible value like this one, so if you think this will be the perfect addition to your PC gaming setup, you shouldn't hesitate with your purchase to make sure that you don't miss out.

Why you should buy the Acer EI322QUR curved gaming monitor
The Acer EI322QUR curved gaming monitor will let you enjoy even the smallest details of the best PC games on its 31.5-inch display with WQHD resolution, for impressive sharpness and lifelike colors. Like some of the best gaming monitors, it comes with AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro technology, which eliminates screen tearing and stuttering to make sure that your gameplay is seamless. For further immersion, the Acer EI322QUR curved gaming monitor features a zero-frame design, while its 1500R curvature creates a uniform viewing experience that removes blind spots.

Read more