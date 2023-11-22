This Alienware gaming laptop is $450 off for Black Friday

Delia Weir has been around for quite a while now, and it’s especially known for making gaming laptops and desktops, so if you go for an Alienware device, you know it’s likely to be high-end. Of course, all that experience making gaming gear means that Alienware stuff can be quite expensive, so if you’ve ever wanted to pick one up, Black Friday is the perfect time. To that end, we’ve found some great Black Friday deals on Alienware laptops, like this great configuration of the Alienware M16, which is a perfect entry-to-mid-range gaming laptop. You can pick it up from Dell right now for $1,250 instead of the usual $1,700.

Why you should buy the Alienware m16 gaming laptop

Under the hood, the Alienware m16 runs an RTX 4060, which is a much better being in a laptop than a desktop, given its cost savings and better efficiency when it comes to gaming. The RTX 4060 is made for playing games at 1080p and 60fps, which means it might struggle a little bit with the 2560 x 1600 resolution and 165Hz refresh screen. That said, the Alienware m16 seems to be made to give you a bit of versatility where you can prioritize either resolution or framerates, such as when playing narrative games compared to competitive games.

Aside from gaming, the Alienware m16 has a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700HX, which is a mid-to-high-end CPU that’s not only great for gaming but can also handle most productivity and editing tasks rather well. The 16 GB of DDR5 RAM is also going to give you a great day-to-day experience, even if you’re a bit of a power user. As for storage, the 512GB you get included is pretty good, although game sizes have ballooned a lot in recent years, so you might either have to do storage management or go for one of these external hard drive deals to help.

Don't Miss:

If you want a great mid-range gaming laptop that has a lot of versatility, the Alienware M16 is the one to go for, especially with the discount from Dell that brings it down to $1,250. You might also want to take a look at a few other Alienware gaming laptop Black Friday deals for alternatives if you want something high-end.

Editors' Recommendations