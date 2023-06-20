This Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 4090 is $450 off

Looking for the latest Alienware m16 gaming laptop but want to pay less? You’re in luck! Dell has the fantastic gaming laptop for $3,000 reduced from $3,450 so you save $450. It’s the ideal time to have a future-proofed system for less. That might sound like a lot of cash even with the discount but gaming laptop deals are a little different from regular laptop deals. Coming in at premium prices, their discounts tend to be just as sizeable helping patient deal seekers to save big. Here’s what you need to know about the Alienware m16 gaming laptop.

Why you should buy the Alienware m16 gaming laptop

The Alienware m16 gaming laptop is packed with the latest hardware to ensure you’ll be playing in style for a long time to come. While Alienware itself isn’t on our list of the best laptop brands, it’s owned by Dell which is right at the top of the list and therefore worth checking out. This laptop has a 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, 32GB of memory and 2TB of SSD storage. Yup, it’s truly high-end stuff. While many other of the best gaming laptops might still stick with 16GB of memory or 1TB of SSD storage, this one is planning ahead. More RAM is always a good thing.

Also planning ahead is its inclusion of the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card with 16GB of dedicated VRAM. High-end in every way, you’re going to be covered for playing the latest games at high detail levels for a long time to come. There’s also its 16-inch QHD+ screen with a resolution of 2560 x 1600, 240Hz refresh rate, and 3ms response time. Nvidia G-SYNC support further ensures that games are going to look super slick here.

Under the hood, there’s also an advanced cooling system in the form of Alienware Cryo-tech so your system is always stable, no matter how long you’re gaming for. Dolby Atmos support offers fantastic sound quality while even the keyboard is fine-tuned to perfection. It has palm rests, a larger touchpad, and a recessed design for added comfort. Alienware Command Center software makes it easy to overclock your hardware as well as customize lighting settings to your liking.

Exceptional in every way, the Alienware m16 gaming laptop is usually priced at $3,450. Right now, you can buy it direct from Dell for $3,000 so you save $450 off the regular price. A big saving on a gaming laptop that’s going to last you a long time, you won’t want to miss out on this deal. Buy it now before it ends very soon.

