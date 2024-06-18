This Alienware gaming laptop is currently on sale for $445 off

Gamers who are planning to upgrade with the help of gaming laptop deals may want to turn their attention towards Dell’s $445 discount for the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop. From the original price of $1,945 for this configuration with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, it’s down to a more reasonable $1,500. It’s still not cheap, but it’s an excellent price for a device that’s this powerful and reliable. The savings may disappear at any moment though, so you should complete your purchase immediately if you’re interested.

Why you should buy the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop

The Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop is designed to run the best PC games at their highest settings with its Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and it’s equipped with 32GB of RAM that’s the sweet spot for high-end gamers, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. With these specifications, you’ll even be prepared for the upcoming PC games of the next few years, and when you start to feel that the gaming laptop is lagging behind, it’s upgradeable so you can swap out parts for better components.

Giving justice to all that power under the hood of the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop is its 16.0-inch screen with QHD+ resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate, which will allow you to better appreciate the graphics of modern video games. With Windows 11 Pro pre-loaded, you can start installing your favorite titles into its 1TB SSD as soon as you turn on the gaming laptop for the first time. There’s also a lot of ports on the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop for your accessories, including USB-A, USB-C with Thunderbolt 4 and DisplayPort 1.4, and HDMI 2.1.

