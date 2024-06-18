 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Alienware gaming laptop is currently on sale for $445 off

By
The Alienware m16 R2 on a table in front of a window.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

Gamers who are planning to upgrade with the help of gaming laptop deals may want to turn their attention towards Dell’s $445 discount for the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop. From the original price of $1,945 for this configuration with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, it’s down to a more reasonable $1,500. It’s still not cheap, but it’s an excellent price for a device that’s this powerful and reliable. The savings may disappear at any moment though, so you should complete your purchase immediately if you’re interested.

Why you should buy the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop

The Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop is designed to run the best PC games at their highest settings with its Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and it’s equipped with 32GB of RAM that’s the sweet spot for high-end gamers, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. With these specifications, you’ll even be prepared for the upcoming PC games of the next few years, and when you start to feel that the gaming laptop is lagging behind, it’s upgradeable so you can swap out parts for better components.

Giving justice to all that power under the hood of the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop is its 16.0-inch screen with QHD+ resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate, which will allow you to better appreciate the graphics of modern video games. With Windows 11 Pro pre-loaded, you can start installing your favorite titles into its 1TB SSD as soon as you turn on the gaming laptop for the first time. There’s also a lot of ports on the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop for your accessories, including USB-A, USB-C with Thunderbolt 4 and DisplayPort 1.4, and HDMI 2.1.

Related

There’s always a lot of demand for Alienware deals, and for good reason. Dell’s gaming-focused brand rolls out fantastic devices like the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop, which you can currently purchase for $1,500, instead of its sticker price of $1,945, for this configuration with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card. If you think the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop is perfect for you, and you want to pocket the $445 in savings so you can buy more video games and accessories, stop hesitating — push forward with the transaction as soon as you can.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Dell’s most popular gaming laptop has a $300 discount today
The Dell G15 gaming laptop powered by AMD Ryzen.

Many years ago, if you wanted the best gaming laptop, you'd still have to deal with something large, bulky, with a terrible battery life, and a several-thousand dollar price tag to boot. Luckily, there have been a lot of advances since then, and nowadays, you can get yourself a relatively thin and powerful gaming laptop for less than $1,000. One great option for that is the Dell G15 gaming laptop, and while it usually goes for $1,000, Dell has heavily discounted it down to just $700, which saves you a whopping $300.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop
The most important part of any gaming laptop is its graphics card, and in this configuration, you get yourself an RTX 4050, which is admittedly an entry-level GPU, so it's not that powerful. Even so, it does give you access to the latest DLSS 3, which helps increase framerate in supported games, but otherwise, it's a solid 1080p gaming card. As such, the screen is 15.6 inches and runs an FHD resolution while being able to hit a 165Hz max refresh rate, which you'd likely have to make a few graphical compromises to hit. That said, you can upgrade to an RTX 4060, which will help a lot with graphical fidelity and hitting that refresh rate; plus, you get a better CPU for the extra $200, so it's worth considering.

Read more
Best laptop deals: Save on the Dell XPS 14, MacBook Pro 16 and more
The Dell XPS 14 on a white table with the screen open.

Having a laptop in this day and age can be pretty important, especially since so much has moved to digital, from our entertainment to our work. While it's true that desktop computers can often be cheaper or give you more powerful specs for the same price, they don't have the sort of mobility that comes with a laptop, especially for those who don't have a ton of space. Luckily, even the best laptops from the best laptop brands have excellent deals on them, and you can get some powerful laptops for very reasonable prices.
Since we've collected these deals from the best brands, you'll find HP laptop deals, Dell laptop deals, Acer laptop deals, Lenovo laptop deals, and more. They run the gamut from Chromebook deals and 2-in-1 laptop deals to powerful gaming laptop deals and everything in between.

HP Chromebook 14a -- $290, was $370

Read more
Best Alienware deals: Gaming PCs, laptops, and monitors
Alienware Aurora R15 placed at an angle on a table.

Dell is a company that has been around for ages, and if you want to pick up a new gaming laptop, gaming PC, headset, or even a gaming chair, Dell probably has something for you. That includes everything from the budget to the very high-end, so it all depends on what you're looking for. To that end, we've collected some of our favorite Dell and Alienware deals below across all its products, but if you still can't find what you're looking for, you can also take a look at these gaming laptop deals and gaming PC deals as well
Alienware AW920H wireless gaming headset -- $130, was $150

A gaming headset is a great way to keep in touch with your friends while you play. The Alienware AW720H gaming headset lets you do so without the burden of wires, as it connects to your gaming setup via Bluetooth. It has a built-in microphone for outgoing communications, as well as Dolby Atmos, Surround Sound, and Stereo Sound options to help immerse you in the game and incoming communications.

Read more