Hurry! This Alienware gaming laptop is $600 cheaper this week

By
The Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop on a desk.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Gaming laptop deals that are worth buying are usually still expensive even after discounts, but here’s one that’s worth every penny — the Alienware x14 R2 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, which is available from Dell with a $600 discount that pulls its price down to $1,200 from $1,800 originally. This offer is only available for a limited time though, so if you hesitate with the purchase, you may miss out on the huge savings for this powerful gaming machine.

Why you should buy the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop

For a gaming laptop that won’t let you down, you can’t go wrong with the Alienware x14 R2. This configuration with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM isn’t going to challenge the top-tier models of the best gaming laptops, but it will be enough to run the best PC games without any issues. For a gaming laptop that you can get for this sale price, that’s extremely high value for your money.

The Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop features a 14-inch screen with QHD+ resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, which makes it sharp and smooth while maintaining portability that’s supplemented by its battery life of more than 6 hours on a single charge. You’ll also get a 1TB SSD with this device, which should give you ample storage space for several AAA titles with all of their expansions and updates, and with Windows 11 Home out of the box, you can start installing games immediately.

Not all laptop deals will meet gamers’ needs, so you should be prepared to spend a significant amount. Fortunately, you’ll be able to pocket savings that you can spend on video games and accessories through offers like Dell’s $600 discount for the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop. From its original price of $1,800, it’s down to $1,200, which is still relatively expensive but it’s an excellent price for a device of this caliber. The bargain may end at any moment though, so you’re going to have to complete the transaction as soon as possible to make sure that you get the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop for cheaper than usual.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
