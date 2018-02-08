Amazon is offering tours of its fulfillment centers in seven U.S. cities

If you’ve ever used Amazon Prime’s free two-day shipping and wondered to yourself just how the gargantuan online retailer is able to ship an item to you so quickly, now you can find out firsthand. Amazon is offering behind-the-scenes tours of its fulfillment centers in seven cities across the United States to show its customers what happens after you click to place an order on Amazon.

Tours will be taking place on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. local time in the following U.S. cities: Chattanooga, Tennessee; San Bernardino, California; Chester, Virginia; Jeffersonville, Indiana; Phoenix; Robbinsville, New Jersey; and Dallas. Interested participants can register online.

Once you successfully register for a tour, make sure to keep tabs on your email inbox for a confirmation email containing details about the tour. Guests are asked to wear flat, closed-toe, and closed-heel shoes. The tour lasts 60 minutes and is available to anyone ages 6 and older. If the tour you’d like to sign up for is already full, keep an eye on the calendar, as the company says it is planning to create more slots.

The year 2017 was a major one for the online marketplace. Amazon acquired health food giant Whole Foods and now owns 431 of its stores. With AmazonFresh, users can now order Whole Foods products online and receive them via delivery. Amazon also began the hunt for the perfect location to set up the company’s second headquarters, which is planned to be just as large as its current Seattle headquarters. The company asked North American cities to send in proposals, and dozens of cities wrote in to throw their hats into the ring. Amazon has since whittled the 238 bids down to the top 20 candidates, and the company’s second headquarters could end up anywhere from Boston, to Washington, D.C., to Atlanta.

While it remains to be seen just which city will have the fortune of calling itself Amazon’s second home, customers can still get an inside peek at the goings-on within the company. Get a glimpse inside one of Amazon’s 50 fulfillment centers by signing up for a tour.