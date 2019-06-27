Amazon slashes prices on Acer laptops, desktops, monitors, and gaming gear

Share

Leading up to Amazon Prime Day 2019 on July 15 and 16, the retail giant continues to slash prices dramatically, but in a strategic manner as with the Acer products in this one-day sale. From now till Prime Day we’ll see significant discounts on single products, product categories, and, as with these deals on Acer hardware, an impressive number of products from the same brand. Amazon often offers astounding deals ahead of time to build excitement for Prime Day when the price cuts will be spread wide and deep across most categories and price ranges. The retail powerhouse also wants shoppers to visit the website regularly and not sit back and wait for big sales events.

For today’s 24-hour Daily Deals selections, Amazon and Acer dropped the prices for a range of laptops, desktop computers and all-in-ones, monitors, gaming gear, and even gaming backpacks. Most of the products in this one-day sale are discounted 25 to 35%, but you’ll find even more significant price cuts on some of the products. The gaming gear listed below includes mice, keyboards, and headsets, but some of the laptops, monitors, and desktop computers in this sale also are configured for demanding gameplay.

We gathered the best deals below from today’s one-day Amazon sale of Acer hardware, but there are even more deals on the site. If you’re looking for specific equipment to improve your productivity or empower your gaming sessions, don’t hesitate if you see what you need in this sale. These deals all go away at 11:59 p.m. PT tonight.

Acer laptop deals

Previous Next 1 of 5 Acer Aspire E 15 Laptop, 15.6" Full HD, 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8250U, GeForce MX150, 8GB RAM Memory, 256GB SSD, E5-576G-5762 Acer Chromebook 15, Intel Celeron N3350, 15.6" Full HD Touch, 4GB LPDDR4, 32GB Storage, Google Chrome, Pure Silver, CB515-1HT-C2AE Acer Aspire 5 17-3-inch HD+ Acer Swift 3 SF313-51-50WL Acer Predator Triton 700 PT715-51-71W9 Ultra-Thin Gaming Laptop

Acer Aspire E 15 Laptop, 15.6″ Full HD, 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8250U, GeForce MX150, 8GB RAM Memory, 256GB SSD, E5-576G-5762 — $100 off

— $100 off Acer Chromebook 15, Intel Celeron N3350, 15.6″ Full HD Touch, 4GB LPDDR4, 32GB Storage, Google Chrome, Pure Silver, CB515-1HT-C2AE — $98 off

— $98 off Acer Aspire 5, 17.3″ HD+, 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8550U, 8GB DDR4 Memory, 1TB HDD, 8X DVD, A517-51-82HA — $250 off

— $250 off Acer Swift 3 SF313-51-50WL, 14″ Full HD, 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8250U, 8GB DDR4, 256GB PCIe SSD, 4G LTE, Back-lit Keyboard, Windows 10 — $153 off

— $153 off Acer Predator Triton 700 PT715-51-71W9 Ultra-Thin Gaming Laptop,15.6” FHD 120Hz G-SYNC Display, i7-7700HQ,Overclockable GeForce GTX 1080 8GB MAX-Q Design, 32GB DDR4, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, RGB Mech KB — $700 off

Acer desktop and all-in-one deals

Previous Next 1 of 6 Acer Aspire S24-880-UR13 AIO Desktop Acer Aspire C24-865-UR12 AIO Desktop Acer Aspire Z24-890-UR11 AIO Touch Desktop Acer Aspire Z24-890-UR12 AIO Touch Desktop Acer Nitro 50 N50-600-NESelecti7RX580 Desktop Acer Predator Orion 5000 PO5-610-UR11 Gaming Desktop

Acer Aspire S24-880-UR13 AIO Desktop, 23.8″ Full HD, Intel Core i5-8250U, 24GB Total Memory, 8GB DDR4 + 16GB Optane Memory, 1TB HDD, Windows 10 Home — $180 off

— $180 off Acer Aspire C24-865-UR12 AIO Desktop, 23.8″ Full HD, 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8250U, 8GB DDR4, 1TB HDD, 802.11AC WiFi, Wireless Keyboard and Mouse, Windows 10 Home — $152 off

— $152 off Acer Aspire Z24-890-UR11 AIO Touch Desktop, 23.8″ Full HD Touch, Intel Core i5-8400T, 8GB DDR4 + 16GB Optane Memory, 1TB HDD, Windows 10 Home — $220 off

— $220 off Acer Aspire Z24-890-UR12 AIO Touch Desktop, 23.8″ Full HD Touch, Intel Core i7-8700T, 8GB DDR4 + 16GB Optane Memory, 2TB HDD, Windows 10 Home — $180 off

— $180 off Acer Nitro 50 N50-600-NESelecti7RX580 Desktop, 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8700, AMD Radeon RX 580 Graphics, 8GB DDR4 + 16GB Optane Memory, 1TB HDD, Windows 10 Home — $200 off

— $200 off Acer Predator Orion 5000 PO5-610-UR11 Gaming Desktop,8th Gen Intel Core i5-8600K, GeForce GTX 1060, 16GB DDR4, 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD, Windows 10 Home — $500 off

Acer monitor deals

Previous Next 1 of 8 Acer XF270H Bbmiiprx 27" Full HD (1920 x 1080) Zero Frame TN G-SYNC Compatible Gaming Monitor Acer EB321HQ Awi 32-inch Full HD IPS Monitor Acer Nitro VG240Y bmiix 23-8-inch Full HD IPS Monitor Acer Nitro XV273K Pbmiipphzx 27-inch UHD 3840 x 2160 IPS G-SYNC Compatible Monitor Acer XZ321QU bmijpphzx 31-5-inch Curved WQHD 2560 x 1440 Monitor with AMD FREESYNC Technology Acer Nitro XV272U Pbmiiprzx 27-inch WQHD 2560 x 1440 IPS Monitor with AMD Radeon FreeSync Technology Acer XZ321Q bmijpphzx 31-5-inch Curved Full HD 1920 x 1080 G-SYNC Compatible Gaming Monitor Acer Gaming Monitor 28-inch KG281K bmiipx 3840 x 2160 AMD FREESYNC Technology

Acer XF270H Bbmiiprx 27″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) Zero Frame TN G-SYNC Compatible Gaming Monitor — $100 off

— $100 off Acer EB321HQ Awi 32″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS Monitor (HDMI & VGA port) — $50 off

— $50 off Acer Nitro VG240Y bmiix 23.8″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS Monitor with AMD Radeon FREESYNC Technology – 1ms VRB — $60 off

— $60 off Acer Nitro XV273K Pbmiipphzx 27″ UHD 3840 x 2160 IPS G-SYNC Compatible Monitor, DisplayHDR400, Quantum Dot, 144Hz, 1ms, DCI-P3 , Delta E<1 — $260 off

— $260 off Acer XZ321QU bmijpphzx 31.5″ Curved WQHD (2560 x 1440) Monitor with AMD FREESYNC Technology — $200 off

— $200 off Acer XZ321Q bmijpphzx 31.5″ Curved Full HD (1920 x 1080) G-SYNC Compatible Gaming Monitor (Display Port, Mini Display Port & 2 x HDMI Ports) — $80 off

— $80 off Acer Gaming Monitor 28” KG281K bmiipx 3840 x 2160 AMD FREESYNC Technology (HDMI & Display Ports) — $100 off

Acer gaming gear deals – mice, keyboards, and headsets

Previous Next 1 of 6 Acer PKB810 Predator Aethon 500 RGB Mechanical Kailh Blue Switch Gaming Keyboard with 100% Anti-Ghosting, All-Key Rollover Acer Predator Cestus 500 RGB Gaming Mouse Acer Nitro Gaming Mouse Acer Predator Galea 300 Gaming Headset Acer Nitro Gaming Headset Acer Nitro Gaming Keyboard

Acer PKB810 Predator Aethon 500 RGB Mechanical Kailh Blue Switch Gaming Keyboard with 100% Anti-Ghosting, All-Key Rollover — $51 off

— $51 off Acer Predator Cestus 500 RGB Gaming Mouse — $30 off

— $30 off Acer Nitro Gaming Mouse — $10 off

— $10 off Acer Predator Galea 300 Gaming Headset – TrueHarmony Technology, 40mm Driver Bio-cellulose, Retractable Omni-directional Microphone — $37 off

— $37 off Acer Nitro Gaming Headset — $17 off

— $17 off Acer Nitro Gaming Keyboard – with Anti-ghosting Support and 6 Modes of Backlight Modes — $10 off

Acer gaming backpack deals

Previous Next 1 of 4 Acer-Predator-Rolltop-Backpack-Organized Acer Predator Gaming Hybrid Backpack Acer Nitro Backpack Acer Predator Rolltop Jr

Acer Predator Rolltop Backpack — $75 off

— $75 off Acer Predator Gaming Hybrid Backpack — $34 off

— $34 off Acer Nitro Backpack — $10 off

— $10 off Acer Predator Rolltop Jr. Backpack — $27 off

Looking for more great stuff? Find 4K TV deals, smart home deals, smartphone deals, and more on our curated deals page.

Follow @dealsDT

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.