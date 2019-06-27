Amazon slashes prices on Acer laptops, desktops, monitors, and gaming gear

Leading up to Amazon Prime Day 2019 on July 15 and 16, the retail giant continues to slash prices dramatically, but in a strategic manner as with the Acer products in this one-day sale. From now till Prime Day we’ll see significant discounts on single products, product categories, and, as with these deals on Acer hardware, an impressive number of products from the same brand. Amazon often offers astounding deals ahead of time to build excitement for Prime Day when the price cuts will be spread wide and deep across most categories and price ranges. The retail powerhouse also wants shoppers to visit the website regularly and not sit back and wait for big sales events.
For today’s 24-hour Daily Deals selections, Amazon and Acer dropped the prices for a range of laptops, desktop computers and all-in-ones, monitors, gaming gear, and even gaming backpacks. Most of the products in this one-day sale are discounted 25 to 35%, but you’ll find even more significant price cuts on some of the products. The gaming gear listed below includes mice, keyboards, and headsets, but some of the laptops, monitors, and desktop computers in this sale also are configured for demanding gameplay.
We gathered the best deals below from today’s one-day Amazon sale of Acer hardware, but there are even more deals on the site. If you’re looking for specific equipment to improve your productivity or empower your gaming sessions, don’t hesitate if you see what you need in this sale. These deals all go away at 11:59 p.m. PT tonight.
Acer laptop deals
- Acer Aspire E 15 Laptop, 15.6″ Full HD, 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8250U, GeForce MX150, 8GB RAM Memory, 256GB SSD, E5-576G-5762— $100 off
- Acer Chromebook 15, Intel Celeron N3350, 15.6″ Full HD Touch, 4GB LPDDR4, 32GB Storage, Google Chrome, Pure Silver, CB515-1HT-C2AE — $98 off
- Acer Aspire 5, 17.3″ HD+, 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8550U, 8GB DDR4 Memory, 1TB HDD, 8X DVD, A517-51-82HA— $250 off
- Acer Swift 3 SF313-51-50WL, 14″ Full HD, 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8250U, 8GB DDR4, 256GB PCIe SSD, 4G LTE, Back-lit Keyboard, Windows 10— $153 off
- Acer Predator Triton 700 PT715-51-71W9 Ultra-Thin Gaming Laptop,15.6” FHD 120Hz G-SYNC Display, i7-7700HQ,Overclockable GeForce GTX 1080 8GB MAX-Q Design, 32GB DDR4, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, RGB Mech KB — $700 off
Acer desktop and all-in-one deals
- Acer Aspire S24-880-UR13 AIO Desktop, 23.8″ Full HD, Intel Core i5-8250U, 24GB Total Memory, 8GB DDR4 + 16GB Optane Memory, 1TB HDD, Windows 10 Home — $180 off
- Acer Aspire C24-865-UR12 AIO Desktop, 23.8″ Full HD, 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8250U, 8GB DDR4, 1TB HDD, 802.11AC WiFi, Wireless Keyboard and Mouse, Windows 10 Home — $152 off
- Acer Aspire Z24-890-UR11 AIO Touch Desktop, 23.8″ Full HD Touch, Intel Core i5-8400T, 8GB DDR4 + 16GB Optane Memory, 1TB HDD, Windows 10 Home — $220 off
- Acer Aspire Z24-890-UR12 AIO Touch Desktop, 23.8″ Full HD Touch, Intel Core i7-8700T, 8GB DDR4 + 16GB Optane Memory, 2TB HDD, Windows 10 Home— $180 off
- Acer Nitro 50 N50-600-NESelecti7RX580 Desktop, 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8700, AMD Radeon RX 580 Graphics, 8GB DDR4 + 16GB Optane Memory, 1TB HDD, Windows 10 Home— $200 off
- Acer Predator Orion 5000 PO5-610-UR11 Gaming Desktop,8th Gen Intel Core i5-8600K, GeForce GTX 1060, 16GB DDR4, 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD, Windows 10 Home — $500 off
Acer monitor deals
- Acer XF270H Bbmiiprx 27″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) Zero Frame TN G-SYNC Compatible Gaming Monitor — $100 off
- Acer EB321HQ Awi 32″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS Monitor (HDMI & VGA port) — $50 off
- Acer Nitro VG240Y bmiix 23.8″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS Monitor with AMD Radeon FREESYNC Technology – 1ms VRB — $60 off
- Acer Nitro XV273K Pbmiipphzx 27″ UHD 3840 x 2160 IPS G-SYNC Compatible Monitor, DisplayHDR400, Quantum Dot, 144Hz, 1ms, DCI-P3 , Delta E<1 — $260 off
- Acer XZ321QU bmijpphzx 31.5″ Curved WQHD (2560 x 1440) Monitor with AMD FREESYNC Technology— $200 off
- Acer XZ321Q bmijpphzx 31.5″ Curved Full HD (1920 x 1080) G-SYNC Compatible Gaming Monitor (Display Port, Mini Display Port & 2 x HDMI Ports)— $80 off
- Acer Gaming Monitor 28” KG281K bmiipx 3840 x 2160 AMD FREESYNC Technology (HDMI & Display Ports) — $100 off
Acer gaming gear deals – mice, keyboards, and headsets
- Acer PKB810 Predator Aethon 500 RGB Mechanical Kailh Blue Switch Gaming Keyboard with 100% Anti-Ghosting, All-Key Rollover— $51 off
- Acer Predator Cestus 500 RGB Gaming Mouse — $30 off
- Acer Nitro Gaming Mouse — $10 off
- Acer Predator Galea 300 Gaming Headset – TrueHarmony Technology, 40mm Driver Bio-cellulose, Retractable Omni-directional Microphone — $37 off
- Acer Nitro Gaming Headset — $17 off
- Acer Nitro Gaming Keyboard – with Anti-ghosting Support and 6 Modes of Backlight Modes — $10 off
Acer gaming backpack deals
- Acer Predator Rolltop Backpack— $75 off
- Acer Predator Gaming Hybrid Backpack — $34 off
- Acer Nitro Backpack — $10 off
- Acer Predator Rolltop Jr. Backpack — $27 off
