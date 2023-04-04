 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

AMD’s Ryzen 7000 lineup is confusing, but at least we get a sticker

Monica J. White
By

AMD’s latest laptop CPU range is huge, and the lineup covers not just Zen 4 processors. In fact, buying a laptop with a Ryzen 7000 processor could mean you’re getting a Zen 2, Zen 3, Zen 3+, or Zen 4 chip.

Because the naming scheme is so confusing, it’s easy to imagine that less inquisitive consumers might feel a little lost. AMD seems to have found a way to remedy this, but is this really the perfect solution?

Related Videos
Keyboard on the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

AMD is serving up some of the best processors for laptops in this generation. The range covers just about every use case you might think of for a laptop, from AAA gaming to light office work. While the lineup certainly has its merits, it’s hard not to be confused by the way AMD chose to name all these different chips.

Related

Under the Ryzen 7000 umbrella, consumers will find processors built on the Zen 4 architecture (Ryzen 7040 and Ryzen 7045 series), but there are also older architectures. Ryzen 7035 series equals Zen 3+, Ryzen 7030 — Zen 3, and lastly, Ryzen 7020 belongs to the Zen 2 family.

Of course, to some extent, this naming scheme makes sense. The highest number roughly equals the best performance, but still, it’s not as simple as that. For example, Ryzen 7040 laptops feature RDNA 3 graphics, but the gamer-oriented Ryzen 7045 sticks to RDNA 2 because those chips are usually paired with some of the top discrete graphics cards. Similarly, we can’t expect Ryzen 7020 chips to perform anywhere near the level of their Zen 4 counterparts, and yet, they all share the same “Ryzen 7000” branding.

To make shopping easier, AMD has now released a quick guide (first shared by VideoCardz) on how to tell the older architectures apart from the newer chips. The names will stay the same, but if the laptop sports an orange sticker (pictured above on the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17), it means that it houses a Zen 4 processor (meaning either Ryzen 7045 or Ryzen 7040). If it has a grey sticker with the old Ryzen logo, it’s based on Zen 3+, Zen 3, or Zen 2.

AMD's Ryzen 7000 mobile range with specs.

The sticker is an easy visual cue for those who know what to look for, but for those who don’t, it won’t mean much. Unfortunately, AMD’s naming scheme in this generation of mobile chips could open the door for retailers to advertise a laptop as having a Ryzen 7000 chip without disclosing which chip it is exactly in a visible way. For some buyers, this will be enough to assume they might be buying something better than what they are getting.

If you’re thinking of buying a new laptop, make sure that you always check the exact specifications, because just knowing that it has a Ryzen 7000 CPU doesn’t mean anything much.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
AMD may have just leaked the Ryzen 9 7950X3D release date
A hand holding AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X3D processor.

AMD may have confirmed the release date of the hotly-anticipated Ryzen 9 7950X3D, Ryzen 9 7900X3D, and Ryzen 7 7800X3D, but it doesn't look intentional. According to OC3D, AMD briefly published a launch date of February 14 for its new processors.

The launch date has since been removed from all listings on AMD's website, so this was probably a slip-up. However, February 14 isn't out of the question. AMD confirmed when announcing the processors that they would arrive in February.

Read more
How to rewatch AMD’s CES 2023 keynote from today
AMD CEO Lisa Su delivering AMD's CES 2023 keynote.

AMD's CES 2023 keynote has come and gone. Riding high on the launch of its new Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards and Ryzen 7000 CPUs, AMD had a lot to celebrate and a lot to bolster. Many of the rumors about what AMD might announce next came true too.

Here's how to rewatch the event to learn about everything that was announced at AMD's CES 2023 keynote.
How to rewatch AMD's CES 2023 keynote
AMD at CES 2023

Read more
CES 2023: AMD is bringing RDNA 3 graphics to some Ryzen 7000 laptop CPUs
The Navi 31 GPU.

AMD's CES keynote address contained lots of exciting details for new mobile graphics, but alongside dedicated RDNA3 mobile GPUs, AMD also has a range of onboard graphics options to tempt new laptop buyers. Throughout its new line of Ryzen 7000 mobile processors, AMD is leveraging all of its recent graphics architectures, including Vega and RDNA 2, with some of the top chips even getting access to as many as 12 RDNA 3 cores, for some incredibly efficient mobile gaming.

AMD is complicating its mobile CPU naming scheme this generation, so it needed a detailed slide to break it down during the CES 2023 keynote. This gave us a key look at the GPU technologies at play, highlighting that while Vega is still sticking around in Ryzen 7030 series processors -- paired with a Zen 3 CPU core design -- RDNA 2 will be much more prevalent. In the Ryzen 7040 series, RDNA 3 will also be available, alongside AMD's much-teased AI engine, which may come in handy for FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 3.0 in the future. Its more immediate use is in AI-driven noise cancellation, webcam video improvements, and additional layers of system security.

Read more