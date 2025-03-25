 Skip to main content
The Radeon RX 9070 XT is selling faster than AMD can keep up

By
AMD CEO Lisa Su holding an AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT GPU
AMD

AMD’s latest high-end graphics card, the Radeon RX 9070 XT, is proving to be a massive hit. AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su confirmed in an interview with Asus’ China Manager, Tony Yu that that sales of the RX 9070 XT have skyrocketed, outpacing its predecessor by ten times. This overwhelming demand has exceeded initial projections, forcing AMD to ramp up production to ensure a steady supply.

Launched as part of the RDNA 4 lineup, the Radeon RX 9070 XT was positioned as a direct competitor to Nvidia’s mid-to-high-end offerings, promising strong performance at an aggressive price point. The reception has been overwhelmingly positive, with both enthusiasts and mainstream gamers flocking to purchase the card. Retailers have reported frequent stock shortages, reflecting the intense demand for AMD’s latest GPU.

Dr. Su acknowledged the supply constraints, stating that AMD is working closely with manufacturing partners to increase production. “I’m very proud of the team (working) on RDNA 4. When we do a new architectural generation, we have to decide its primary characteristics many years in advance, and for RDNA 4, what we really wanted to do is bring the best gaming capability to a very, let’s call it good price point, so that we could get more gamers to have access to this technology.” Su also added that “The 9070 XT has been a fantastic success, actually it is the number one selling (GPU) for all of the AMD Radeon generations, for first week sales by far, 10 times the previous generations. We are really excited about it, and we are increasing the manufacturing so more gamers can have access to it.”

The GPU’s success is likely attributed to its balance of performance, efficiency, and pricing. With RDNA 4’s architectural improvements, the RX 9070 XT offers gains in both rasterization and ray tracing performance, making it a compelling option for high-resolution gaming. The card’s pricing, which undercuts Nvidia’s competing models while delivering similar or better performance, has also played a crucial role in its popularity.

It will be interesting to see AMD’s ability to maintain stock levels in the coming months, as it will determine whether the RX 9070 XT can sustain its momentum. The company’s efforts to ramp up production indicate a strong commitment to keeping up with demand, avoiding the severe shortages that have plagued almost every GPU launch.

With AMD’s CEO confirming the GPU’s unprecedented sales success and ongoing supply improvements, the Radeon RX 9070 XT is well on its way to becoming one of the company’s best-selling graphics cards to date. For gamers looking to upgrade, the increasing availability of the RX 9070 XT should make it easier to get their hands on AMD’s latest powerhouse.

