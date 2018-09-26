Digital Trends
Computing

AMD RX 500 graphics card refresh may launch in 2019 with die shrink, clock boost

Jon Martindale
By
MSI Radeon RX 580 Gaming X+ 8G
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

AMD may not wait until next year to debut its next-generation graphics cards, according to a series of rumors from different sources. They seem to point to a launch for some refreshed RX 500-series graphics cards, using a die-shrunk 12nm core called Polaris 30. If true, this could lead to AMD offering a slightly more competitive midrange product, which those intrigued by the possibility of a still-unannounced GTX 2060 or 2050 could find an attractive alternative.

In the aftermath of Nvidia’s rollercoaster ride of a graphics card launch with its new RTX series, the question remained as to whether AMD would respond with a big GPU reveal of its own. The red team is expected to debut a new range of cards code-named Navi in 2019, but it may be that before then we see a refresh of its capable RX 500-series. If it was high-end only, we could see an RX 590 or RX 585 appear, but it’s equally possible such a range could be designated the RX 600-series.

The first hint of a stop-gap GPU generation from AMD appeared in a recent Linux driver release where a new Polaris ID was spotted by Phoronix. The ID, “0x6FDF” doesn’t correspond to any existing AMD graphics chip, but it is listed as being part of the “Polaris 10” family of graphics cards. That rules out it having anything to do with AMD’s planned 7nm die-shrink of its Vega technology, which is slated to be an enterprise-only product.

Backing up this rumor was a source on Chiphell, which WCCFTech translated, highlighting that Polaris 30 would be built on the 12nm process, a slight shrink of the 14nm process used in the RX 500 series. Such a rumored range could improve performance over the RX 500 series by around 10-15 percent, we’re told. That would hardly make them competitive with the RTX series of Nvidia cards, but if there is a significant delay in launching midrange GPUs from that generation, it would make such rumored AMD cards more attractive than the GTX 1060 and 1050 GPUs.

The Chiphell rumor suggests that the new range of cards will debut in October, too, so if any of this turns out to be true, we won’t have long to wait for it to be confirmed.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

This is surely the coolest way yet to solve a Rubik's Cube
MacOS Mojave 10.14
Computing

MacOS Mojave launches on September 24. Here's what we like about it so far

Mojave is the latest version of MacOS, and it's out now. Chock-full of quality-of-life upgrades, we took it for a test drive to get a sneak peek at what you can expect from the next major update to MacOS.
Posted By Jayce Wagner
macOS Mojave desktop
Computing

Critical MacOS Mojave vulnerability bypasses system security

Security Researcher Patrick Wardle has discovered a critical MacOS Mojave security flaw that could potentially allow malicious applications to bypass Mac's system security controls.
Posted By Michael Archambault
microsoft and shell build ai into gas stations to help spot smokers
Emerging Tech

Microsoft and Shell build A.I. into gas stations to help spot smokers

Shell and Microsoft have created a system for gas stations that can spot someone who's smoking or about to smoke. The platform uses multiple cameras, local computing power, and Microsoft's cloud intelligence system to do the job.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
firefox 55 adds webvr support
Computing

If your data is found on the dark web, Firefox Monitor will let you know

Firefox is finally launching its Firefox Monitor service and you don't have to use the Firefox browser to access it. Monitor scans the dark web to see if your email address has been leaked as part of a past data breach.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Google Pixelbook in tablet mode
Computing

Chrome OS update could make switching to tablet mode far easier

Google is working on an update for Chrome OS that would make its browser-based operating system much easier to operate in tablet mode, even with the new, streamlined user interface.
Posted By Jon Martindale
teaching machines optical illusions illusion cube
Emerging Tech

Teaching machines to see illusions may help computer vision get smarter

Researchers are teaching computers to see optical illusions. The reason? To create smarter, more brain-like vision recognition algorithms for everything from robots to autonomous cars.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
aorus rtx 2080 ar208006
Computing

How many GPU video ports is too many? The Aorus RTX 2080 packs seven

Aorus' new RTX 2080 graphics card wants to turn up the new-generation GPUs to 11 with greater cooling, RGB lighting, and a whole host of video port options that give anyone more than they'll likely ever need.
Posted By Jon Martindale
HTC Vive Wireless Adapter
Virtual Reality

Virtual reality breaks free as the HTC Wireless Adapter hits store shelves

Gamers can now break free from wires as the HTC Wireless Adapter hits store shelves, allowing HTC Vive users to connect their headsets wirelessly to their Windows PC without the need for cable tethers.
Posted By Michael Archambault
Microsoft Surface Studio
Computing

Here’s what we want to see from the Surface Studio 2

Check out our list of the top rumors and wishes for the Surface Studio 2! Microsoft is likely to announce the Studio 2 this year: The iMac competitor first arrived with massive touchscreen and many design-friendly elements, but was severely…
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
dell s2718d monitor ces 2017 image
Deals

The ultrathin Dell S2718D 27-inch monitor is on sale for a very limited time

Does your PC monitor need an upgrade? The ultrathin Dell S2718D 27-inch monitor boasts InfinityEdge technology for a near bezel-less display and can charge your devices via a 45 watt USB-C port. It's on sale right now for $220.
Posted By Lucas Coll
RTX 2080
Computing

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 joins the ray tracing future on October 17 for $499

Nvidia's RTX 2070 will begin to ship on October 17. While the card is more modestly priced, compared to the RTX 2080 Ti, at $499, it's still unclear if ray tracing games will be available when the RTX 2070 hits stores.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
HP Tango Smart Printer
Computing

The HP Tango smart printer clearly wants you to confuse it for a book

HP unveiled what it is calling the first smart home printer, the HP Tango. Designed to fade into the with an adorned linen cover the small printer boasts a plethora of intelligent functions.
Posted By Michael Archambault
delta air lines computer issues
Business

Delta tech issue grounds planes, tells travelers to check Wednesday flights

Delta Air Lines has resolved a tech issue that stopped its planes from taking off from U.S. airports on Tuesday. But it's advising Delta customers flying on Wednesday to check the status of their flight before leaving home.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
the coolest way to solve a rubiks cube self solving
Computing

This is surely the coolest way yet to solve a Rubik’s Cube

If your attempts to complete the Rubik's Cube usually end with the thing flying out of the window or against a wall, then what you need is one that solves itself. Yes, it does exist, and here's a video to prove it ...
Posted By Trevor Mogg