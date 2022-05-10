 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Products

AMD RX 6950 XT vs. Nvidia RTX 3090: Flagship showdown

Jacob Roach
By

AMD has a new flagship in town: the mighty RX 6950 XT. Our AMD RX 6950 XT review shows that it’s an excellent gaming graphics card that excels with its low price. Nvidia’s competing flagship, the RTX 3090, is much more expensive. We threw both cards into the ring to see if Nvidia’s premium is worth it.

For gamers, the answer is no. If you want to do more than gaming, though, Nvidia’s GPU offers features that the RX 6950 XT just can’t compete with.

Pricing and availability

Logo on the RTX 3090.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Nvidia launched the RTX 3090 launched on September 24, 2020, for a list price of $1,500. Due to inflated GPU prices, cards sell for a little more than that in 2022. At the time of writing, we found cards in stock between $1,700 and $2,000 (as well as plenty of RTX 3090 Ti models around the $2,000 mark).

AMD’s RX 6950 XT is much newer, launching on May 10, 2022. It’s significantly cheaper, too. The list price is only $1,100, and we found multiple models in stock at that price. AMD’s cards haven’t seen the steep price increases that Nvidia’s have, so we expect the RX 6950 XT will continue to sell for around $1,100.

Even being generous to the RTX 3090, there’s about a $500 difference in price. At the extreme, that jumps to a $900 difference, which is enough money to build a whole new PC. Although the RX 6950 XT has some weaknesses, it’s hard ignoring the value it offers compared to the RTX 3090. It’s newer, cheaper, and more readily available, so the RX 6950 XT easily wins this section.

Specs

AMD RX 6950 XT installed in a PC.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

It’s not useful comparing specs between AMD and Nvidia — they use different architectures, so core counts and clock speeds mean essentially nothing when put side-by-side. However, there are some significant differences when it comes to power and memory, as you can see in the chart below. I also included specs for the base RX 6900 XT for reference.

RX 6950 XT RTX 3090 RX 6900 XT
GPU Navi 21 GA102 Navi 21
Interface PCIe 4.0 x16 PCIe 4.0 x16 PCIe 4.0 x16
CUDA cores/stream processors 5,120 10,496 5,120
Tensor cores N/A 328 N/A
Ray tracing cores/accelerators 80 82 80
Base clock 1,925MHz 1,395MHz 1,825MHz
Boost clock 2,324MHz 1,695MHz 2,250MHz
Memory 16GB GDDR6 24GB GDDR6X 16GB GDDR6
Bandwidth 576GB/s 936.2GB/s 512GB/s
Memory bus 256-bit 384-bit 256-bit
TDP 335W 350W 300W

Starting with power, only 15 watts separate the RX 6950 XT and RTX 3090 on paper. In practice, AMD’s card rarely goes above its 335W limit, while the RTX 3090 can climb to 400W when pushed. These are both power-hungry cards, so make sure to pair them with one of the best PC power supplies.

For memory, the RTX 3090 comes with 8GB more than the RX 6950 XT, which doesn’t make a difference when gaming. The bigger difference is that the RTX 3090 uses GDDR6X memory, which is much faster and increases memory bandwidth by around 62% compared to the RX 6950 XT. That’s despite the faster GDDR6 modules on the RX 6950 XT, which boosts bandwidth over the base model by 12.5%.

That might seem like a slam dunk for the RTX 3090, but it depends on what you’re using the card for. In gaming, the extra bandwidth does effectively nothing. However, in memory-intensive tasks like complicated 3D rendering and data science, memory bandwidth means everything. In those tasks, the RTX 3090 is a clear winner.

Performance

Performance for the RTX 3090 and RX 6950 XT.

You can see how the RX 6950 XT and RTX 3090 stack up with our average above. Overall, AMD’s card leads by about 4% at 4K in our suite of games, which is massively impressive considering its price. In raw frame rates without ray tracing, the RX 6950 XT is the pick for gaming performance.

The devil is in the details, though. In the table below, you can see that Nvidia’s card still leads in Red Dead Redemption 2 and Cyberpunk 2077. It leads massively in ray tracing, too. Nvidia has much better ray tracing performance this generation, and the RX 6950 XT doesn’t change that. The RTX 3090 also has access to Nvidia Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), but it could face some competition from FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 (FSR 2.0) soon.

RX 6950 XT RTX 3090
3DMark Time Spy  18,611 17,078
3DMark Fire Strike 42,692 37,380
Red Dead Redemption 2 73 fps 75 fps
Fortnite 80 fps 69 fps
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 68 fps 63 fps
Forza Horizon 4 165 fps 153 fps
Cyberpunk 2077 42 fps 46 fps
Cyberpunk 2077 w/ RT 12 fps 21 fps
Far Cry 6 89 fps 82 fps

It depends on the games you play and the features you want access to. Although the RTX 3090 has features like DLSS and better ray tracing, it still underperforms compared to the RX 6950 XT in the vast majority of games. And it’s significantly more expensive, running as much as $900 above AMD’s card.

Beyond gaming, the RTX 3090 shines. Nvidia cards have access to CUDA and Optix rendering, which make them much better for GPU-intensive tasks like Blender. The increased memory bandwidth on the RTX 3090 helps a lot for data science tasks, blowing away the RX 6950 XT across the board.

RX 6950 XT RTX 3090
PugetBench for Premiere Pro 658 882
Blender Classroom 589 1,394
Blender Monster 1,144 2,826
Blender Junkshop 557 1,615

The RX 6950 XT isn’t a bad option for these tasks, but it’s clearly built for gaming first. If you’re concerned with content creation and non-gaming workloads primarily, stick with the RTX 3090.

On the other hand, gamers shouldn’t feel the need to spend up for Nvidia’s GPU. Although it wins in some benchmarks, the RX 6950 XT performs better and represents a much better value, despite its shortcomings with ray tracing and upscaling.

Two paths

AMD RX 6950 XT graphics card on a pink background.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

There isn’t a definitive winner in this comparison because there’s too much that separates the RX 6950 XT from the RTX 3090. Gamers should stick with AMD’s card due to its higher average performance and much more attractive price. However, the RTX 3090 shoots ahead with better memory bandwidth and content creation performance, even if it carries a higher price tag.

The lack of non-gaming features may be a deal breaker, and that’s what this comparison comes down to. If price is a concern, we recommend looking at the RTX 3080 Ti if you need access to Nvidia’s features but can’t stomach the price tag of the RTX 3090. For everyone else, stick with the RX 6950 XT.

Editors' Recommendations

PS5 shortages may be coming to an end soon

PlayStation 5 with its controller.

Google faces lawsuit over controversial Play Store change

Google Play Store on the OnePlus Nord 2.

Top Gun: Maverick unleashes character posters for the cast

Tom Cruise as Maverick.

Popular YouTubers react to Shorts’ new video remix feature

A girl dancing in a Shorts video

Best cheap printer deals for May 2022

Brother's L8360 is a great color laser printer for small offices.

You have to see the Sharp Aquos R7’s massive camera

sharp aquos r7 announcement lens

How to download an archive of your tweets

Twitter app store listing on a mobile device.

Lenovo Legion 7 hands-on review: Power stands out

Lenovo Legion 7 laptop shot from the back with logo showing and RGB lighting showing on the table.

Xbox lost its digital-only battle, but still won the war

ps5 vs xbox series s release date 710x400

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film gets a worldwide release

dragon ball super film announced hero poster featured

Best Microsoft Office deals for May 2022

1173577 autosave v1 2 office 365 free eduction 0001

Best Buy laptop deals for May 2022

microsoft surface laptop 3 review 15 2

Meta to offset use of NFTs by ‘purchasing renewable energy’

Turned on smartphone with Instagram app icon on its screen.