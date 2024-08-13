AMD’s historic AM4 legacy may continue on

A recent listing on the European Economic Community (EEC) website suggests that AMD is planning to release the Ryzen 5 5500X3D, a new CPU in the Zen 3 lineup that incorporates 3D V-Cache technology.

This processor is expected to be a more affordable option compared to the previously released Ryzen 7 5800X3D, which was well-received for its impressive gaming performance. The 5500X3D is rumored to target the midrange market, potentially offering gamers an accessible entry point into AMD’s 3D V-Cache technology without the need to upgrade to the newer AM5 platform.

The Ryzen 5 5500X3D is believed to be a 6-core, 12-thread processor, following the existing Ryzen 5 5600X pattern. The key difference lies in the inclusion of 3D V-Cache, which can significantly boost gaming performance by adding an extra layer of cache directly on top of the processor cores. This allows for faster access to data and improves the overall efficiency of the CPU in gaming and other cache-intensive applications.

As per a separate report, the upcoming Ryzen 5 5500X3D will be similar to the Ryzen 5 5600X3D with a slightly reduced base clock speed (3GHz versus 3.3GHz) and a 400MHz lower boost clock (4GHz versus 4.4GHz). It is also said to come with a 105W TDP and 64MB of L3 cache, and an expected price of $149.

If the rumors hold true, this processor could provide a much-needed boost to AMD’s aging AM4 platform, giving it a fresh lease on life as the company continues to push its newer AM5 socket and Zen 4 CPUs. The Ryzen 5 5500X3D would cater to budget-conscious gamers who are looking to upgrade their systems without switching to a new motherboard. This strategy could help AMD maintain its competitiveness in the midrange market, where price-to-performance is a critical factor.

Overall, the potential launch of the Ryzen 5 5500X3D could be a game-changer for AMD, offering a compelling combination of performance and affordability. By leveraging its 3D V-Cache technology, AMD could provide gamers with an enhanced experience without requiring them to invest in the latest hardware.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation from AMD, but if the leaks are accurate, the Ryzen 5 5500X3D could soon become a popular choice for those looking to upgrade their gaming rigs on a budget.