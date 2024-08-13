 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

AMD’s historic AM4 legacy may continue on

By
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D socketed in a motherboard.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

A recent listing on the European Economic Community (EEC) website suggests that AMD is planning to release the Ryzen 5 5500X3D, a new CPU in the Zen 3 lineup that incorporates 3D V-Cache technology.

This processor is expected to be a more affordable option compared to the previously released Ryzen 7 5800X3D, which was well-received for its impressive gaming performance. The 5500X3D is rumored to target the midrange market, potentially offering gamers an accessible entry point into AMD’s 3D V-Cache technology without the need to upgrade to the newer AM5 platform.

Recommended Videos

The Ryzen 5 5500X3D is believed to be a 6-core, 12-thread processor, following the existing Ryzen 5 5600X pattern. The key difference lies in the inclusion of 3D V-Cache, which can significantly boost gaming performance by adding an extra layer of cache directly on top of the processor cores. This allows for faster access to data and improves the overall efficiency of the CPU in gaming and other cache-intensive applications.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

As per a separate report, the upcoming Ryzen 5 5500X3D will be similar to the Ryzen 5 5600X3D with a slightly reduced base clock speed (3GHz versus 3.3GHz) and a 400MHz lower boost clock (4GHz versus 4.4GHz). It is also said to come with a 105W TDP and 64MB of L3 cache, and an expected price of $149.

If the rumors hold true, this processor could provide a much-needed boost to AMD’s aging AM4 platform, giving it a fresh lease on life as the company continues to push its newer AM5 socket and Zen 4 CPUs. The Ryzen 5 5500X3D would cater to budget-conscious gamers who are looking to upgrade their systems without switching to a new motherboard. This strategy could help AMD maintain its competitiveness in the midrange market, where price-to-performance is a critical factor.

Overall, the potential launch of the Ryzen 5 5500X3D could be a game-changer for AMD, offering a compelling combination of performance and affordability. By leveraging its 3D V-Cache technology, AMD could provide gamers with an enhanced experience without requiring them to invest in the latest hardware.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation from AMD, but if the leaks are accurate, the Ryzen 5 5500X3D could soon become a popular choice for those looking to upgrade their gaming rigs on a budget.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
Computing Writer
Kunal is a Computing writer contributing content around PC hardware, laptops, monitors, and more for Digital Trends. Having…
AMD may have a leg up on Intel with Zen 5
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D sitting on a motherboard.

It appears that AMD may be just about ready to strike a huge blow against Intel -- and it might come sooner than expected. According to a new rumor, AMD is said to be announcing its next-gen top processors as early as next week, presumably during Computex 2024. While AMD might beat Intel to the punch when it comes to releasing new CPUs, the Ryzen 9000 lineup may start out small.

The tantalizing bit of gossip comes from wjm47196 on Chiphell forums, whose message was later shared by VideoCardz. The message itself is quite cryptic, but reading between the lines gives us some insight into the upcoming lineup.

Read more
4 CPUs you should buy instead of the Ryzen 7 7800X3D
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D sitting on a motherboard.

The Ryzen 7 7800X3D is one of the best gaming processors you can buy, and it's easy to see why. It's easily the fastest gaming CPU on the market, it's reasonably priced, and it's available on a platform that AMD says it will support for several years. But it's not the right chip for everyone.

Although the Ryzen 7 7800X3D ticks all the right boxes, there are several alternatives available. Some are cheaper while still offering great performance, while others are more powerful in applications outside of gaming. The Ryzen 7 7800X3D is a great CPU, but if you want to do a little more shopping, these are the other processors you should consider.
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

Read more
AMD is valiantly keeping its word to gamers
Someone holding the Ryzen 7 5800X3D in a red light.

AMD's aging AM4 platform has been around since 2016, and it's a socket that AMD has promised to support for "for many years." We thought we'd waved goodbye to AM4 for good, but a new leak says that AMD has two new 3D V-Cache chips in the works, namely the Ryzen 7 5700X3D and the Ryzen 5 5500X3D. If the rumor is to be believed, AMD may not be done with AM4 yet, which is great news for those hoping not to have to upgrade their entire PC just to get the latest performance.

As per the user @g01d3nm4ng0 on Twitter, the new chips will serve up the same massive L3 cache we've come to expect from AMD's X3D chips, making them solid options for gamers on a tighter budget. No one expected that AMD would keep releasing new versions of last-gen chips well over a year since the launch of the Ryzen 7000, and yet, it seems that they're in the works.

Read more