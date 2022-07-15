AMD Ryzen 5 7600X shows off by beating the Ryzen 9 5950X

An upcoming AMD Ryzen 7000 processor has just appeared in an early benchmark on Basemark. It’s most likely an engineering sample of the mid-range Ryzen 5 7600X, paired with a new Gigabyte X670E Aorus Master motherboard.

Although it’s still early days, the CPU did a great job in the benchmark, managing to outperform the current Zen 3 flagship — the Ryzen 9 5950X.

First spotted by frequent leaker TUM_APISAK on Twitter, the alleged Ryzen 5 7600X appears with six cores and 12 threads. The engineering sample, identified as “100-000000593-20_Y,” sports an impressive base clock speed of 4.4GHz. This means that the finished product will likely be able to break past the 5GHz barrier in boost mode, which is impressive for a middle-of-the-line CPU.

The processor sports an increase in the combined cache size compared to its predecessor, the Ryzen 5 5600X. The new Zen 4 CPU will have 32MB of L3 cache and 6MB of L2 cache, adding up to a total of 38MB. While the current-gen Ryzen 5 5600X also has 32MB of L3 cache, it has a smaller L2 cache. There’s also a difference in clock speeds between the two — the Ryzen 5 5600X has a base clock of 3.7GHz versus the 4.4GHz seen on this engineering sample.

This very well might be our first look at the AMD Ryzen 7 7600X. The benchmark results found on Basemark focus on the performance of the Nvidia RTX A4000 GPU that the processor was paired with. However, @Harukaze5719 on Twitter provided some performance metrics for the CPU, and the numbers are certainly promising.

The overall benchmark score indicates that the mid-range Zen 4 sample beats the high-end Ryzen 9 5950X by 9.5%, but in one of the tests, it wins by a whopping 11.13%. Of course, these benchmark results can’t quite be taken at face value — we’ll only know the real performance of Zen 4 when more of these tests begin to leak out closer to its release. In any case, this is certainly a good start.

As for the launch date for the new generation of CPUs, there still hasn’t been an official confirmation from AMD — but numerous sources point to September. AMD has a bit of a problem on its hands, all in the form of an oversupply of Zen 3 processors. While these are some of the best AMD CPUs to date, the demand for PC hardware has plummeted recently, leaving AMD with a large stock that no one seems to be buying.

There have been whispers that this situation might make AMD delay the launch of Zen 4 in order to give Zen 3 a chance at one last hurrah before most people move on to the next-gen CPUs. However, with Intel Raptor Lake breathing down its neck, AMD is unlikely to wait much longer to launch Ryzen 7000 — so undoubtedly, we will soon see more benchmarks of the upcoming CPUs.

Editors' Recommendations