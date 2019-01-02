Digital Trends
Computing

AMD Ryzen 9 3800X CPU sighted with 16 Cores and 4.7GHz TurboCore

Michael Archambault
By
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G Review pins
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

With CES 2019 less than a week away, AMD’s new Ryzen 9 CPU specifications seem to be leaking out thanks to a Russian ecommerce site. While the chipsets and their specs cannot be fully confirmed, the appearance of the information directly before CES is likely more than just a coincidence. The new Ryzen 3000 series is said to operate on the company’s latest Zen 2 architecture, bringing the first 7nm desktop processors to consumers with blazing fast speeds.

The biggest highlight of the leak is, without a doubt, the Ryzen 9 3800Z, a suped-up processor that features an impressive 16 cores and 32 threads, with a base clock of 3.9GHz and a TurboCore frequency of up to 4.7GHz — that is twice the number of cores currently included in AMD’s current mainstream flagship processor, the Ryzen 7 2700X. The chip is expected to run hotter than previous generation chips with a TDP of 125W, a significant increase from the last 95W TDP.

If 16 cores is a bit too much, you might fancy the AMD Ryzen 7 3700 and 3700X CPUs which feature 12 cores and a TurboCore frequency of up to 5GHz. While not showstopping as the Ryzen 9 3800X, the new 3700 series will still offer up a faster clock speed with four additional cores when compared to the previously mentioned 2700X. We expect to see a lot of excited AMD-gamers picking up the new 3700 chipsets for their machines as it will likely come in at a respectable price point.

Lastly, those who aren’t out hunting down the most cores they can find will still find respect in leaks that point to new Ryzen 5 offerings — the 3600 and 3600X. Both chipsets in the Ryzen 5 lineup will see an upgrade to a total of eight cores featuring 16 threads. The 3600 is said to feature a clock speed of 3.6GHz with a 4.4GHz boost clock, while the 3600X features a bit more power with a 4GHz standard clock speed and a slightly higher boost clock of 4.8GHz.

The new Ryzen offerings are significant for their 7nm CPU size, which features an improved execution pipeline, 256-bit floating point, half the energy per operation, improved branch prediction, a larger cache, and higher throughput for all CPU modes. For those who don’t speak in electrical engineering terms, the Ryzen 7nm CPU is offering fast performance in a really small package.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best free video converters
best products 2018 apple ipad 9 7 inch tablet v2
Mobile

Want to watch Netflix in bed or browse the web? We have a tablet for everyone

There’s so much choice when shopping for a new tablet that it can be hard to pick the right one. From iPads to Android, these are our picks for the best tablets you can buy right now whatever your budget.
Posted By Simon Hill
wireless ethernet how to get a hardwired connection without the cable mess
Computing

5 things to do before making the upgrade to gigabit internet

Are you upgrading to gigabit internet? Here's how to check your standards for gigabit compatibility, make sure your hardware is ready, and get the most out of new, super fast connection.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Acer Chromebook 15
Computing

You don't have to spend a fortune on a PC. These are the best laptops under $300

Buying a laptop needn't mean spending a fortune. If you're just looking to browse the internet, answer emails, and watch Netflix, you can pick up a great laptop at a great price. These are the best laptops under $300.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best free MMORPGs
Gaming

Be warned, these free MMORPGs will slay your free time

Have ample time on your hands and an unquenchable thirst to beat, battle, and blast your way through worlds of fantasy and sci-fi splendor? Check out our picks for the best free MMORPGs.
Posted By Steven Petite
LG 32UD99-W review full
Computing

Here's what you need to play games and watch movies in 4K on your PC

4K display tech is here, but there's more to running stuff at such a high display resolution than just handing over the dough for a 4K-equipped display. Here's what you need to run 4K.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Skype
Computing

You can finally record calls in Skype. Here's how to do it

Skype may be the premiere VoIP service, but it doesn't include built-in software for recording audio or video calls. Here's how to how to record a Skype call using a variety of tools, including some freemium software.
Posted By Jon Martindale
google wants to kill urls make the internet safer chrome url
Computing

Google to turn off the lights with native dark mode in Chrome on Windows 10

Though the feature is already heading to MacOS Mojave in a future update, it has now been confirmed that Google will be adding support for a native dark mode in Chrome on Windows 10 as well. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
hp printer sale
Deals

HP slashes prices on laser printers and more for the new year

HP makes some of the best printers on the market today, and a ton of them are on sale right now at discounts of up to $250. You have to act fast, though: This New Year's HP printer sale only lasts until Wednesday, January 2.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best free video converters desktop PC
Computing

Need to convert video in a flash? These free apps and services will do the job

Devices that are capable of playing video can be a picky bunch to say the least. Fortunately, the best free video converters can render format issues a thing of the past. Here are our current favorites.
Posted By Jon Martindale
florida court phone passwords android lock screen password
Computing

Lastpass and 1Password are both great, but which one would we recommend?

Picking a password manager isn't easy, but in our comparison guide we pit two of the most popular against another in a battle to see which is the best. This is LastPass vs. 1Password in a true face off.
Posted By Jon Martindale
what is ftp and how do i use it data center header
Computing

File Transfer Protocol explained: What FTP is and what it does

FTP stands for "File Transfer Protocol," and it's used to transfer files online. Most internet users don't need it, but web developers use it constantly. Here's what FTP is, how it works, and how you can get started using it.
Posted By Jon Martindale
lg announces 49 inch ultrawide monitor 1
Computing

You’ll need to clear out some space for LG’s new 49-inch UltraWide monitor

Promising to boost productivity for any task, LG's latest UltraWide monitor comes equipt with a 32:9 aspect ratio curved screen, that can replace your traditional multi-monitor setup. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
unlock files with your face using the new dropbox app for windows 10 pc computer
Computing

Have a file too big for email? Here's how to send lots of data for free

Need to transfer a large file to somebody over the internet, but don't know how to do it? Learn how to send large files -- using the cloud or an FTP client -- with this simple guide.
Posted By Drew Prindle
Microsoft Windows 10
Computing

Windows 10 takes the lead, surpasses Windows 7 in market share

Microsoft can rejoice as users begin moving on from Windows 7, increasing Windows 10's overall market share to 39.2 percent worldwide, and 40.86-percent among users running a variation of Windows.
Posted By Michael Archambault