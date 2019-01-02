AMD Ryzen 9 3800X CPU sighted with 16 Cores and 4.7GHz TurboCore

Share

With CES 2019 less than a week away, AMD’s new Ryzen 9 CPU specifications seem to be leaking out thanks to a Russian ecommerce site. While the chipsets and their specs cannot be fully confirmed, the appearance of the information directly before CES is likely more than just a coincidence. The new Ryzen 3000 series is said to operate on the company’s latest Zen 2 architecture, bringing the first 7nm desktop processors to consumers with blazing fast speeds.

The biggest highlight of the leak is, without a doubt, the Ryzen 9 3800Z, a suped-up processor that features an impressive 16 cores and 32 threads, with a base clock of 3.9GHz and a TurboCore frequency of up to 4.7GHz — that is twice the number of cores currently included in AMD’s current mainstream flagship processor, the Ryzen 7 2700X. The chip is expected to run hotter than previous generation chips with a TDP of 125W, a significant increase from the last 95W TDP.

If 16 cores is a bit too much, you might fancy the AMD Ryzen 7 3700 and 3700X CPUs which feature 12 cores and a TurboCore frequency of up to 5GHz. While not showstopping as the Ryzen 9 3800X, the new 3700 series will still offer up a faster clock speed with four additional cores when compared to the previously mentioned 2700X. We expect to see a lot of excited AMD-gamers picking up the new 3700 chipsets for their machines as it will likely come in at a respectable price point.

Lastly, those who aren’t out hunting down the most cores they can find will still find respect in leaks that point to new Ryzen 5 offerings — the 3600 and 3600X. Both chipsets in the Ryzen 5 lineup will see an upgrade to a total of eight cores featuring 16 threads. The 3600 is said to feature a clock speed of 3.6GHz with a 4.4GHz boost clock, while the 3600X features a bit more power with a 4GHz standard clock speed and a slightly higher boost clock of 4.8GHz.

The new Ryzen offerings are significant for their 7nm CPU size, which features an improved execution pipeline, 256-bit floating point, half the energy per operation, improved branch prediction, a larger cache, and higher throughput for all CPU modes. For those who don’t speak in electrical engineering terms, the Ryzen 7nm CPU is offering fast performance in a really small package.