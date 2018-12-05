Digital Trends
Computing

AMD Ryzen 3000 chips could have 16 cores, 5GHz turbo frequency

Jon Martindale
By
Ryzen APUs

AMD’s upcoming Ryzen 3000-series CPUs could offer as many as 16 cores and 32 threads to consumers, with the most powerful of chips hitting turbo frequencies as high as 5.1GHz. If that rumor proves true, it would make AMD’s next-generation CPUs an exciting option for new buys and upgrades in 2019, especially if Intel continues to face problems with its next-generation Cannon Lake 10nm chips.

The existing Zen and Zen+ Ryzen CPUs have proved incredibly impactful in the PC industry. They blazed a trail that Intel has since matched, offering six-core and eight-core CPUs to mainstream consumers at affordable prices. And they closed the performance gap in instructions per clock between AMD and Intel CPUs even further. The third-generation of Ryzen CPUs, however, could continue that trend and if the latest rumors are accurate, could eliminate the gap entirely, or even swing the pendulum of performance in AMD’s direction.

These should be taken with a pinch of salt, as this rumor comes straight from anonymous sources that cannot be verified, via YouTuber AdoredTV. We have heard a lot of suggestions of great performance gains with the next-generation Ryzen CPUs though, so these specifications aren’t outside the realm of possibility.

They suggest that the Ryzen 3000 series will be a lot busier than the current Ryzen 2000 series, with more chips, and more specific performance sectors.

CPU Cores/Threads Base clock Turbo clock TDP Price
Ryzen 3 3300 6/12 3.2Ghz 4.0GHz 50w $99
Ryzen 3 3300X 6/12 3.5GHz 4.3GHz 65w $129
Ryzen 3 3300G 6/12 3.0GHz 3.8GHz 65w $129
Ryzen 5 3600 8/16 3.6GHz 4.4GHz 55w $178
Ryzen 5 3600X 8/16 4.0GHz 4.8GHz 95w $229
Ryzen 5 3600G 8/16 3.2GHz 4.0GHz 95w $199
Ryzen 7 3700 12/24 3.8GHz 4.6GHz 95w $299
Ryzen 7 3700X 12/24 4.2GHz 5.0GHz 105w $329
Ryzen 9 3800X 16/32 3.9GHz 4.7GHz 125 $449
Ryzen 9 3850X 16/32 4.3GHz 5.1GHz 135w $499

The naming scheme for each chip is borrowed from existing generations of Ryzen CPUs. The “X” chips offer higher turbo clocks thanks to AMD’s XFR automated overclocking. The “G” chips are actually APUs with bundled Navi graphics cores, according to the rumor.

These rumored specifications suggest that octa-core desktop CPUs could become the norm and 4GHz+ would be commonplace for all CPUs when boosted. Prices remain very comparable to the last generation of Ryzen CPUs, making these chips much more affordable than a lot of Intel’s latest offerings and an easy upgrade choice for existing Ryzen users — especially since these chips should be compatible with existing AM4 motherboards.

According to WCCFtech’s analysis, the Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 9 CPUs listed here are actually built using twin Zen 2 cores linked together. We first saw this “chiplet” approach in AMD’s new Epyc server CPUs, which we were told helped improve the yield of the 7nm parts over traditional big-die designs, which have caused so many difficulties for Intel when shrunk down to sub-12nm sizes.

Most of the chips have analogs in the existing 2000-series generation, but perhaps taking inspiration from Intel’s own Core i9 range, these Zen 2 chips also appear to come in Ryzen 9 3800X and 3850X varieties, offering even higher core counts and clock speeds than the 3700 chips.

The frequencies we see here are comparable to Intel’s ninth-generation chips, but crucially, those tend to only hit those frequencies on a handful of cores at a time unless overclocked. In comparison, Ryzen CPUs tend to turbo boost on all cores, so we may be looking at the first native 5GHz+ CPU across more than 10 cores out of the box.

TDP demands aren’t too wild either. If they prove accurate, as opposed to the overly conservative numbers quoted by Intel for its 9900K and similar ninth-generation CPUs, AMD could steal the efficiency crown and the performance crown in one fell swoop, at a more competitive price.

This is all rosy thinking that makes for fantastic press for AMD, but isn’t based on anything we can guarantee will come to pass. It backs up earlier rumors of big gains in instructions per clock of the new 3000-series, but until we see some screenshots or hear real release numbers from AMD, it’s important to retain some measure of skepticism. The hype train hasn’t left the station yet, but it is looking very well fueled.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to take a screenshot on a Chromebook
Up Next

Is old-school Airstream finally embracing smart home technology?
seedling magic leap experience screen feat
Gaming

Seedling for Magic Leap is the most expensive plant you’ll ever take care of

Insomniac Games has officially launched its new game for Magic Leap One, called 'Seedling.' Throughout the game, you can nurture your very own life form wherever you are. In our demo with Seedling, we got to check out if the game is worth…
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
AMD RX 590
Computing

AMD Navi graphic cards could offer RTX 2070-like performance for $250

New rumors about AMD's upcoming Navi graphics cards suggest that they could compete very favorably with the midrange RTX-series GPUs from Nvidia, but at a much more affordable price point.
Posted By Jon Martindale
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G Review fingers motherboard
Computing

In 2018, the rivalry between AMD and Intel has become more interesting than ever

When it comes to selecting a CPU for your PC, there's no shortage of chips for you to choose from. With Ryzen, Threadripper, and Core i9 CPUs though, the AMD vs. Intel argument is muddier than ever.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
RTX 2080
Computing

The Zotac RTX 2080 graphics card is now $100 off at $699

Nvidia's RTX 2080 is a great card, but it is rather expensive. You can get one at a record low of $699 though, thanks to a coupon code offered by B&H Photo. If you want one, act fast, as they'll sell out quickly.
Posted By Jon Martindale
nvidia virtual city tech ai research neurips
Emerging Tech

Nvidia’s new A.I. creates entire virtual cities by watching dash cam videos

Nvidia's groundbreaking new machine learning technology can generate a convincing virtual city simply by showing it car dashcam videos. Here's how it works and why that's so exciting.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Home Theater

Watch Amazon Video on your Chromecast — no Fire TV Stick needed

Amazon won't add Chromecast capability to its Instant Video app for Android any time soon, and it won't release an app for Android TV. But there's still a way to get that video on your TV by using your computer and a browser extension.
Posted By Parker Hall
RTX 2080
Computing

Laptops with Nvidia’s RTX graphics are rumored to arrive at CES 2019

Nvidia may bring ray tracing support found on the desktop-class RTX graphics cards to a more mobile form factor in 2019. The company is expected to unveil new laptop designs with RTX graphics in January at CES.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Child Phone Tracking
Computing

Best free parental control software for PC, Mac, iOS, and Android

The internet can be a dangerous place, especially for your loved ones. Check out our selection of the best free parental control software for Windows and Mac OS X, so you can monitor your child and block unsavory sites.
Posted By Jon Martindale, Brandon Widder
how to convert m4a files to mp3
Computing

M4A is great for quality, but not for storage. Here's how to convert to MP3

Despite its remarkable ability to retain audio fidelity at a smaller size, M4a files aren't the best when it comes to compatibility. Check out our basic guide on how to convert M4a files to MP3.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Dell XPS 15 9570 webcam
Computing

Amazon’s Deal of the Day takes up to $700 off Dell’s refurbished XPS 13, XPS 15

Shoppers looking to score a deal on Dell's XPS 13 and XPS 15 laptops could find some significant savings on Amazon. As part of Amazon's Deal of the Day, Dell's certified refurbished notebooks are discounted by as much as $700.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Walmart Grocery Pickup
Computing

Walmart denies that the Overpowered gaming PC has been canceled

Walmart's Overpowered PC desktop isn't going away, partner Esports Arena confirmed after the listing was briefly pulled. Walmart pulled the listing only to update the product page, and the gaming PC is again available to purchase.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
outlook email
Computing

Change your Outlook password quickly and easily by following these steps

Keeping your digital accounts locked up with strong, unique passwords is important, so learning how to change your Outlook password quickly and easily is one of the best ways to stay safe online.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Google Pixelbook android apps
Computing

Lost without 'Print Screen'? Here's how to take a screenshot on a Chromebook

Chrome OS has a number of built-in screenshot options, and can also be used with Chrome screenshot extensions for added flexibility. You have a lot of options, but learning how to take a screenshot on a Chromebook is easy.
Posted By Jon Martindale
How to use a blue light filter on a PC or Mac
Computing

Give your eyes a break with these handy blue light filters

Filtering blue light from your monitor is a great way to make long days of work easier on your eyes, especially when it gets later in the day. You can use ones built into MacOS and Windows, or one of the third-party options.
Posted By Mark Coppock