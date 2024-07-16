Building a PC? These AMD Ryzen processors are discounted for Prime Day

When it comes to computer power, AMD’s Ryzen CPU lineup is one of the best in the business. These fantastic peripherals allow our Windows and macOS machines to operate on all thrusters, delivering lightning-fast performance no matter the workload. And as part of Amazon’s Prime Day deals, we’ve discovered two amazing offers on Ryzen chips: the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D for $465, and the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D for $328.

Why you should buy the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D Series

AMD processors are go-to CPUs for several reasons, with power and reliability as two of the top accolades. In the case of the 7950X3D, the CPU is equipped with 16 cores and 32 threads. We’re often on the lookout for gaming PC deals, and let’s just say that if we had all the money in the world, we wouldn’t think twice to build the 7950X3D into our desktop. And when it comes to gameplay, the 7950 can push up to 4.20GHz clock speeds. This means that even the most action-heavy battles shouldn’t fall victim to lag and frame drops. We’re also glad to see AM5 integrations for the PCB (no soldering required!). The 7950 also features integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, which bodes well for those of us in need of crisp-clear visuals.

Why you should buy the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D Series

As for the Ryzen 9 7900X3D Series, we lose a few threads (24 instead of 32), but get a boost in overall clock speeds. The 7900 pushes up to 5.5GHz Max Boost performance, making for some truly exceptional gameplay. We also recommend this CPU for complicated multi-task programming, video/photo/music editing suites, and any other heavy-duty applications that require a hardworking processor.

With Prime Day deals in full swing, it’s hard to gauge just how long this deal is going to last. So if you’ve been shopping around for a new desktop CPU, you can save $235 on the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D chip, and $272 off the price of the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D when you purchase through Amazon today! You should also check out some of the best Prime Day gaming laptop deals we’ve been digging up.