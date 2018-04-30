AMD leaks Ryzen 2000-series expansion with mobile and Threadripper CPUs

Share

An update of AMD’s product portfolio has given us a much greater insight into the broader range of Ryzen 2000-series processors that AMD has in the works, including top-of-the-line Threadripper chips. They will flesh out the Zen+ refresh that has seen AMD improve its already popular Ryzen CPUs with a die shrink and a few hundred megahertz of additional clock speed across the range.

AMD has released a number of new processors in 2018, including the intriguing, though somewhat hard to recommend, 2200 G and 2400G accelerated processing units (APUs), and a refresh of its premium desktop chips, 2600, 2600X, 2700, and 2700X. Those chips launched with boosted clock speeds and more aggressive price tags than their predecessors, and offer a modest boost in performance over the first Ryzen CPUs.

AMD’s product portfolio shows that there are still plenty more Ryzen 2000-series CPUs to come, though. Videocardz found confirmation of Ryzen 3 2100, 2300X, and 2500X chips at the entry level. They will all be quad-core chips and will largely be aimed at entry level builds, though the 2500X may be recommended for gamers on a budget, as it will be the only Ryzen 5 quad-core chip.

In the mobile space, AMD will be adding the Ryzen 3 2000U, Ryzen 5 2600U, and Ryzen 7 2800U. These will expand upon existing offerings that include the 2200U, 2300U, 2500U, and 2700U.

For hardware enthusiasts though, the most exciting reveal in the AMD product portfolio is detailed on the new Threadripper CPUs. These will represent the most powerful Zen+ chips and though overkill for most users, will be the most impressive of their generation. Expected to offer the same clock-speed boost of other Ryzen 2000-series chips, the Ryzen 2900X, 2920X, and 2950X, will effectively replace their counterparts from the first generation.

Although the original AMD listing page appears to have been hidden from public view at the time of writing, it only revealed product names and numbers. That doesn’t tell us much beyond their existence, though we would expect to learn more about them in the coming weeks. They will all certainly debut this year, with AMD planning to launch its Zen 2 range of 7nm CPUs at some point in 2019.