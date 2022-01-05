  1. Computing

Upcoming AMD Zen 4 Genoa pictured with up to 96 cores and DDR5 support

Monica J. White
By

It seems that the upcoming AMD EPYC server processor has been pictured ahead of its release. A leaked photo on Reddit shows a massive AMD CPU that supports the SP5 socket, indicating that it may indeed be the next-gen Zen 4 AMD EPYC processor.

The processor may either be the AMD Genoa or AMD Bergamo. We now know more about its specifications.

The AMD EPYC line, made to support the extremely high performance required from data center and server systems, is scheduled to include two new Zen 4-based releases in 2022. The CPUs are codenamed Genoa and Bergamo. While the pictured processor may be either one of them, it’s more likely to be Genoa, as that line of CPUs is supposed to launch first.

Both the CPU itself and the frame mention the SP5 socket, so even though the Reddit user who leaked the image went through some trouble to cover up the identifying information, it’s certainly the new square-shaped AMD EPYC processor. The SP5 is the next-generation LGA-6096 socket made to support the AMD EPYC 7004 series. Aside from the upcoming Genoa line, the socket is also said to support Bergamo processors that launch later on.

Based on current information, the CPU is going to be based on the new 5nm Zen 4 architecture, and as expected from a chip made for servers and data centers, it should offer ultra-high performance.

AMD Epyc processor in a server.

AMD Genoa is supposed to support up to 96 cores. The switch to Zen 4 architecture allows AMD to use DDR5 memory, and the new CPU is going to support 12-channel DDR5 RAM clocked at up to 5200MT/z. We’re also going to see up to 128 PCIe Gen 5.0 lanes.

It should come as no surprise that this CPU is going to consume a whole lot of power. Genoa has a projected TDP of 400W. This is a lot compared to the Zen 3-based Milan from last year, but we’re seeing a huge step-up in terms of cores: AMD Milan processors offered up to 64 cores and 128 threads compared to the 96 cores, 192 threads of Genoa.

Of course, AMD has plans that reach beyond 2022. In the next year or two, with the release of Zen 5 architecture, rumors show that AMD may have a new Zen 5 processor in the works, codenamed AMD Turin. According to Videocardz, the CPU will allegedly sport up to 256 cores and 512 threads.

Whether the pictured AMD EPYC processor is a Genoa or Bergamo model, AMD has confirmed that it’s on track to release Genoa this year and has begun sending samples to customers. As such, it may not be long before we see these new processors in action.

