 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Apple just gave Mac gamers a big reason to be excited

Alex Blake
By
Promotional logo for WWDC 2023.
This story is part of our complete Apple WWDC coverage

When Apple announced it would revolutionize the world of Mac gaming at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, many people were skeptical. But the latest update to the company’s Game Porting Toolkit has made some important changes to how games run on the Mac — and the results are impressive.

Recommended Videos

The toolkit allows developers to move their Windows games across to macOS Sonoma. Games makers can test out how well their products run on Apple’s hardware and find out what they need to do to make the jump, something that Apple says ends up “significantly reducing the total development time.”

Craig Ferguson introducing Mac Gaming at WWDC.

According to YouTuber Andrew Tsai, the 1.02 version of the Game Porting Toolkit brings a whole host of improvements, from better frame rates and stability to restored features and greater compatibility with Windows games. In other words, it’s a sizeable step forward for Mac gamers and game developers alike.

Tsai tested a number of games and saw enhancements across the board. For instance, using an M2 Ultra chip, Cyberpunk 2077 averaged around 20 frames per second (fps) running at 1080p low settings. You may scoff at that, but it’s a drastic improvement over the puny 8 fps that resulted from the last version of the Game Porting Toolkit. And this is a game running through various translation layers instead of natively — that the toolkit more than doubled the game’s frame rate despite these restrictions is impressive.

Intriguingly, Tsai said the M1 Max chip hit around 36 fps with Cyberpunk 2077 running at 1440p medium settings. Why did the game get higher frame rates using a weaker chip and more demanding settings? That’s likely due to Apple silicon. The M2 Ultra features two Max-tier chips fused together, and it’s possible that the Game Porting Toolkit doesn’t fully support this yet due to its early development stage. Once Ultra chips are properly supported, the performance increase could be significant.

Better game compatibility

How to play Fortnite on Mac
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

Elden Ring running at 1080p resolution, meanwhile, gained around 5 frame rates per second (fps), or about 20%. Tsai cautioned that while the uptick wasn’t huge, it was running through three translation layers (Windows to macOS, x86 to ARM64, and DirectX to Metal). If the game gets a native macOS release, its performance could be even better.

Aside from frame rate increases, the latest version of the toolkit has added compatibility for several popular games. Horizon Zero Dawn, for example, now runs properly (although there are some slight dialog glitches), while Resident Evil 2 (2019) and Devil May Cry 5 can be played without the crashes they previously experienced.

Finally, the toolkit’s 1.02 update has reintroduced support for 32-bit games, which was dropped in the preceding version.

Hope for the future

Although the toolkit is designed for developers, it can also be used by Mac gamers to play DirectX 12 games that previously would not have worked on Apple’s hardware without third-party porting software like CrossOver.

But before you get excited about using the Game Porting Toolkit to start playing games right away, it’s not very user-friendly for inexperienced coders. As Tsai demonstrates, it requires a whole heap of Terminal commands to get it updated and running.

Still, if you don’t mind a little coding, it could bring some tremendous improvements to your Mac gaming sessions. If developers decide to take advantage of it, there could be a bright future ahead for Mac gamers.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Alex Blake
Alex Blake
Computing Writer
In ancient times, people like Alex would have been shunned for their nerdy ways and strange opinions on cheese. Today, he…
The biggest Mac announcement at WWDC was about the old MacBook Air
15-inch MacBook Air shown at WWDC 2023.

Apple announced a ton of new Macs at WWDC 2023, including the 15-inch MacBook Air and a long-awaited update to the Mac Pro. However, the biggest announcement of the event flew under the radar, and it has to do with the older 13-inch MacBook Air.

Introducing the 15-inch model, Apple announced that it's slashing the price on the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air by $100, bringing it down to $1,100. It's still not as cheap as the M1 MacBook Air, which comes in at $1,000, but it's much closer.

Read more
WWDC 2023: everything announced at Apple’s huge event
Promotional logo for WWDC 2023.

As regular as the tides, Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) has become a big and highly anticipated part of our calendar. As is usual, this year’s keynote announcements will include all the usual improvements for iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, macOS, and more — but this year is also different, thanks to the reveal of a brand new area for Apple, the Vision Pro headset.

The keynote was jammed full of content, as usual, and there's plenty to talk about. Here's a recap of everything Apple announced at WWDC 2023!
Vision Pro VR headset

Read more
Apple M2 Ultra: everything you need to know about Apple’s most powerful chip
Apple Mac Pro presented at WWDC 2023.

Apple unveiled the most powerful iteration of its silicon during WWDC 2023 -- the M2 Ultra chip. Stitching two M2 Max chips together to create one powerhouse, the M2 Ultra is pushing the limits in every way possible.

Is the M2 Ultra really as blazingly fast as it seems? Check out our in-depth guide below to learn everything you need to know about the new chip, including its specs, the PCs it appears in, and what kind of improvements it brings to the table.
Pricing and availability

Read more