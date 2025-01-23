 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

40 years ago, Apple cemented its place in desktop publishing history

By
An old photo of Apple's LaserWriter, one of the first laser printers.
An old photo of Apple's LaserWriter, one of the first laser printers. Wikipedia

Apple launched the LaserWriter printer in March 1985, nearly 40 years ago. Combined with a Macintosh computer, Adobe Postscript technology, and Aldus PageMaker software, it made desktop publishing a reality.

Apple’s earlier printer, the ImageWriter was a dot-matrix printer with limited speed and resolution. Adding the option of a laser printer was game-changing. Suddenly, professional print layout and printing were possible with a personal computer system you could fit on a desk.

Recommended Videos

More importantly, the synergy of this advanced technology allowed Apple to implement a WYSIWYG design. Otherwise known as What You See Is What You Get, this soon became the standard for desktop publishing. Today, we expect this from every document we print. A document looks the same on the screen as it does on paper. That wasn’t always the case.

A classic Apple Macintosh shows a friendly hello on-screen.
A classic Apple Macintosh shows a friendly hello on-screen. Apple

To be fair, a revolutionary system like this was first imagined by Xerox researchers at PARC (Palo Alto Research Center). The Xerox Star was an enterprise solution that was quite similar to Apple’s Lisa and Macintosh computers with an easy-to-use graphical user interface controlled by a mouse. The days of typing cryptic code words to operate computer software would soon be relegated to programmers.

While the LaserWriter was quite expensive compared to the best printers available in 2025, it was much more affordable and manageable than competing solutions. For about $7,000, businesses could have an in-house, high-quality laser printer that could print eight pages per minute at 300 dpi. At that resolution, text and graphics become crisp enough to smooth rough edges and make fine print readable.

To achieve this feat, Apple gave the LaserWriter a powerful processor, the same Motorola 68000 chip used in the Macintosh. It could run Adobe Postscript software to maximize quality while minimizing data transfer times, making printing fast, reliable, and efficient.

Today’s best color laser printers roll out crisp, vivid documents at up to 1,200 dpi with blazing speeds of 35 pages per minute. Even a budget-priced inkjet printer greatly surpasses the LaserWriter’s speed and print quality.

Still, Apple earned a place in desktop publishing history with the remarkable LaserWriter printer.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Alan Truly
Alan Truly
Computing Writer
Alan Truly is a Writer at Digital Trends, covering computers, laptops, hardware, software, and accessories that stand out as…
Apple’s ‘foundational’ Vision Pro tool was secretly built 6 years ago
Apple Vision Pro provides virtual screens for your Mac.

Long before Apple’s Vision Pro headset made its debut, there was rampant speculation that the company’s wider augmented reality (AR) efforts were part of a larger project toward building the then-mysterious device. Now, it seems that at least one of those technologies was built with Vision Pro in mind.

I recently interviewed Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations, and Steve Sinclair, senior director of product marketing for Apple Vision Pro, to find out how the company courted developers while prepping the headset. In the course of that interview, Sinclair shed some light on how Vision Pro intertwined with the company’s ARKit developer framework.

Read more
Apple Mac Studio vs. Mac Pro: M2 Ultra desktops, compared
A woman sits at a desk with the M2 Mac Studio on it.

Professionals in need of an Apple desktop finally have several high-end choices to consider, because Apple finally updated the Mac Pro and Mac Studio. Both equipped with Apple's latest M2 silicon, including the powerful M2 Ultra, these computers are fully equipped to handle some of the most demanding tasks you can throw at a computer.

The Mac Studio and the Mac Pro each come in a couple of different configurations, but there's definitely some overlap between the things they might be used for. Which one is better? Let's dive in and compare them.
Price and availability

Read more
Apple’s Mac shipments dived more than 40% last quarter
The MacBook Pro on a wooden table.

Apple saw a big drop in Mac shipments in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same quarter a year earlier, according to data from research firm IDC.

The Cupertino, California-based tech giant shipped 4.1 million laptops and desktops during the last quarter, compared to 6.9 million in the same period 12 months ago, marking a sizable 40.5% decline.

Read more