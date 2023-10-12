The 15-inch MacBook Air just became an even better buy

You may have missed Amazon’s returning Prime Day deals from Prime Big Deal Days 2023, but you still have the chance to get the 15-inch Apple MacBook Air M2 for much cheaper than usual from Best Buy. Instead of $1,299, it’s down to just $1,049, for savings of $250. It’s still not cheap, but Apple fans know that you should take any opportunity to get the brand’s products with a discount, because MacBook deals don’t happen too often. You need to hurry with your purchase though, as we don’t expect the offer to last much longer.

Why you should buy the 15-inch Apple MacBook Air M2

The Apple MacBook Air M2 is featured in our roundup of the best MacBooks as the top budget choice. For a relatively affordable price compared to Apple’s other laptops, you’ll experience the power of Apple’s M2 chip, which is so efficient that it enables a battery life of up to 18 hours, and a fanless design that keeps the device completely silent while it’s in use. The version of the Apple MacBook Air M2 with the gorgeous 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display comes with an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU that can complete tough tasks without any issues, 8GB of RAM for smooth performance, and a 256GB SSD for ample storage space.

Audiophiles will be able to enjoy spatial audio with the Apple MacBook Air M2’s six-speaker sound system, while those who love making video calls will look and sound clear with its 1080p FaceTime camera and three-microphone array. The device also offers multiple connectivity options in the form of a MagSafe 3 port, two Thunderbolt ports, and a headphone jack, so you’ll be able to use your favorite accessories.

The 15-inch Apple MacBook Air M2 already gives you amazing value at its sticker price of $1,299, so it’s a must-buy for its discounted price of $1,049 from Best Buy. The chance to get $250 in savings isn’t going to stay around forever though, so it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the transaction as soon as you can. The offer may be gone as soon as tomorrow, so you should buy the 15-inch Apple MacBook Air M2 right now.

