 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Apple’s next Studio monitor may use a QD-OLED panel

Fionna Agomuoh
By

Apple may be preparing to design upcoming products with OLED panels manufactured by Samsung, according to NotebookCheck (via The Elec).

Devices expected to get the panels range from iPads to MacBooks to foldable laptops, the latter of which the brand has not yet introduced, in addition to its Apple Studio Display.

Apple Pro Display XDR WWDC 2019 Hands On
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

UBI Research analysts at a recent seminar in Seoul had the most details about the future Studio Display model, claiming that Samsung is currently developing 27-inch QD-OLED (Quantum Dot OLED) panels in its A5 manufacturing line. Samsung’s “main customer is expected to be Apple,” according to analysts.

The relationship would likely continue exclusively thereafter, giving Apple a big upper hand over its competitors.

Notably, there have been several suggestions about what display components the next Apple Studio monitor will use. Reports in October suggested that a 27-inch Apple mini-LED external display had been delayed until 2023 due to high-cost concerns. However, analysts expect the OLED Apple Studio display might release sometime in 2024.

If current reports are accurate, this would be Apple’s first monitor with an OLED screen. Prior monitors, including the original Studio Display and the Pro Display XDR use conventional IPS screen technology. We’ve seen QD-OLED monitors, of course, such as the Alienware 34 QD-OLED, but they’ve so far been limited to large, curved gaming monitors.

The reports conclude that Apple might collaborate with both Samsung and LG for its first OLED iPad in 2024, using panels made with a gen 8 substrate. These panels are typically larger and last longer than those used on smartphones, the publication added.

Lastly, Apple is expected to begin introducing MacBooks with these OLED panels in 2025. Analysts also claim Samsung and LG hope that their display sectors will have new OLED technologies perfected and commercialized by 2025, so they can benefit from implementing them into upcoming Apple devices.

Apple also has a future goal of introducing laptops with foldable display panels. Reports have suggested that Apple has a “foldable notebook” with a 20-inch display in its release pipeline for the 2026 or 2027 time frame.

Editors' Recommendations

Qualcomm’s rumored 12-core chip finally sounds like a true ARM revolution for PCs
qualcomm takes on apple m1 with snapdragon 8cx gen 3 chip 4
This ASRock gadget turns your PC case into a proper monitor
Gamer in front of a PC that has the ASRock side panel screen on it.
This creepy Mac app can record every moment of your online life
The Rewind app on an iMac with a pink background, showing a grid of faces from a Zoom call
I used an app to create 3D models with my iPhone, and it’s shockingly great
Alan Truly captures a 3D model of a figurine with an iPhone 13 Pro Max
Perfect for work and school, this 15-inch Windows laptop is $179
Gateway 14-inch Laptop in many color configurations.
Here’s how you could protect your RTX 4090 from melting
The RTX 4090 graphics card on a table alongside a set of cables held in hand.
Someone built a PC in a microwave, because why not?
A white microwave with a PC inside lit by blue RGB lighting
Update Windows now — Microsoft just fixed several dangerous exploits
Person sitting and using an HP computer with Windows 11.
This gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 is $500 off at Best Buy
Acer Predator Helios 300
Twitter begins rollout of new gray check marks only to abruptly remove them
Elon Musk.
This ultra-portable 11-inch Windows laptop is $89 at Walmart
Several colors of the Gateway 11-inch Ultra Slim Notebook against a white background.
How to use LibreOffice as a PDF editor
Document work in LibreOffice.
How to add fonts to LibreOffice: a step-by-step guide
LibreOffice Fonts.