 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

No, Apple won’t launch a $99 MacBook for this simple reason

Alex Blake
By

Earlier this week, DigiTimes reported (via MacRumors) that Apple was working on a bargain-basement MacBook in order to better compete with Chromebooks. Well, I’m here to tell you it’s an interesting theory — except it’s almost certainly baloney.

On the face of it, it seems believable. After all, Google is doing very well in the education market, cramming as many Chromebooks into classrooms as it physically can. Why wouldn’t Apple want to get a slice of the pie?

Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air on a desk, with macOS Sonoma running on its display.
Apple

Well, there are a few reasons. For one thing, Apple simply doesn’t need to compete with $99 Chromebooks. Mac sales have been surging ever since Apple silicon launched in late 2020, Apple is one of the largest and most profitable firms in the world, and it’s all been done with a laptop lineup that starts at $999 for its cheapest entry.

Recommended Videos

Why would Apple feel the need to change a thing? To get into the classroom? It’s already doing that with the iPad range. Just a few weeks ago, Apple announced a new education project to get students drawing and painting using iPads, and it regularly partners with schools to outfit classrooms with its tablets. If Apple is desperate to compete with Chromebooks, it certainly doesn’t look that way.

It’s just not Apple

A person typing on a MacBook Pro while sat on a wooden bench.
Bram Naus / Unsplash

I’ll play devil’s advocate for a moment. Let’s assume that Apple is deeply concerned about its education efforts and wants to find a way to kick Chromebooks off their low-priced pedestal. It would still face a major hurdle, even if this was the case: a mega-cheap MacBook feels about as far away from Apple’s ethos as possible. It just doesn’t pass the sniff test.

The reason is clear to anyone who’s ever gone into an Apple Store or held one of the company’s products. Apple is a premium brand, and its products are purposely pricey, desirable, and well-made. The company wants people to covet its devices. Releasing a cut-price laptop that looks like a forgotten holdover from a dreary going out of business sale runs directly counter to that.

Apple has spent many years working on this brand image, and it’s not about to throw all that away to compete with a device that CEO Tim Cook in all likelihood doesn’t care about. A MacBook that only costs a couple hundred dollars would destroy all that hard work for very little benefit.

As Apple pundit John Gruber pointed out just yesterday, Apple’s strategy is simple: “Don’t prioritize being first or being cheapest. Prioritize being the best.” Whether or not Apple always succeeds in making the best laptops can be debated, but the intention is clear. Tossing out a cheap laptop it doesn’t need to make is not the way to be best, and it never will be.

With that in mind, treat this rumor with a large helping of skepticism. Given what we know about Apple, it just makes too little sense.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Alex Blake
Alex Blake
Computing Writer
In ancient times, people like Alex would have been shunned for their nerdy ways and strange opinions on cheese. Today, he…
The M3 MacBook Pro may launch sooner than anyone expected
Fortnite running on a Macbook M1.

Earlier this week, we learned that Apple’s next batch of Macs loaded with M3 chips could be set to launch in the fall. Today, a fresh report claims they could arrive ahead of schedule -- but there are reasons to be doubtful.

The idea comes from a paywalled DigiTimes report (via MacRumors), which cites “industry sources” to claim that Apple will introduce a new MacBook Pro -- complete with a 3-nanometer Apple silicon chip that will boast improved performance and efficiency -- as soon as the third quarter of 2023. That quarter runs from July 1 until September 30.

Read more
M3 Macs may launch this year — with a surprising addition
Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air placed on a desk.

We’ve only just gotten a bunch of new Macs from Apple, with the 15-inch MacBook Air launching a mere one month ago alongside a slate of other Apple computers. Yet the company is already gearing up to release M3 Macs at a special event later this year, and they could be the biggest performance upgrade we’ve seen in years.

This idea comes from journalist Mark Gurman, who has correctly predicted many upcoming products and details in Apple’s lineup. In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman explains that, while there will be a whole heap of new devices arriving at an event in October, they won’t include Apple’s high-end laptops and desktops.

Read more
There are too many MacBooks
The lid of Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air seem from above.

There are too many MacBooks. With six options to compare, choosing one from the lineup now requires a deep knowledge of the marketing and technical materials -- a lack of which will lead someone to make the wrong choice.

I know what you're thinking -- what could possibly be wrong with more options? Certainly, more choice is better for the customer, right? There's some validity to that belief, to be sure. But if Apple wants to remain the In-N-Out of the tech world rather than McDonalds, Apple needs to trim down its MacBook lineup. And fortunately, there's an opportunity coming up that might be the perfect time for a shakeup.
The problem with the M2
Apple Silicon is still very young. It's been almost three years since it was birthed into the world, and we're only two generations into its development. And as big of a deal as the M1 was when it launched, showing the real potential of Apple Silicon versus the rest of the industry. But the real test of its impact would have to be long-term.

Read more