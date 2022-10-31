 Skip to main content
Bad news — Apple could delay new Macs and MacBooks until 2023

Alan Truly
By

Nearly everyone has been expecting another Apple event in November, but a new rumor suggests that the Macs and MacBooks with M2 Pro, Max, Ultra, and Extreme chips won’t be arriving until 2023.

In Mark Gurman’s latest Power On newsletter, the Bloomberg writer claims Apple decided to hold off on the announcement of new Macs until 2023 since Apple could be introducing a new Mac Pro with an even more powerful variation of its M2 chip, along with updated MacBook Pro laptops and a faster Mac Mini.

Gurman expects this Mac-centric Apple event to come in the first quarter of 2023. Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in June is another likely date for new Mac computers to be announced.

An announcement made through a press release in November is another possibility and getting a new Mac out before the holidays wouldn’t be unexpected. That doesn’t make sense if there are significant upgrades, but an M2 Mac Mini launch via a press release is a possibility.

Most Apple sources of rumors and leaks have changed their predictions and agree that a November event is considered to be unlikely, so if you have been waiting to make a purchase to see what Apple had in store, it might be time to move on with your plans and pick from the MacBooks that are available now.

Apple’s first-quarter releases typically come in March and new Macs might not arrive until June. If you don’t mind waiting several months, there could be an absolute beast of a computer in the form of a new Mac Pro with an M2 Extreme chip.

