Asus built a perfume dispenser into a laptop, for some reason

The Asus Adol Book 14 sitting among several accessories.
Asus

Asus just launched the weirdest laptop I’ve ever seen. The Adol Book 14 doesn’t look much different than the Zenbook 14 OLED that Asus already sells, outside of an attractive new lilac color option. The interesting bit comes in the lid, however, as Asus included a slot where you can pack in a perfume pod.

The Adol Book 14 is a collaboration between Asus and beauty brand Anna Sui, and the laptop features several touches that reinforce that collaboration. There are etched edges on the corner of the trackpad, a butterfly on the corner of the key deck, and a small logo engraved on the lid of the laptop. The space bar also has “Live Your Dream” etched on top of it. None of that is out of the ordinary for a branded laptop, but the perfume pod is definitely the star of the show.

Asus has a few different scents available, and the pods look similar to what you’d find in a scented air purifier. There isn’t a fan or anything to force air over the perfume pod, so it looks like it will naturally release a scent over time. Users are able to replace the pod in the lid, which is separated from the aluminum body of the laptop.

Designs on the Asus Adol Book 14.
Asus

The laptop itself is actually really impressive. It’s basically a Zenbook 14 OLED, and it comes in at just under $1,000. It packs an AMD Ryzen 9 8945H processor, along with 1TB of storage and 32GB of memory. Unsurprisingly, it also includes a 2.8K OLED display, which boasts a resolution of 2,880 x 1,800 and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Asus packs in some goodies with the laptop as well, including a branded mouse and carrying bag, and a bottle of Anna Sui’s Wishing Elf perfume.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise, but Asus isn’t widely releasing the Adol Book 14. The laptop is currently available for presale exclusively in China for about $969 based on the current conversion rate. Thankfully, you can pick up an almost identical laptop — minus the perfume dispenser — in the Zenbook 14 OLED, or even upgrade with Asus’ new Zenbook S 16. Both are among the best laptops you can buy.

