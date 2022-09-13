Asus has announced a very interesting new 2-in-1 in its commercial laptop line, the ExpertBook B3 Detachable. What’s so interesting about it? Well, it’s the first in the line to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 chip and is being sold for only $600.

The portfolio laptop is aimed toward education spaces and small businesses and is the line’s first product to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 chip. Additionally, it is the first Windows laptop compatible with ARM with a built-in stylus, according to Asus.

The B3000 model laptop features a 10.5-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) resolution touch screen display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 230 nits brightness, and TÜV Rheinland blue light certification. The 2-in-1 portable design allows the ExpertBook B3 Detachable to be placed in laptop mode or in tablet mode, not unlike the Surface Pro 8.

As the first ExpertBook laptop to include a dual-orientation stand, you can prop it up in horizontal to vertical configurations as well. The easily attachable 10.5-inch full-sized keyboard also features “hot keys with shortcuts for files, webpages, Wi-Fi settings” and a stain repellent and antibacterial cover. This goes with the overall MIL-STD 810H durability standard of the device.

Other hardware on the ExpertBook B3 Detachable includes a Qualcomm Adreno 618 GPU, 4GB and 8GB LPDDR4 RAM options, and 128GB of eMMC storage. Its 38-watt-hour battery offers up to 21 hours of battery life, and it includes a 45-watt-hour adapter. Its powered MPP 2.0 built-in stylus, which is an optional feature, can charge in just 15 seconds to add 45-minutes of power.

Ports on the laptop include one USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 and one 3.5mm audio jack. Despite only having one main port, Asus says the ExpertBook B3 Detachable can support up to three external displays. It also includes two speakers and two multi-array microphones that feature AI noise-canceling, 3D noise reduction, and a Mic mute key for instant muting.

Cameras on the laptop include a 5-megapixel front-facing camera and a 13-megapixel rear camera. Connectivity includes Dual-band 2×2 Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) and Bluetooth 5.1.

This announcement comes shortly after Asus announced its ExpertBook B5, ExpertBook B5 Flip, and ExpertBook B6 Flip series of business laptops at IFA tech conference earlier this month.

