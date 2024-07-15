 Skip to main content
Don’t wait for Prime Day — this Asus gaming laptop is $350 off today

Gamers, pay attention! This Amazon Prime Day you want to keep your eye on this ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop. You can score up to 25% off this device which is originally priced at $1,400. It is by far one of the best Prime Day deals we’ve seen before the actual sales event. This deal allows you to purchase a brand-new gaming laptop for just $1,049, which is a steal given the components. Keep reading to learn more about the ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop and how it will help improve your gaming experience.

Why you should buy the ASUS TUF A15 Gaming Laptop

You can jump right into all the gaming action with this laptop that is ready for anything. It features Windows 11, an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU and GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU at 140W Max TGP, giving you everything you need to complete a quest or defeat your opponents. Its swift memory and storage allow you to multitask faster and easier with 16GB DDR5-4800MHz memory and speed loading time with 1TB of PCIe 4×4. You can game for hours on end and never have to worry about overheating due to the laptop’s high-power CPU and a pair of 84-blade arc flow fans, which help to improve cooling performance without extra noise. 

The ASUS TUF A15 Gaming Laptop features a MUX switch which increases laptop gaming performance by 5 to 10% by routing frames directly from the dGPU to the display and bypassing the iGPU. Due to Advanced Optimus, the switch between iGPU and dGPU will become automatic based on the game, task and optimal battery life. Of course, we can’t forget about the laptop’s display. The fast FHD 144HZ display offers 100% sRGB color and features adaptive sync tech which deduces lag, minimizes shuttering and eliminates visual tearing.

Don’t wait! Head to Amazon as soon as possible to get this amazing deal on the ASUS TUF A15 Gaming Laptop. It is one of the best Prime Day gaming laptop deals we’ve seen so far, and a standout among Asus laptop deals. It is the perfect opportunity to save 25% on this quality laptop designed for all kinds of gamers.

