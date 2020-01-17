Amazon has these premium Asus ZenBook laptops on sale for up to $599 off

Asus’ continuous efforts in rolling out laptops with awesome capabilities have made it one of the best brands in the industry. It may not be as well established as tech titans Apple, Microsoft, HP, and Dell, but the company prides itself on its broad selection of laptops. From affordable Chromebooks to ultra-portable ZenBooks and premium gaming machines, Asus has something to offer for almost every consumer.

Asus is also leading the movement to tiny bezels that pack as much laptop as possible into a small and light chassis, as seen in its current crop of ZenBooks. Right now, three ZenBook laptop models are being discounted on Amazon – the ZenBook 13, Zenbook S, and Zenbook 3 Deluxe. Jump on these laptop deals now and score up to $599 in savings.

Asus ZenBook 13, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512 SSD – $678 ($122 off)

The most affordable option in this roundup is the Zenbook 13. Measuring just 0.5 inches thin and weighing less than 2.5 pounds, this model is designed for effortless portability. It flaunts a slim-bezel NanoEdge display which makes it much more compact than the regular 13-inch laptop, complete with a spectacular crystal-like finish and a luxurious modern design that places it in a class of its own.

Good looks aren’t the only thing going for this machine. Packing an eighth-generation Intel Core i5 processor under the hood, this Zenbook laptop won’t let you down in terms of productivity and performance. Overall operation is made even smoother with the solid-state drive that promises quick boot times and faster app loads, plus 8GB of RAM which enables snappier multi-tasking. Entertainment consumption is also a delightful experience, thanks to its Full HD display with Eye Care technology and Harman Kardon-certified speakers with smart-amplifier technology.

The Asus Zenbook 13 runs a full version of Windows 10, offering support for all the latest features such as Cortana, Windows Hello, and Windows Ink. Don’t pass up the chance to score this brand-name laptop for only $678 instead of the usual $800.

Asus Zenbook S, Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD – $870 ($330 off)

If you want an ultra-thin laptop but don’t want to shell out big bucks on an Apple MacBook, the ZenBook S is a great pick. It boasts a very slim profile that makes it perfect for on-the-go productivity and entertainment. Another significant design feature is the ErgoLift hinge which allows for improved ventilation around the bottom of the chassis as well as an optimal and more comfortable typing.

Inside this ZenBook laptop is an eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor that can zip through tasks, boosted by 8GB of RAM that allows for efficient and lag-free multitasking. From watching movies and working on Microsoft Office to editing in Photoshop, this machine can handle it all without a sweat. For visuals, Asus also went for a NanoEdge Display technology to give way to a larger screen while keeping the overall footprint small. This Full HD screen offers support for Stylus and has a wide viewing angle, combined with anti-glare coating for comfortable viewing.

Having undergone a military-grade punishing test regime for durability and reliability, the Asus Zenbook S will last you a long time. Grab the chance to bring home this high-end Ultrabook for only $870, and walk away with $330 in savings.

Asus ZenBook 3 Deluxe, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD – $1,000 ($599 off)

With the Zenbook 3 Deluxe, Asus decided to stick to the luxurious design of the ZenBook line. Its build quality is excellent, as the chassis doesn’t creak, crack, or flex the way cheaper all-plastic laptops do. And despite being incredibly lightweight, it doesn’t feel hollow or flimsy. It definitely has that effortlessly premium look.

This Zenbook laptop is powered by the eighth-generation Kabylake Intel Core i7 processor backed by 16GB of RAM. This excellent combo allows for some promising high-end performance without generating too much heat for its thin chassis to handle and without putting too much strain on the battery. From day-to-day productivity to switching between open applications, it proves to be an admirable performer.

Screen tech is also one area where the Zenbook 13 Deluxe shines. Its glossy display looks great in most environments and has no issues with glare. The laptop is also bright enough to maintain its color fidelity even under fluorescent lights. Matching these stunning visuals is an impressive set of speakers that could fill a room with crisp, authentic sound.

With a refreshingly elegant aesthetic, an impressive build quality, and some serious power under its belt, the Asus Zenbook 3 Deluxe definitely has all the makings of a high-end laptop. Our review team even concluded that it’s one of the best thin-and-light machines on the market today. Normally selling for a whopping $1,599, this laptop is currently available at a discounted price of $1,000.

