Black Friday and Cyber Monday are here earlier than ever this year. Many of the best Black Friday deals are available to shop right now, in fact. So, if there’s something in particular you need or that you’ve been looking for, now’s an excellent time to start your shopping. You’ll find the greatest discounts we’ve seen all year on TVs, computers, smart home goods, and so much more. It’s also a great time to upgrade your workstation, whether that means a desktop or a laptop.

Knowing that, one of the best types of laptops you can buy is a 2-in-1, or rather a cross between a laptop and a tablet. They fold in various configurations, like a convertible, to allow for unique forms of use, like propping them up to watch a movie, or folding the keyboard back to rest the laptop on your lap and sketch out some art. There are quite a few contenders out there as to which model or brand offers the best 2-in-1, so to help, we’ve rounded up all of the best 2-in-1 laptop Black Friday deals in one place.

Best 2-in-1 laptop Black Friday deal

One of the better 2-in-1 laptop deals in terms of price is the Lenovo Flex 3i for $179 instead of $349, available at Best Buy. The downside is that it only has 4GB of RAM, but if you’re not doing anything hardware intensive it will be just fine because it’s a Chromebook. It’s absolutely perfect for browsing and smaller, less demanding tasks like taking notes, sketching and streaming media.

Lenovo Flex 3i with 12.2-inch touchscreen, Intel N100, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC —

More 2-in-1 laptop Black Friday deals we love

Here are some of the other 2-in-1 laptop Black Friday deals we’ve found:

Asus CM3200 Chromebook with 12-inch HD touchscreen, MediaTek 8192, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC —

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook with 13.3-inch OLED touchscreen, Snapdragon 7cG2, 8GB RAM, 128GB eMMC —

HP Chromebook 2-in-1 with 14-inch UXGA touchscreen, Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD —

HP Envy 2-in-1 with 15.6-inch FHD touchscreen, Ryzen 7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD —

Lenovo Yoga 7i with 14-inch 2.2K touchscreen, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD —

Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 2-in-1 with 15.6-inch FHD AMOLED touchscreen, Intel Evo Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD —

