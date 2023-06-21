 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best all-in-one PC deals: Get a new workstation for just $530

Jennifer Allen
By

Snapping up one of the best all-in-one PC deals is a great idea for anyone that needs a desktop computer but doesn’t want or need a regular desktop setup with the bulk that comes from a separate monitor too. If you have a small workspace or apartment, this is a great solution but obviously, you don’t want to pay any more than you need to. That’s why we have below all the latest and best all-in-one PC deals so you can save big on your latest acquisition. Here are your best options.

Lenovo ThinkCentre Neo 30a All-in-One — $520, was $839

The Lenovo ThinkCentre Neo 30a on a white background.

The Lenovo ThinkCentre Neo 30a All-in-One is a dependable model if you solely want an all-in-one system for web browsing, typing up documents, and other simple tasks, including watching streaming content. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. Its display is a 23.8-inch full HD screen with anti-glare properties and 250 nits of brightness. It comes running Windows 11 Pro so it’s designed with business users in mind but anyone can use it. It also includes a wireless mouse and keyboard so you don’t need to worry about budgeting for any extras.

HP All-in-One 24-inch — $540, was $800

The HP All-in-One 24-inch on a white background.

Offering an AMD Ryzen 3 5425U processor, 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage, the HP All-in-One 24-inch is another system perfect for web browsing. It has a good amount of storage too so if you plan on needing to save a lot of files, you’re in luck. Its 23.8-inch full HD screen has anti-glare properties, 250 nits of brightness, and a three-sided micro-edge design so you’ll see less of the bezels involved. An HP Wide Vision 1080p full HD webcam with a privacy shutter is a useful extra touch too.

Related

Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One — $630, was $680

Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One

Dell makes some of the best desktop computers around so you can be confident it knows what it’s doing with all-in-one PCs. The Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One has a 13th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Its 24-inch full HD screen has 99% sRGB so it looks better than some others while you also get Dolby Atmos spatial sound through the dual 5W speakers and there’s a 1080p webcam. The latter is a push-up cam so it easily hides away any time you don’t need to use it.

HP All-in-One 27-inch — $890, was $1,080

The HP All-in-One 27-inch on a white background.

With an AMD Ryzen 7 processor and 16GB of memory, the HP All-in-One 27-inch is quite adept at multitasking. It also has 1TB of SSD storage so it’s ideal for anyone dealing with a lot of files at once. Its 27-inch full HD screen has a three-sided micro-edge design so it looks good while there’s 300 nits of brightness and anti-glare properties. There’s also an HP Wide Vision 1080p webcam with a privacy shutter and integrated dual array digital microphones. It’s a good option for anyone looking to juggle more apps at once.

Dell Inspiron 27 All-in-One — $1,000, was $1,250

The Dell Inspiron 27 All-in-One on a white background.

The Dell Inspiron 27 All-in-One has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 12GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. While we’re a little intrigued at the presence of 12GB rather than 16GB of memory, we’re still glad to see a decent amount here. The 27-inch full HD screen is also a touchscreen so you can get more hands-on with your work while InfinityEdge technology means practically non-existent bezels to keep things looking good. There’s also blue light reducing ComfortView Plus technology and 99% sRGB coverage too. A full HD pop-up camera is convenient as well.

Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 5i — $1,030, was $1,320

The Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 5i on a white background.

Makers of some of the best all-in-one PCs, Lenovo makes things look pretty appealing with the Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 5i. There’s a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. The highlight, however, is its 27-inch QHD screen with a 2560 x 1440 resolution that looks sharper than a regular FHD one. It’s also a touchscreen and offers a refresh rate of 100Hz and a response time of 14ms. 99% sRGB and 350 nits of brightness rounds off the screen’s positive qualities. Backing it up are two 5W JBL speakers so it’s a reliable bet for all your media needs as well as work.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Best 17-inch laptop deals: Get a large laptop from just $330
Dell XPS 17 9370 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

If you're planning to buy a new laptop but you want the biggest screen possible, you should be looking at 17-inch laptop deals. This is the largest size for most of the best laptop brands, and it's going to make editing documents, watching streaming content, browsing the internet, and playing video games very easy on the eyes because of the additional digital real estate. It's expected that 17-inch laptops will be more expensive than their smaller counterparts, but fortunately, there are offers that will let you enjoy discounts, and we've rounded up some of the best of them right here. It's highly recommended that you push through with your purchase for any of these as soon as possible though, because we're not sure how long stocks will last.
HP Laptop 17t -- $330, was $500

Here's one of the most affordable laptop deals if you want a 17-inch screen -- the HP Laptop 17t, which features a 17.3-inch display with HD+ resolution. It's not going to challenge the best laptops in terms of performance, but it's got what it takes to carry out basic functions with its Intel N200 processor and Intel UHD Graphics. It also packs 8GB of RAM, which is considered by our guide on how much RAM do you need as a good starting point for laptops. The HP Laptop 17t also comes with a 256GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, so it's ready for use right after unboxing.

Read more
Dell Laptop Deals: Save on XPS, Inspiron, Vostro, and Latitude
dell xps 13 9310 specs price release date 02

Some of the best laptop deals come from Dell, but with so many different options out there, it can be tough to know where to start. That's why we're on hand to pick out the highlights of the Dell laptop deals available right now. Below is a selection of great offers encompassing different budgets and needs, from simple laptops to gaming devices and high-end 2-in-1 laptops too. Keen to know more? Keep reading.

Best Dell laptop deals

Read more
Best laptop deals: Get a new laptop for work or play from $169
ifa 2019 acer announces new line of chromebooks chromebook 314 cb314 1h 1ht 08

A new laptop can be an important investment, so you want to be sure you get the right laptop for your needs and the right laptop for your budget. There’s no single laptop that perfectly accommodates everyone, which is why we’ve rounded up details on several laptops among the best laptop deals currently available. From Apple laptops to PCs and from large laptops to Chromebooks, we’ve got everything you need to know to save on a laptop that works for you.
Acer Chromebook 314 — $169, was $269

The Acer Chromebook 314 is a great Chromebook made to suit the computing needs of just about anyone. It’s great in a tight spot like a classroom or a coffee shop, as it’s super light and fits in just about any bag or backpack. But it’s also a great device for settling in with at a desk and diving into hours of office work. It comes with an Intel processor and a 14-inch Full HD touchscreen display, and even when you’re pushing it to the brink of its capabilities the Chromebook 314 is able to sustain all-day battery life. Like all of the best student Chromebooks, the Acer Chromebook 314 is an impressive device that combines computing capability with affordability.

Read more