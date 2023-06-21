Snapping up one of the best all-in-one PC deals is a great idea for anyone that needs a desktop computer but doesn’t want or need a regular desktop setup with the bulk that comes from a separate monitor too. If you have a small workspace or apartment, this is a great solution but obviously, you don’t want to pay any more than you need to. That’s why we have below all the latest and best all-in-one PC deals so you can save big on your latest acquisition. Here are your best options.

Lenovo ThinkCentre Neo 30a All-in-One — $520, was $839

The Lenovo ThinkCentre Neo 30a All-in-One is a dependable model if you solely want an all-in-one system for web browsing, typing up documents, and other simple tasks, including watching streaming content. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. Its display is a 23.8-inch full HD screen with anti-glare properties and 250 nits of brightness. It comes running Windows 11 Pro so it’s designed with business users in mind but anyone can use it. It also includes a wireless mouse and keyboard so you don’t need to worry about budgeting for any extras.

HP All-in-One 24-inch — $540, was $800

Offering an AMD Ryzen 3 5425U processor, 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage, the HP All-in-One 24-inch is another system perfect for web browsing. It has a good amount of storage too so if you plan on needing to save a lot of files, you’re in luck. Its 23.8-inch full HD screen has anti-glare properties, 250 nits of brightness, and a three-sided micro-edge design so you’ll see less of the bezels involved. An HP Wide Vision 1080p full HD webcam with a privacy shutter is a useful extra touch too.

Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One — $630, was $680

Dell makes some of the best desktop computers around so you can be confident it knows what it’s doing with all-in-one PCs. The Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One has a 13th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Its 24-inch full HD screen has 99% sRGB so it looks better than some others while you also get Dolby Atmos spatial sound through the dual 5W speakers and there’s a 1080p webcam. The latter is a push-up cam so it easily hides away any time you don’t need to use it.

HP All-in-One 27-inch — $890, was $1,080

With an AMD Ryzen 7 processor and 16GB of memory, the HP All-in-One 27-inch is quite adept at multitasking. It also has 1TB of SSD storage so it’s ideal for anyone dealing with a lot of files at once. Its 27-inch full HD screen has a three-sided micro-edge design so it looks good while there’s 300 nits of brightness and anti-glare properties. There’s also an HP Wide Vision 1080p webcam with a privacy shutter and integrated dual array digital microphones. It’s a good option for anyone looking to juggle more apps at once.

Dell Inspiron 27 All-in-One — $1,000, was $1,250

The Dell Inspiron 27 All-in-One has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 12GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. While we’re a little intrigued at the presence of 12GB rather than 16GB of memory, we’re still glad to see a decent amount here. The 27-inch full HD screen is also a touchscreen so you can get more hands-on with your work while InfinityEdge technology means practically non-existent bezels to keep things looking good. There’s also blue light reducing ComfortView Plus technology and 99% sRGB coverage too. A full HD pop-up camera is convenient as well.

Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 5i — $1,030, was $1,320

Makers of some of the best all-in-one PCs, Lenovo makes things look pretty appealing with the Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 5i. There’s a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. The highlight, however, is its 27-inch QHD screen with a 2560 x 1440 resolution that looks sharper than a regular FHD one. It’s also a touchscreen and offers a refresh rate of 100Hz and a response time of 14ms. 99% sRGB and 350 nits of brightness rounds off the screen’s positive qualities. Backing it up are two 5W JBL speakers so it’s a reliable bet for all your media needs as well as work.

