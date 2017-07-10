Amazon just kicked off Prime Day, and we picked the best deals

Prime Day, Amazon’s huge yearly sales event, is finally upon us. The company’s ongoing battle to compete with other annual sales has largely been successful, with last year’s Prime Day becoming Amazon’s biggest retail day yet and netting more worldwide product sales than Black Friday. Prime Day deals include just about everything from home appliances to electronics, including Amazon’s own ever-growing lineup of gadgets and smart home devices, offering massive savings for Prime members to enjoy.

As there are thousands of products going on sale, we’ve hand-picked some of the best Prime Day deals available for this year’s event so you don’t have to spend hours scouring Amazon for the hottest discounts. Note that these deals will only last until the end of Tuesday, July 11, and are only available to Prime members. If you don’t have a Prime membership yet, now’s the perfect time to sign up and enjoy the benefits — including these exclusive limited-time sale prices.

Phones and Accessories

Whether your current phone is running ragged and you’re looking for a replacement or you just want to score a cheap and sturdy protective cover, we have you covered with these exclusive deals on mobile devices and accessories.

60 percent off Samsung Galaxy S8 VR bundle: This incredible deal nets you an unlocked Galaxy S8 smartphone, a wireless charging cradle, and a Gear VR headset for just $433 after a whopping 60-percent discount.

27 percent off Huawei Honor 8 : Huawei's budget-friendly smartphone is now even more affordable for Prime members, with a 27 percent discount bringing the Honor 8 down to just $316.

25 percent off select smartphone cases: Choose from an exclusive selection of cases for your iPhone or Samsung Galaxy device, all available for 25 percent off.

Home

It’s looking more and more like smart tech is going to be the future of household appliances, so if you’re aiming to start up a smart home ecosystem (or want to add to yours) then here are some great Prime Day deals. If you’re not yet convinced to jump on the smart home bandwagon, however, we’ve also thrown in something for you old-school homebodies out there.

Computers and Gaming

Sales events like this are the perfect chance to score big-ticket items like computers. If you missed last year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales (or don’t want to wait for the big holiday discounts happening later this year), then now is your chance to score with these Prime Day deals on some of our own favorite laptops and PC accessories.

Portable Tech

Amazon is offering plenty of discounts on travel-friendly gadgets, from Bluetooth accessories to ebook readers, to keep you occupied on the go. If you’re a Prime member, enjoy deep discounts on some portable electronics that no techie should leave home without.

Kitchen

Home chefs out there know that you can always use some extra help in the kitchen, and although it may not give you another set of hands, modern tech can certainly make things easier and greatly reduce prep time. Here are a few Prime Day deals on kitchen gear to help you level up your cooking skills.

35 percent off Anova Sous Vide precision cooker: This Wi-Fi-enabled smart precision cooker gives you professional-grade sous vide right in your home kitchen. A 35-percent discount brings the Anova sous vide precision cooker down to $99.

42 percent off Ninja Professional Blender: Shark Ninja is a household name in the world of blenders, and the Ninja BL660 Professional can be yours for just $70 after a 42-percent Prime Day savings.

31 percent off Instant Pot programmable pressure cooker: This versatile 7-in-1 programmable slow cooker from Instant Pot is a must-have for any home chef. You can add it to your arsenal for just $90 after a 31-percent discount.

30 percent off Ninja Coffee Bar: The Ninja CF080Z Coffee Bar does it all, from creamy lattes to summer-friendly iced drinks. Coffee-heads can snag the Coffee Bar for just $126 following a 30-percent discount.

More Prime Day Deals

Looking for more great tech deals? Check out our deals page for our ongoing Prime Day coverage and to score some more savings on our favorite gadgets.

Prime Day deals will only last until 11:59 p.m. PT on July 11, or until the product is sold out. Prices reflect the discount at time of posting but are subject to change. We will be be continually updating this page as we receive new information.