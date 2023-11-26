 Skip to main content
Best CPU Cyber Monday deals: Get a top processor for less

The CPU is the brain of your computer, so it’s important to splurge on a good one if you plan on running taxing programs. They aren’t cheap, but Cyber Monday deals can knock a few bucks off. We’ve gathered the best CPU deals we could find today so you can build the gaming PC of your dreams without breaking the bank. After that, complete your rig with RAM Cyber Monday deals, GPU Cyber Monday deals and AIO Cooler Cyber Monday deals.

Best AMD CPU Cyber Monday deals

AMD CPUs have been having a resurgence recently, especially regarding mid and high-end gaming CPUs, although the prices have also risen quite a bit. Of course, not everybody is familiar with AMD CPUs, so if you’re not sure what to grab, our guide on which Ryzen processor you should buy is a great starting point to familiarize yourself.

  • AMD Ryzen 5 5600G —
  • AMD Ryzen 7 5700G —
  • AMD Ryzen 7 5700X —
  • AMD Ryzen 5 7600X —
  • AMD Ryzen 7 5800X —
  • AMD Ryzen 9 5900X —
  • AMD Ryzen 7 7700X —
  • AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D —
  • AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D —
  • AMD Ryzen 9 5950X —
  • AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D —
  • AMD Ryzen 9 7950X —

Best Intel CPU Cyber Monday deals

More people are familiar with Intel CPUs, and as a popular processor brand, that’s not surprising. There are a lot of great options here, too, but if you also aren’t familiar with Intel, we have a list of the best Intel processors you can take a look at to get an idea of what to get.

  • Intel Core i5-11400F —
  • Intel Core i5-12600KF —
  • Intel Core i5-12400 —
  • Intel Core i5-13600KF —
  • Intel Core i7-12700KF —
  • Intel Core i9-11900K —
  • Intel Core i7-13700K —
  • Intel Core i7-14700K —
  • Intel Core i9-12900KS —
  • Intel Core i9-13900KF —
  • Intel Core i9-13900K —
  • Intel Core i9-14900K —
How to choose the right processor for your PC

There’s a lot more variability in CPUs than there are in GPUs because you can use CPUs on everything from gaming to audio editing, so each task has different core and thread number requirements. As such, you should get a sense of what you mainly want the CPU for and go from there. That said, a good rule of thumb is that the Intel i5 and Ryzen 5 CPUs are mid-range, i7 and Ryzen 7 are mid-to-high end, and i9 and Ryzen 9 are high-end, so that should give you a good starting point.

Another great rule of thumb to help you identify the different CPUs is to look at what letters they have at the end of them. For AMD, an X usually denotes a slightly faster version of the processor, while a G denotes an integrated GPU, so you could theoretically do some very basic gaming on it. As for Intel, a K at the end usually means an unlocked model that can be overclocked, while an F means it doesn’t have integrated graphics, so it can’t really run any games on it.

