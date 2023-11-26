 Skip to main content
The best all-in-one PC Cyber Monday deals available now

Andrew Morrisey
By

The beginning of the Cyber Monday deals sales event also means it is the perfect time to acquire new tech devices. One case where this can be particularly true is all-in-one computers — computers that, more or less, come with all of their components built in — which we’re now seeing quite discounted. In fact, we’re even seeing items from our best all-in-one computers list hit the sale as well as products from big-hitting brands like HP, Dell, and Lenovo. Keep reading for our favorite all-in-one computer deal, but don’t forget to browse the extended listing of our favorites from across all Cyber Monday sales.

Best all-in-one PC Cyber Monday deal

HP 27-inch all-in-one PC — $850, was $1,130

A man does creative work at the HP 27-inch all-in-one PC.
HP

You really can’t go wrong with an all-in-one PC, particularly if you prefer a desktop computer to a laptop. But you really can’t go wrong with an HP computer either. It’s regularly one of the best laptop brands, and the quality and affordability HP is known for trickles into this 27-inch all-in-one PC as well. The 27-inch display comes in at Full HD resolution that’s great for watching movies and creating your own content. This all-in-one also has plenty of power with an AMD Ryzen 7 processor and 16GB of RAM.

When it comes to practical, day-to-day use, the HP 27-inch all-in-one PC has blazing fast solid state storage. It comes in at a capacity of 512GB, plenty to suit most users. It also comes with Windows 11 pre-installed. You’ll be able to use this PC in almost any lighting situation, as it has an anti-glare panel and less glossiness than you’ll find in many computers. This PC makes an affordable alternative to the best desktop computers, as well as to its all-in-one counterpart, the new Apple iMac M3.

More all-in-one PC Cyber Monday deals

But there are a lot of impressive all-in-one PC Cyber Monday deals taking place, so don’t stop at the HP 27-inch PC if it’s not calling out to you. Retailers like Best Buy and Amazon are going all-in with their early Cyber Monday deals. Whether you’re looking for an all-in-one for the home, office, or dorm room, these all-in-one Cyber Monday deals are sure to have the right option for you.

  • HP 21.5-inch all-in-one PC —
  • HP 24-inch all-in-one PC —
  • Dell Inspiron 5420 all-in-one PC —
  • Lenovo ThinkCentre M90a all-in-one PC —
  • Dell Inspiron 7720 all-in-one PC —

