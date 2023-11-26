 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

11 Best Buy Cyber Monday laptop deals you can’t afford to miss

Albert Bassili
By
Digital Trends Best Cyber Monday Laptop Deals
Digital Trends

If you missed out on grabbing a new laptop during Black Friday, don’t worry. Cyber Monday deals are now live, and so far they are very similar to Black Friday offers. Best Buy has some impressive deals in particular. We’ve pulled the best laptops currently on sale in Best Buy’s Cyber Monday deals. Below you’ll find our offers from our favorite brands, such as Lenovo, Dell, HP, Acer, and even Apple.

Our Favorite Best Buy Cyber Monday Laptop Deal

Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook — $149, was $319

Man sitting with Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook.
Lenovo

Chromebooks are a great option if you don’t want to spend the hundreds of dollars that are often required to get a great Windows laptop. That’s why we’ve included this Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook; it’s a great mid-range machine that isn’t too expensive at just $149. Under the hood, you’ll find a MediaTek Kompanio 500 Series processor, which is a budget CPU that should be fine to handle most day-to-day and productivity tasks on the ChromeOS, and the same applies to the 4GB of DRR4 RAM you get.

In terms of the screen, you get an excellent 14-inch IPS panel that runs FHD, which is nice to see at this price point since it’s usually just HD. It’s also impressive that the panel can hit 300 nits of peak brightness, which is good enough for a well-lit room and some slight indirect sunlight. Luckily, at just 2.87 pounds, it’s very lightweight and easy to take with you everywhere, and the 0.73-inch thickness means it fits comfortably into a bag. As for battery life, you can expect up to about 13 hours, depending on what you’re doing and how high your brightness is set to.

Don't Miss:

Check out other Chromebook Cyber Monday deals if this isn’t fitting the bill. There are great options in Lenovo Cyber Monday deals and HP Cyber Monday deals. For something more powerful, check out Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals, Cyber Monday MacBook deals, or our general roundup of all the best Cyber Monday laptop deals, from Mac to Chromebook.

More Best Buy Cyber Monday Laptop Deals We Recommend

Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air placed on a desk.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends
  • Acer Chromebook Spin 311 —
  • Lenovo Ideapad 3i 15 —
  • HP Envy 2-in-1 15 —
  • HP Envy 2-in-1 14 —
  • Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X 14 —
  • M2 MacBook Air 13 —
  • HP Omen 16 —
  • Samsung Galaxy Book3 —
  • Apple MacBook Air 15 —
  • ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
The 17 best gaming laptop deals in Best Buy’s Cyber Monday sale
Digital Trends Best Cyber Monday Gaming Laptop Deals

We've reached the era of Cyber Monday sales and that means it is a great time to buy a gaming laptop for cheap. In so many ways, if you're a gamer the Cyber Monday deals season that we've just entered was made for you. And if there is any company out there that will know you best, it just might be Best Buy. Organized by the inclusion of an AMD or Intel graphics card, these are the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals we've found for you this year.

Best Buy gaming laptop Cyber Monday deals (AMD)

Read more
This HP 17-inch laptop is discounted to $250 until midnight
A woman video chats with her friends on an HP Envy laptop.

This year’s Black Friday deals have seen some impressive discounts on laptops. Left behind in the aftermath is a deal still going for a 17.3-inch HP laptop, which is a pretty good laptop to consider if you’d like one with a larger screen than you’ll find in most laptops. It’s seeing a Black Friday discount of $250, which brings its price down from $500 to just $250. This makes it some good competition for many of the best budget laptops, but you’ll need to act quickly, as this deal ends at tonight. Free shipping and an extended return window are included.

Why you should buy the 17.3-inch HP Laptop 17z-cp200
HP makes a huge range of laptop models to suit various needs, and this regularly places it among the best laptop brands. This 17.3-inch HP laptop is on the entry-level end of the spectrum, providing basic specs for getting your work or studies done throughout the day. It has a dual-core AMD Athlon Gold processor and AMD Radeon Graphics. While these, too, land in the range of entry-level, this laptop can still get things done. It also checks in with 8GB of RAM and a blazing fast 128GB solid state drive. It also comes with Windows 11 preinstalled to ensure you’re up and running in no time after breaking this laptop out of the box.

Read more
Don’t miss your chance to get this Dell laptop for $260
Someone using the Dell Inspiron 15 on their lap.

If you want a great budget laptop, this Dell Inspiron 15 is a solid option, and even though Black Friday might be officially over, there are still many great Black Friday deals you can take advantage of. While this configuration of the Inspiron 15 won't win any awards, it's going for a bargain-bin price of $260 from Dell, down from the original $320. That's an incredibly low price for a laptop with these specs.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15
What's impressive about this Dell Inspiron 15 configuration is the 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U CPU included, which we rarely see in the price bracket. It's an entry-level desktop CPU, but it's more than powerful enough to handle most productivity and day-to-day tasks, although it might struggle with any sort of editing work. Even so, it's more than we'd expect, and the same goes for the 8GB of RAM you get included. While it's true that Windows 11 does take up quite a lot of RAM, for this price, we'd more likely see 4GB of RAM with Windows 11 running in S mode, so it's already a bit positive there.

Read more