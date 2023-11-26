If you missed out on grabbing a new laptop during Black Friday, don’t worry. Cyber Monday deals are now live, and so far they are very similar to Black Friday offers. Best Buy has some impressive deals in particular. We’ve pulled the best laptops currently on sale in Best Buy’s Cyber Monday deals. Below you’ll find our offers from our favorite brands, such as Lenovo, Dell, HP, Acer, and even Apple.

Our Favorite Best Buy Cyber Monday Laptop Deal

Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook — $149, was $319

Chromebooks are a great option if you don’t want to spend the hundreds of dollars that are often required to get a great Windows laptop. That’s why we’ve included this Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook; it’s a great mid-range machine that isn’t too expensive at just $149. Under the hood, you’ll find a MediaTek Kompanio 500 Series processor, which is a budget CPU that should be fine to handle most day-to-day and productivity tasks on the ChromeOS, and the same applies to the 4GB of DRR4 RAM you get.

In terms of the screen, you get an excellent 14-inch IPS panel that runs FHD, which is nice to see at this price point since it’s usually just HD. It’s also impressive that the panel can hit 300 nits of peak brightness, which is good enough for a well-lit room and some slight indirect sunlight. Luckily, at just 2.87 pounds, it’s very lightweight and easy to take with you everywhere, and the 0.73-inch thickness means it fits comfortably into a bag. As for battery life, you can expect up to about 13 hours, depending on what you’re doing and how high your brightness is set to.

